Business Finance
Have fractional shares of stocks *really* democratized the market?
(FINANCE) Fractional shares of stocks and equity have become widely available, and it’s said that the market is being democratized. Is that true?
Not everyone has the kind of startup cash needed to invest in premium stocks, which is why fractional investing (the practice of buying percentages of stocks rather than an entire share) is making waves. With the ability to purchase equity at a lower cost and with lower stakes, though, comes the question of whether or not the stock market is really becoming democratized.
Any time premium services become routinely accessible to middle- and lower-class members of society, celebration is somewhat hampered by the realization that those services might simply exist to exploit the people to whom they’ve been made available.
Similarly, one can’t help but wonder if such services are just gimmicks by the time they land – played out and generally wasteful.
But fractional investing options comprises anything from stocks like Apple to real estate these days, which makes the notion of investing a lot less scary than the traditional route – and a new player on the block, Bits of Stock, makes it even more interesting.
Bits of Stock is an app that does pretty much what it sounds like: earns you “bits” of stock as you go about your life. After linking the app to your bank account, Bits of Stock will count your spending toward stock-based rewards, allowing you to redeem fractions of various stocks over time.
Users on Just Use App have reported a generally positive experience with Bits of Stock, elaborating on a wealth of supported retailers and variable rewards, though one user explains that one can expect “0.5%” as a baseline for the percentage of stock earned.
It’s worth noting that over the years, other mainstream investment options have added fractional investing. Robinhood is perhaps the most famous, and Schwab launched something called “Slices” to the same effect.
Obviously, more people can gain equity when the price tag is lower, and that’s a good thing…
But, as interest in investment rises and the number of people investing in the stock market in some capacity surges, it will soon become clear whether or not this is a viable future for people’s money.
After all, with minor investment comes minor growth, and tying up the funds of people who usually wouldn’t invest – even if it’s in a stable environment – could have deleterious effects on their personal finances over time.
So have stocks been democratized by fractional investing options? Yes. But at what cost?
Business Finance
Medium bumps up their writer split – new blog trend coming?
COVID has killed budgets or put them on hold, but blog platform Medium sees opportunity and bucks the trend – will other big brands follow?
As battles regarding fair payment and equal compensation rage in industries across the world, Medium is making a decision to increase the amount of money certain authors on the platform receive. This decision showcases the growing disparity between media company policies, foreshadowing some kind of reckoning for more traditional organizations.
Digiday reports that Medium plans to focus on a “smaller, more motivated collection of authors” as part of their strategy, something that includes paying authors 50 percent of the revenue generated by their posts (after expenses related to payment processing, etc.). This compensation adds onto the existing practice that Medium uses, which pays authors based on the amount of time readers spend on their posts.
To be eligible for this compensation, authors must be part of Medium’s Partner Program, an initiative that includes over 200,000 members. Medium announced some eligibility changes for the Partner Program as well, explaining that new partners would need to “secure a modicum of traction on the platform” prior to receiving compensation.
Other media platforms have done this in the past–YouTube, with their monetization requirements and partner program, comes to mind–but Medium boasts a relatively high percentage of payouts: Digiday cites a grand total of around $28 million in the last four or so years.
Those payouts may lessen, though, as Medium revokes an experimental policy on giving some of the top authors on the platform monthly bonuses. This change may not be as impactful as it sounds, but it does add to the growing uncertainty many Medium authors feel regarding their payments.
However, one thing about this change is absolutely crystal-clear: It represents a media company giving substantially more value to its highest-performing creators–something that flies in the face of more traditional forms of media, such as cable. If older, established companies have any hope of competing with newer ones like Medium, they may need to prepare to offer their creators more equity in the process.
The last couple of years have been an absolute reckoning in terms of what frontline workers are prepared to handle. One can only assume that creators will follow.
Business Finance
Walmart is hiring a ‘Cryptocurrency Lead’ – are they developing their own crypto?
(FINANCE) Walmart is looking to hire a Cryptocurrency Lead and the job listing has some interesting language, leading us to wonder what they’re up to.
In a bizarre twist of events, Walmart is in the market for something–in this case, a cryptocurrency lead, according to a recent LinkedIn ad.
The Block’s cryptocurrency section confirmed that the ad itself is looking for a “visionary leader” for the purpose of directing Walmart’s cryptocurrency division.
The retailer is looking to develop a “digital currency and cryptocurrency product” position, one that would be responsible for making a “digital currency strategy” to put in place.
“As one of the largest retailers and e-commerce companies, Walmart enables broad set of payment options for its customers,” the ad reads. “…You will provide the leadership to identify technology and customer trends and the investments needed to build on those trends.”
