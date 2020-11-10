Business Entrepreneur
Is COVID encouraging teachers to join edtech startups?
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Teachers have struggled for years in the learning space, and remote learning hasn’t made it easier, leading many into edtech startups.
Being a teacher is hard. If the ridged hours and low page haven’t discouraged you, maybe the stress of COVID-era schooling – whether that be dangerous and in-person or tedious and remote – will.
Some of my best friends are teachers and I consistently hear them express how underappreciated and underpaid they are. Some babysitters even make more than the average teacher, though they only have to care for 1 or 2 children.
It’s no surprise then that thousands of teachers have flocked to the budding education startup scene, better known as edtech. While some of the more popular companies – such as OutSchool and Varsity Tutor – provide varying educational services to students and families, they consistently provide better pay and better hours to teachers across the board.
So, what’s the catch?
Well, to start, most tutoring software startups cost more than public schooling. This means that low-income students might be left behind as their wealthier classmates are able to access a better education online – taught by happier, better paid teachers. This digital divide will almost certainly exacerbate the preexisting inequalities between low- and high-income students.
While it might be the broken education system (and subsequent edtech boom) that are to blame here, there is still a large-scale villainization of public school teachers who “give up” on their students.
As most teachers are women, many understand this view as an expression of ingrained sexism – why is it seen as ambitious when a man leaves their profession as they know it in search of something better? Why are female educators expected to settle?
Regardless of where you stand on these issues, the fact of the matter is that education is slowly creeping into the online tech sector. Will this boom be sustained after there is a vaccine and students can safely return to schools at full capacity? Will there be no more teachers left to teach in-person classes? It seems like only time will tell.
In the meantime, if you or your child is interested in taking an online course in anything from pottery to Italian (and can afford it), there is a whole new world available to you – and taught by teachers who finally are finally being paid what they deserve.
Business Entrepreneur
This startup makes managing remote internships easier for all
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Internships during COVID are tough to manage for many employers, but Symba aims to present a unique solution.
Internships are among the innumerable practices disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some might argue that the loss of the corporate version of hazing that defines many internships is not something to be mourned. But the fact remains that internships are crucial for both employers and employees. Fortunately, a company called Symba might have a solution: Remote internships.
It’s a simple, intuitive solution for the times. That’s why big-name industries like Robinhood and Genentech are turning to Symba for help in constructing their own digital internship platforms.
Symba is, in and of itself, akin to any employee management system. Prospective employees sign into their Symba account via the landing page of the company for whom they are interning, after which point they are able to review their workload for the day. They can also see communications, feedback, other profiles, group projects, and more; they can even access onboarding resources and tutorials for the company in case they get lost along the way.
The key difference between Symba and other management tools—such as Slack—is that Symba was built from the ground up to facilitate actionable experience for interns at little to no detriment to the company in question. This means that interns have a consistent onboarding, collaborative, and working experience across the board—regardless of which company they’re representing at the time.
Symba even has a five-star ranking system that allows employers to create and quantify areas of proficiency at their discretion. For example, if an intern’s roles include following up with clients via email or scheduling meetings, an employer could quickly create categories for these tasks and rate the intern’s work on the aforementioned scale. Interns are also able to ask for feedback if they aren’t receiving it.
While Symba doesn’t facilitate communications between interns, it does include Slack integration for the purposes of collaboration and correspondence as needed.
On the managerial side, employers can do everything from the previously mentioned rating to delegating tasks and reviewing reports. All data is saved in Symba’s interface so that employers have equal access to information that might inspire a hiring.
While it’s possible that Symba will struggle to maintain relevance during non-internship months, the fact remains that it is an exceptionally viable solution to an otherwise finicky problem during these trying months—and some employers may even find it viable enough to continue using it post-pandemic.
Business Entrepreneur
Tesla: One company, or a collection of innovative startups?
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) The success of Tesla has been very impressive over the years, and their success has been built in unconventional ways.
According to Elon Musk, Tesla isn’t a game-changing automotive company – it’s a series of game-changing startups.
On the electric car company’s recent Q3 earnings call, Musk stated that, “There’s probably in excess of a dozen startups effectively in Tesla.” The 49-year-old alluded to the fact that in his eyes, every product line and new plant is actually a startup. Whether it’s the cars the organization is so well known for or the computer chip design and Supercharger network, for Musk they’re separate entities.
“We’ve maybe been a bit slow with some of the startups, but I don’t think we’ve had any of them fail,” Musk said.
It’s not that far-fetched when you think about it. Telsa is working on a lower cost auto-insurance product that, while related to cars, is more of a complimentary service that could stand on its own. Musk has also said that as they work on HVAC improvements for their vehicles, designs developed could potentially apply to HVAC for homes.
