Logitech Revue with Google TV & Logitech TV Cam change the future

Several of Logitech’s new products have been named as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2011 “Innovations Honorees” including the Revue, TV Cam, Keyboard controller and solar powered keyboard, all of which are being demoed on the floor of CES in Las Vegas this week.

The Logitech Revue is a device that delivers Google TV to your television so you can watch live tv, a YouTube video, website or DVR recordings making TV and the web seamless. Add the Logitech TV Cam to the Revue system and you can video conference call in HD without having to invest thousands of dollars into products that offer similar functions. If you want to use your TV as a computer in your living room, the Logitech Keyboard Controller makes your experience more productive (unlike the internet TV many people are using with their remote control which is akin to texting in 1999).



So you can use the web on your tv and use it as a presentation tool at work or at events, video conference call in HD and even use your tv as a full computer with some affordable new tools. Ten years ago, this technology was spotty and very expensive.

2011 will see a big shift in video conference calling with technologies like this and with today’s announcement that Skype has purchased Qik which instantly changes the video conferencing landscape.

We suspect that the HD video conferencing via TV will first be adopted in the real estate industry by virtual brokerages for team/office meetings since they don’t occupy office space, followed by conferences that will bring in more heavy hitter speakers that can’t (or won’t due to demand) travel to the physical conference. Agents will likely get creative with these technologies and stream open houses live or begin a new sector of podcasting that is devoted to tv-casting.

What do you think will change with the rise of these new technologies?