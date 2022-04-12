Business Entrepreneur
Can a small business really beat a large competitor moving in next door?
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) How do you stand out when a big competitor moves to your neighborhood? Reddit has a few suggestions – some obvious, some not so much.
Small businesses, especially restaurants have been hit hard by lockdowns. Many closed for good this year, and those that are still hanging on are in a precarious position as their local economies shift.
A user on r/smallbusiness asked a timeless question that is especially relevant right now. Reddit user longbottomjr writes:
“We have a strong competitor moving in next door in a few months. Our restaurant is one that pays the bills but […] I feel that if this new competitor takes up enough market share we will lose our restaurant. Can anyone chime in with resources/ideas I can use to help put together our plan of action?”
Comments quickly pointed out what common sense would dictate.
First, ensure the basics are covered. Being clean, quick, friendly, and high quality will take you far, no matter what competition you’re up against. And as u/horsemullet said,
“Customer service also happens before someone walks through the door!” So make sure that your online hours, contact info, menus and social media accounts are up to date and accurate.
Another point emerged that is less intuitive: Competing businesses will naturally gravitate towards similar locations. This is a well-established phenomenon known within game theory as Nash’s Equilibrium. In the restaurant industry, this is actually a good thing. It brings entirely new customers to the area and ultimately benefits all the other nearby businesses, too.
Take advantage of the attention by offering something other spots don’t, like loyalty rewards, specials, unique offerings, or meal deals.
Speaking of the area, a great way to stand out from larger competitors is to build relationships with the community you serve, as u/sugarface2134 emphasized,
“In my city there are two Italian restaurants in the same location – just across the parking lot from each other. We always pick the smaller one because the owner truly makes you feel like a member of the family.”
That’s an advantage of being a small, local business that all the money in the world couldn’t buy. Get to know your customers personally and you will not only create loyal regulars, but friends as well.
One of the top rated responses, from u/seefooddiet2200, made an often overlooked but critically important point.
“Talk to your staff and see if they have any ideas. These are the people that are working every single day and may know one or two ‘annoying’ things that if they were switched would make things easier. Or maybe they see that there’s specific things people ask for that you don’t serve. Every single [one] of your employees is a gold mine of insight, you just need to be open to listening to them.”
That is applicable to any business owner who wants to improve their practices.
Ask employees what they think, especially the ones who have stuck around a long time. Not only do they know the ins-and-outs of their jobs, but this builds rapport and trust with your staff. A good boss realizes that employees are more than their job descriptions. They have valuable thoughts about what’s working and not working, and direct access to customer’s opinions.
Good luck, u/longbottomjr! We’ll be rooting for you.
5 advantages and 5 disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
(ENTREPRENEUR) While there is great freedom in becoming a freelancer, you also take on a great deal of responsibility and risk.
You already know the signs of when it’s time to quit your job and become an entrepreneur. But before you start your own freelance business, you should be aware of the pros and cons for your decision. After all, this type of decision has the potential to be life-changing, in either a positive or negative way. But we’ve done the work for you. Here are the top five positives and the top five negatives of becoming a freelancer in lieu of a full-time, 9-to-5 employee.
5 advantages of being a freelancer
1. Flexible Hours – The first advantage of becoming a freelancer is that you can work whenever you want. You get to choose your own hours. If you want to sleep in until noon, you can do that. If you want to take the weekend off so you can explore the city, by all means, go for it. As a freelancer, you can actually work during your most productive hours, and those hours don’t have to fall in during regular business hours.
2. Control over Jobs and Clients – When you work for someone else, you don’t get a choice of who you work with. You can become stuck with unprofessional or rude clients. But, when you’re a freelancer, you can choose with whom you work. If you don’t mesh well with a client’s personality or business or payment philosophies, you can pass on the opportunity and wish them the best. It’s as easy as that.
3. Work Wherever You Want – Whether you prefer consistency or shaking things up when it comes to your work environment, you can choose to work wherever you want, whether you choose to work in a local coffee shop or while you’re on vacation in Europe. You are no longer stuck in an office or even in your home. Find a place in which you work best. You could work in a park, at the library, or in your living room while you’re wearing your pajamas.
4. You’re the Boss – You no longer have to answer to anyone but your clients and yourself. No one is hanging over you or micromanaging you. You are free to do as you please, when you please. Making all the tough decisions just became your responsibility; you have all the control.
5. You Keep All the Profits – No longer do you have to work for a flat rate, no matter how large the projects are that you complete. Now, you get to allocate or keep all the profits from your large and small projects and clients. This gives you the freedom to then use that money to improve yourself and expand your business.
