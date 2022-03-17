Business Finance
What the federal inflation rate hikes mean for your small business
(FINANCE) Gov raises rates to fight inflation and more are expected to come. Here’s what you should do for your business now.
As anticipated, for the first time in more than three years, The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to tackle inflation signaling strain could be headed for small businesses.
Americans are already feeling the strain at the gas pump and at the grocery store as inflation reaches a 40-year high. On Wednesday, March 16, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced interest rates will be raised .25 percent to combat inflation and they could be raised six more times before the year ends.
While lowering inflation will no doubt help the economy, the rate hike will affect businesses with debt as higher loan rates, higher credit card rates and slowed growth are on the way.
What does this mean for your business?
- Your credit card rates are going to rise.
- Depending on the type of loans you have expect to pay more too.
- If you’re looking to get a new loan your chances for approval may not be promised as banks will become more selective.
- If you’ve got cash stashed in a savings account you may see some more money coming in, but not much
What should do you do?
1. Get rid of your variable interest rate
If you have a variable interest rate look into refinancing to a fixed rate to stabilize. Rates may be a little higher, but that new rate cannot be increased in the future.
2. Pay down your business credit cards
Pay off outstanding credit card debt now as credit card rates will be the first to rise. If you can’t pay it off look into transferring your balance to a card with a lower rate.
3. Buckle down
Get prepared for a slower season, a side-effect of higher interest rates is lower spending. Some economists recommend testing your business now to see if you can withstand fewer purchases.
These rate hikes from the government are aimed to cool down a hot economy and avoid a possible recession. Luckily, officials said the chances of the economy falling into a recession are low.
“The probability of a recession within the next year is not particularly elevated,” Powell said. “All signs are that this is a strong economy.”
In February 2022, inflation reached nearly 7.% the highest since 1982. Officials expect the year to end with inflation still elevated, but down to just more than 4.3%. However, it will still be a while to get the economy near 2%, the federal government’s targeted inflation rate.
“Inflation is likely to take longer to return to our price stability goal than previously expected,” Powell said.
Powell added the rates are expected to fall to 2.7% next year and 2.3% in 2024.
Business Finance
Should you file head-of-household? Don’t miss this important tax tip!
(FINANCE) If you’re raising children alone you may be filing your tax return incorrectly. The deadline to file your taxes is next month!
Like most times when children are involved, regular tasks get more difficult, and adding children to the mix during tax season can throw a wrench in the already arduous process. If you’re not married, marking your filing status as “single” may seem like the right thing to do, but if you’re raising a child or caring for a parent — think again. You may score larger benefits filing as head of household. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, freelancer, or just an avid AG reader (hello again!), knowing this important tax tip could benefit you when filing this year.
For the 2021 tax year, the head of household standard deduction of $18,800, that is nearly 50% more than single filers whose standard deduction is $12,550, which means your taxable income is lower. Filing as head of household can also place you in a lower tax bracket, than if you filed as single.
Should you file as head of household? Here’s a quick checklist to check if you’re eligible:
- You are single or
- You are unmarried or living separately from your spouse starting before June 30, and
- You are paying more than 50% of your home costs (mortgage, rent, utilities, repairs, meals) and
- A dependent (child, grandchild, or another relative) is living with you for more than half of the year or living alone, but you pay the majority of their living costs.
If you have more than one child, both parents can file as head of household as long as one child lives with each parent for more than half the year. If there is only one child, tax experts say it may be best to alternate who claims head-of-household status each year.
If your child is older they can still be claimed as dependents, too. Parents can claim them if they live at home and are under 19-years-old. If the child is a full-time student, you can claim them on your taxes until they’re 24-years-old, but only if they earn less than $4,300 a year.
When the time comes to gather your W-2s and other tax documents to meet with Uncle Sam, think twice about what to file as and if you’re still unsure the IRS has a tool to help.
Business Finance
Small metros might have cheaper living but not a lot of job opportunities
(BUSINESS NEWS) Small to mid-sized metros offer higher adjusted salaries, but don’t pack your bags just yet because your job may not be there
When I told my parents how much my partner and I would be paying for rent at our new apartment, they quickly pointed out that I could purchase a home for that kind of money in my hometown.
