So you want a raise? Let us help you negotiate it!

An offer he can’t refuse

We’ve all been there, sitting across the table from a boss, posed with the questions how much?



And if you haven’t been there, maybe it’s time for you to ask for your first raise ever.

All of the questions

Money is still one of the most taboo subjects to discuss.

Because of that, employees often have no idea how much their coworkers are making or if they’re being paid an equitable rate compared with others in the same position across the industry.

So how should you ask for a raise, when should you ask for a raise, and when you do — how much more should you ask for?

We found answers

Paysa, a business blog, conducted a survey that may help employees understand what their managers expect when the two of you sit down for that conversation.

2,000 American managers and non-managers answered a smattering of salary based questions and provide a broad look at what employers expect when having dollar sign sit downs.

Why to ask for a raise

The best reasons to ask for a raise according to over half of those surveyed is if you’re doing excellent work, or if you’re taking on more difficult tasks at work.

That means if either of these things happen, you really should ask for a raise.

Understand your value, and try to monetize it. It can only help. The worst reasons to ask for a salary increase are if you don’t like your job (okay, duh) or if you think you’re employer can afford it. These both seem like skeezeball reasons, so even if they are the reason, try to avoid telling your boss that.

How should you ask?

So you’re doing excellent work, you like your job and you’re confident in your place in the company.

How much should you ask for?

Of those surveyed some were in managerial positions with the ability to grant raises, and some were in non managerial, non raise-granting positions. Surprisingly their answers varied greatly.

How many dollars you should ask for

When asked how much of a raise is too much to ask for, almost half of managers answered that over a five percent increase is too much.

Non managers overwhelmingly recommend that you should ask for the amount you feel you deserve, no matter the percentage (about 46%).

For more info check out Paysa’s infographic below. They split up the answers based on participants managerial level, so depending on who you’re talking to – whether she’s a middle manager or an owner – you can know what they’ll expect.

You got this!

Other info from Paysa’s survey include how often to ask for a raise (no more than once a year) raise requests and grants based on gender and industry, and reasons why most people don’t ask for a raise (employers indicate that requests will not be granted).

You can check out their full blog here and study up before you send a “can we talk?” email to your manager. Which you should totally do, guys. Trust us.

#RaiseYourSalary