5 disadvantages of freelancing
1. Not Steady or Reliable Workloads – Unfortunately, being a freelancer means that your income and your workload are unstable and inconsistent. For the most part, you won’t be able to depend on any regular project, client, or profit, whereas you would know the exact pay you’ll receive at a traditional job.
2. Distinguishing Between Work and Personal Time – Being your own boss and working from your home also means that it can be difficult to distinguish between your work time and your personal life. This means that you can work long hours and never make time for your personal interests.
3. A lot of Legwork – You are now in charge of finding all your own clients and projects. When you worked a traditional job, your projects were probably handed to you. But now, you’re the sole person responsible, so that means a lot of legwork on your part. And that means you have to wear many hats, including marketing, advertising, and sales.
4. Not Getting Paid – Being a freelancer also means that you run the risk of not getting paid. This is fairly common in the freelance world, and one more hat you’ll have to wear is that of a debt collector. There are ways to protect yourself from non-paying clients, but sometimes you won’t realize you’re at risk until it’s too late.
5. No Employer Benefits – Health benefits are expensive. Depending on your current health, switching to a freelance lifestyle might not be in your best interest. Also, starting your own freelance business means you no longer have paid sick days or vacation time to use. Every day you don’t work is a day you won’t get paid.
The takeaway
Freelancing is equal parts positive and negative. You just have to decide if you’re willing to take the risk that almost always accompanies it. Freelancing means professional freedom, but it also means instability and the risk of failure. And that may not be what you need in your professional life. But if you risk your stability for something more in tune with your professional goals than a traditional job, you have the opportunity to build your name and reputation and reach your professional goals.
Meditation isn’t just hippie BS, it trains your brain to be more productive
(ENTREPRENEUR) Entrepreneurs endlessly seek ways to improve productivity, but sometimes the answer to speeding up is slowing down with meditation.
Entrepreneurs endlessly seek ways to improve productivity, but sometimes the answer to speeding up is slowing down with meditation.
Meditation often gets a bad rap. It’s often associated with Eastern spiritual practices and New Age traditions that gained momentum during the 1960s and 1970s when hippies rebelled against traditional religion. Although meditation has many different meanings, Merriam-Webster defines it as,
“to engage in mental exercise… for the purpose of reaching a heightened level of spiritual awareness.”
It isn’t just for free spirits and religious zealots. Research shows that it can make you more productive and creative.
It strengthens your prefrontal cortex
The prefrontal cortex is vital to cognitive functions, such as focus, self-discipline, and judgement. Research shows that the prefrontal cortex of meditators is larger than those who don’t meditate. Meditation helps you stay focused longer, which helps increase productivity.
It reduces stress
The Mayo Clinic suggests that meditation can restore peace and reduce stress. A session itself can help you find inner peace while you’re practicing. The benefits carry on longer than your session. Daily meditation helps throughout the day by helping you stay in the moment and becoming more self-aware. This can also increase your productivity.
It changes age-related brain atrophy
One study suggests that meditation can reduce brain deterioration that occurs as we age. Your brain starts to deteriorate in your 20s, but the real effects of that atrophy may not be fully noticed until you’re much older. Long-term practitioners may experience less brain decay, making you sharper as you age.
Practice it for secular benefits
Meditation is often associated with religion, but it does have benefits outside of the spiritual. If you need help getting started, Headspace and Calm are two of many apps that can help you tap into meditation, no matter how you practice it. It’s time to find your peace and be more aware of yourself.
The UX and UI trends dominating this year
(ENTREPRENEUR) The field of user experience (UX) has taken the tech world by storm in recent years. How can it be implemented for your small business?
For entrepreneurs, new developments can spell either hope or disaster – it seems daunting to keep up, but also a chance to grow beyond current limitations.
Though the user experience (UX) industry may seem outlandish, we can be thankful that the big wigs have poured their investments into this space. With years of research and development under way, small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs can benefit from their findings in order to improve their own (a win-win!)
First off, if user experience is brand-spankin’ new to you, we have a basics-focused, handy-dandy, easy-peasy visual reference guide for the differences between UX and UI. It also defines the difference between the two, but if restating in layman’s terms, UX is the way users feel about the product, including their perceptions of its ease-of-use or experience, whereas UI is how the users interact and manipulate the design of the product to get to their end goal.
Just as with any other field or industry, it continues to develop over time and follow trending patterns that work for both companies and users simultaneously. Here are the top 16 UX and UI trends that you can implement for this year and beyond.