“I think there’s potential for an integrated home system that kind of does power generation storage, heating, cooling, air filtration, water purification in a really tight package.” Musk said.
These aren’t new views for Musk either. Musk has said multiple times that while the automotive branch of Tesla is the biggest revenue driver at the moment, he expects that the energy business side of the company will eventually surpass that division in terms of income. He’s also maintained that viewing Tesla in this way has allowed the firm to roll out updates to various products quickly.
If you’ve ever worked on a large-scale agile project, this may all sound familiar. In those types of projects, work is often done in siloed teams where each team delivers pieces of their overall goal incrementally. This allows for work on different areas to be done simultaneously and be released immediately, often giving consumers access to the benefits of done work before the overall project is complete.
Whether or not Tesla is a series of startups or a single entity with multiple silos is debatable, but its performance is not. Since the COVID-19 pandemic shares of Tesla have risen a staggering 420%, making it a clear winner in a sea of stock market turbulence. Based on Musk’s comments, one might assume that if revenue continues to increase Tesla may eventually spin off some of its divisions into separate companies.
As of right now, however, Musk isn’t entertaining that notion. “That just sounds like added complexity.”
Business Entrepreneur
15 tips to spot a toxic work environment when interviewing
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Interviewing can be tricky, but this new infographic will help you look for signs of toxicity before, during, and after the interview.
When we’re in the process of job hunting, we’re typically looking because we need a change, for multiple reasons. Any interview sparks hope. Because we’re sometimes so willing to make that change, we often put our blinders on in the hopes that whatever comes is the perfect opportunity for us.
With those blinders, however, it can be common to miss some red flags that tell you what you really need to know about the job you may be applying or interviewing for. Luckily, Resume.io is here to help.
They have developed 15 warning signs in their infographic: How to Spot a Toxic Work Environment Before You Take the Job. Let’s dive in and take a look at these.
First, the preparation before the interview. Red flags can shop up from the get-go. Here’s what to look out for before you even meet face-to-face (or over the phone/Zoom).
- Vague job description: If there is nothing substantial about the description of the job itself and only buzzwords like “team player,” be on alert.
- Negative Glassdoor reviews: These reviews on company culture are worth taking into account. If multiple people have a recurring issue, it’s something to be aware of.
- Arranging an interview is taking forever: If they keep you waiting, it’s typically a sign of disorganization. This may not always be the case, but pay attention to how they’re respecting you and your time.
- Your arrival comes as a surprise to them: Again, disorganization. This is also displaying a lack of communication in the company.
- The interview starts late: See the last sentence of #3. Not only are they disrespecting your time, but they’re displaying a lack of time management.
Now, for the high-pressure situation: During the interview. Here’s what you need to be keeping an eye on (while simultaneously listing your strengths and weaknesses, of course)
- Unpreparedness: If the interviewer is scattered and not prepared for your conversation, this may be a sign that they don’t fully understand the tasks and expectations for the job.
- Doesn’t get into your skill set: If they don’t ask about your skills, how can they know what you’re bringing to the table?
- Rudeness: If the interviewer is rude throughout the interview or is authoritative (either to you or to a panel who may be present,) be on alert. This is just a sign of what’s to come.
- Uncommunicative about company values: If it’s different from what’s on their website or they seem spacey about company values, this is a red flag.
- Your questions aren’t being answered: If they’re avoiding answering your questions, they may be hiding an aspect of the job – or the company – that they don’t want to reveal.
Finally, the waiting game. Once the interview is complete, here are some less-than-good things to be on the lookout for. Keep in mind that some of these may be hard to gauge seeing that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and many companies haven’t returned to their offices yet:
- Brief interview: If the interview was too short, they are either desperate or have already filled the position. Either way, bad.
- Quiet workplace: This may be a sign of a lack of teamwork or a tense environment.
- No tour: If you don’t get to see the office, again, they may be hiding something.
- Offer on the day of interview: Not giving you time to think may be a sign of desperation.
- Leaving you waiting: Again, if they leave you waiting on an answer like they did with scheduling, it’s a sign of disorganization and disrespect.
While one of these 15 things happening doesn’t necessarily mean the job is a bust, a few of these things happening may be an indicator to look elsewhere.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Serial procrastinator? Check your mental energy, not time management
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
3 things to do if you *really* want to be an ally to women in tech
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Video is necessary for your marketing strategy
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Jack of all trades vs. specialized expert – which are you?
-
Tech News6 days ago
No longer a gimmick: VR enters the recruiting space
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Your business’ Yelp listing may be costing you more than you think
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
15 tips to spot a toxic work environment when interviewing
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Tired of Zoom? NVIDIA announces AI-powered contender