My parents are right, I could literally buy a home for the amount of money I pay in rent every month to live in a large metro area. But the equation that determines where I and many other workers should live, is more complex than salary minus housing.
These areas are cheaper to live in, in part, because they may not offer the kind of job opportunities, and therefore social mobility, you see in larger metro areas. Sure, I could make my money go further in my hometown, but the chances of me finding a job in my industry there are smaller.
Your field of work does matter when considering whether or not the “small-city advantage” could work for you. If you work in tech or finance, two traditionally high-paying fields, then this advantage doesn’t apply.
“Before adjusting for living costs, typical technology salaries are 27% higher in two-million-plus metros than metros with fewer than 250,000 people. Even after adjusting for those costs, tech salaries are still 5% higher in the largest metros than in the smallest ones,” finds Indeed.
If a huge tech company offering thousands of high-paying jobs moved into a smaller city on the map, over time, it would get more expensive to live there. It’s the hamster wheel that is currently driving income inequality in some of America’s largest major metro areas.
Finding the right place to call home is never going to be a single factor decision. Yes, salary is a huge factor, as is the cost of living, but there are also lifestyle factors to consider. What kind of opportunities would you have in this city? How much will it cost to move there? How will this affect the other members of your household?
It’s nice to play the ‘ditch the corporate world and buy a country house’ fantasy after a long day at work, but the reality is far more complex.
Business Finance
Reg flags the IRS catches that may cause an audit on your tax return
(FINANCE) No one likes doing taxes in the first place, but having to deal with the afterthought of an audit on your tax return makes it even worse.
Will your tax return get flagged for review?
The IRS’s advice to bypass delays this tax season is to avoid filing mistakes. CNBC states the IRS is already facing a backlog of returns and a staffing shortage this year.
The good news is that there are things you can do to speed up your 2021 tax refund.
To Err Is Human
Number one on the list is to double-check your tax return. Yes, this is lame advice, but according to Eric Pierre, a certified public accountant in Austin, Texas, “Half of the problems are from taxpayers not providing accurate information”.
With the additional stimulus check and the advance child tax credit payments, more errors are expected. Once there’s an error it’s flagged for manual review slowing down the process for everyone. To combat these issues the IRS is mailing informational letters regarding verification. You can find the stimulus check letter 6475 and the child tax credits letter 1649 in your mailbox soon if you received those funds within the past fiscal year.
According to CNBC, “The IRS uses software with a numeric score for each return…[which] estimates the appropriate range for each deduction or credit by income level, and if write-offs are outside that range, scores may increase, he said. [W]ith higher scores more likely to spark an audit, explained certified financial planner David Silversmith, a CPA, and senior manager of PKF O’Connor Davies”.
Another red flag that will auto-generate a notice is if your income doesn’t match the tax paperwork you submitted. The IRS made a free transcript tool available online to help you double-check and avoid underreporting mistakes.
Other considerations for self-employed individuals revolve around the earned income tax credit.
“If you claim the earned income tax credit while self-employed, that is a big red flag,” [Silversmith] said. “You need to have receipts for income, not just deductions.”
Unlike the courtroom, you are not innocent until proven guilty and the burden of proof falls on you as an entrepreneur. Make sure to gather all of your receipts for deductions but, equally as important, receipts for income as well. Hold onto your records for seven years just to be sure you won’t need them should the IRS come knocking. According to Preeti Shah, “If you receive notices and can provide proof, the IRS is generally ‘pretty reasonable’”.
The IRS website states the following service delays listed:
- Live phone support
- Processing tax returns filed on paper
- Answering mail from taxpayers
- Reviewing tax returns, even for returns filed electronically
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
-
Business News1 week ago
What’s DMT & why are techies and entrepreneurs secretly taking the drug?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Want to start a business but you’re broke? You shouldn’t let that stop you!
-
Business Entrepreneur17 hours ago
How to professionally approach your business partner with feedback
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
The 7 main skills marketers need to survive the AI takeover
-
Business Marketing3 days ago
Burn-out is your company’s fault, not your staff’s fault
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Science says your creativity *may* dwindle as you get older
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
How positive self-talk can improve your overall performance