“Design in the coming year is about taking care of users, their uniqueness, and avoiding the ‘perfect picture.’ Therefore, real-life photos, live artistic illustrations, and asymmetry are gaining more popularity.”
UI Trends
- Vintage, 90s
Vintage and 90s inspiration are not only living on the screen, but it’s also transpiring in many areas right now – print materials, music genres, interior design, and even clothing. This style includes pastels and bright colors, graphic bold elements, and an overall unique and modern approach to web design versus the other trends.
- 3D and 3D Animations
3D is currently a popular design theme e-commerce, fashion, architecture, business culture, education, and more. 3D modeling and design allows users to see the full scope, such as through a digital model in order to see specific details.
- Artistic Illustrations
In order to ‘hook’ and keep users on the site, designers are making use of less-than-perfect illustrations that mirror more natural images with playful textures, varying lines, and an overall more hand-drawn look. This also includes the inclusivity of varying nationalities with different skin colors and body types, allowing the site to appear more approachable and friendly.
- Brutalism
If you are a fan of architecture, this one should come as no surprise. This web design trend mirrors the famous style of the 1950s which appears challenging, in-your-face, and a rule breaker, though it creates a chaotic composition that somehow works wonderfully.
- Asymmetry
An oldie, but a goodie. Symmetry has been around in all forms on arts for centuries, but asymmetry pushes the boundaries of standard grids or structures to invite from a scale of barely noticeable to striking differences in layouts that catches the users’ attention.
- Real Photos
Using photography of real people creates an inviting rawness. Stock images can still be used, but better yet, arrange a photoshoot with your team and use the photos on the site so that your users feel more connected with your mission, instead of feelings like outsiders.
- Scrollytelling
Scrolling has become a habit of everyday life, as much as brushing teeth or combing hair, and let’s be honest – some of us don’t do the latter as much as the former. With such an ingrained pattern, it’s no surprise that telling a story by scrolling down the page has become a trend. This is great for step-by-step ideas that need to be explained, but don’t take too long to get to the point!
- Minimalism
Marie Kondo has taken off, and thanks to a society where the younger generations are being pulled toward environmental causes, classical elements, thrifting, and tidy spaces, minimalism in UI is going nowhere anytime soon. This style does not have to be plain, black and white, or boring, but instead can become bright and bountiful, with boundaries.
UX Trends
- Inclusiveness
The designer must think of ALL users’ needs. This means the product should be tested by all different types of people. Keep in mind users’ abilities or disabilities, limitations surrounding the product, community/culture background, and providing an equal experience to all. This is most commonly seen through customizable websites that offer plentiful options when it comes to accessibility.
- VR, AR
Virtual and augmented reality are still the craze, but it doesn’t mean you have to wear huge goggles to step into the experience. IKEA uses this method to give users’ the opportunity to virtually style their furniture selections. Sephora lets you try different lipstick colors. Warby Parker lets you try glasses and frames on before making an online purchase. Last but not least, Metaverse is planning to bring this 3D experience to everyday life.
- Super App
Super apps are just that – super. They are everything you need in one place. You can order goods with delivery, have messages, create a social network, pay electronically, and more all in one app. These are most popular in Asia with WeChat and AliPay, and their main purpose is to save time and effort by providing clean, convenient UX design.
- Audio Only App
Self-explanatory – audio only apps only feature audio, no other visuals. These are typically used as audio rooms where people can audibly connect, such as Spotify, Twitter Spaces, Telegram, and Clubhouse.
- Design Systems and Libraries
Team members can reference and discuss design components with the team through the design library. Designers working on a joint product can better understand the structure and integrity of the brand, along with the purpose of the site or application.
- Customization
Users are able to customize their own experience, not only through changing the theme or colors, but the scale, wallpapers, and languages that are also often available. The more personally that a product functions, the better.
- Page Speed Prioritization
In the age of instant gratification, design is not the only need. By prioritizing page speed, one can cut down on load time, bounce rate, cart abandonment, and more. Optimizing pages through text can also be a key to climbing the algorithm ranks. High position = more clicks.
- Mobile-First Design
This type of design keeps a focus on mobile experience as opposed to desktop, laptop, or tablet. The underlying principle to keep in mind is that most visitors will be on a phone. By designing for the majority of visitors, one can improve SEO by catering to the consistent traffic. With this design, it’s best to keep it simple by only including the necessary elements. One can also utilize mobile push notifications and chatbots while ensuring that calls to action are clear cut.
Now you are acquainted with many design trends 2022, but do not forget about the main thing – whoever the design is for, it should be clear and user-friendly.