Based on this description and the requirements for the position, it seems like Walmart is looking for ways to integrate cryptocurrency into its payment methods as a start. But that second part – the section about “investments” building on trends
– implies a variety of duties, up to and including helping the retailer build equity in the cryptocurrency arena.
Collaborating with other cryptocurrency experts and cultivating “partnerships” along the way is similarly suggested in the ad.
The post also suggests that the position would entail “leveraging new technologies and customer insights” to solve problems that arise in the implementation of this process, clearly making it a social- and data-driven experience.
The Block acknowledges a potential link between Amazon’s recent ad posting about a similar foray into the cryptocurrency world, but the connection seems thin for now. Amazon has expressed a profound disinterest in allowing customers to use cryptocurrency (specifically Bitcoin) to pay for their products, while Walmart has made no such claim.
Another possibility here is that Walmart could be developing their own cryptocurrency. While the position posting itself doesn’t allude to this responsibility, it wouldn’t be outside of the realm of feasibility for the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the country to pursue a proprietary investment opportunity.
But, at least for now, the most likely scenario is that Walmart is aware of the growing influence cryptocurrency has on consumers- and the sheer availability of various cryptocurrencies in comparison to a few years ago – and they want to ensure that they aren’t left behind when other industries invariably start incorporating crypto strategies into their daily operations.
Business Finance
In this sustainability boom, why aren’t VC dollars pointed at greenhouses?
(BUSINESS) Venture capitalists eyeball booming industries while salivating, but one niche is being ignored. Why is that?
If you’ve been consumed by all news regarding the housing bubble, anything related to cryptocurrency, and a myriad of new startups fighting for VC real estate, you could be forgiven for not realizing that the greenhouse industry – comprising arguably one of the less-shiny types of technology – is on the rise.
Homesteading is increasingly common, and the pandemic pushed some folks into having to grow some of their own food while simultaneously allowing others the time to explore their own food production. Regardless of the reason, 30 seconds on Instagram will show you the wild popularity of this old practice.
With this rapidly spiking trend comes a variety of questions, the most pertinent of which is this: Why aren’t venture capitalists investing in greenhouses?
Sifted’s Sarah Drumm references Dirk Aleven, a Dutch entrepreneur responsible for the startup FoodVentures, in a deep dive regarding the greenhouse boom – and why it matters.
Sustainability is at the forefront of the movement, with the destabilization of weather cycles and the extreme droughts of the last year on the mind of many.
“There is no more sustainable way of producing tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers or strawberries than in greenhouses, because it’s way more efficient on fertilisers and water usage,” says Aleven. “All the inputs are lower and your outputs are way higher.”
Dutch-backed greenhouse technology is sweeping the globe, with greenhouse projects from VentureFood launching in various Asian and Eastern European locations.
Aleven has his sights set on the United States and the Middle East as future locations as well. His faith in their mission (to make sustainably grown food more available in these areas) is largely backed by his confidence in the power of Dutch innovation in this area.
Jonathan Webb, founder of AppHarvest, a United States-based greenhouse startup, has that same confidence. “[T]he top scientists, researchers and technologists are not in startups in San Francisco or New York, they’re not at the universities in the US, they’re in the Netherlands,” he says.
For VCs, though, one of the main issues with this boom is its lack of scaling.
It’s easier to invest in something that has clear upward mobility; greenhouses, in sharp contrast to digital technology and comparatively small startups, have an upper limit on how much physical space they can occupy.
Farming is also expensive, with Aleven’s startup having to invest around $5 million of their own money in their first greenhouse.
And with the rise of more sustainable plant-based proteins – something with increasing cachet in VC circles – the idea of pouring tons of money into something that won’t show returns for 18 months, weather willing, isn’t particularly attractive.
Another problem is that VCs find themselves drawn to more visually impressive forms of sustainable growth, such as vertical farming. Aleven has his doubts. “It sounds appealing to [investors] to be in vertical farming — but that’s not going to work,” he says, alleging that greenhouses are, comparatively, much cheaper to build.
Aleven also eschews the sex appeal of something like vertical farming by invoking simple yet effective logic. “It’s a niche market… why would you take away the sun?”
Aleven’s confidence is inspiring, but it’s clear that while sustainable farming may be the future of food production, such projects will need to make much larger splashes before becoming the future of VC investments.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News1 week ago
7 ways to tell if a job posting is actually a human sex trafficker
-
Business Entrepreneur1 day ago
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
-
Business News7 days ago
You absolutely don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Funny females are less likely to be promoted
-
Business News1 week ago
Beating discrimination as a job seeker [video discussion]
-
Tech News1 week ago
SigmaOS is the first browser folks have geeked out about since Chrome
-
Business News1 week ago
What is Tesla in hot water for this time?!?
-
Tech News1 week ago
What are large language models (LLMs), why have they become controversial?