Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

CBS News halts all tweets out of an ‘abundance of caution’

After a tumultuous start to Elon Musk’s few weeks as Twitter CEO, many businesses and brands tweet their final goodbyes including CBS News.

Published

Twitter on phone with tweets blurred in the background

After nearly a month of widespread controversy since Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk, CBS has announced that they are pausing their activity on the social media site, citing “an abundance of caution.”

Jonathan Vigliotti, a national correspondent for CBS News and the originator of the announcement, said that CBS would continue to “monitor the platform” amidst concerns regarding the reliability of information – and its susceptibility to manipulation – on the newly managed site.

Public reception to the announcement was polarizing, with some criticizing CBS News for being “triggered” by Musk while others questioned the network’s reliability and rationale for leaving.

“CBS News quitting Twitter because they think @ElonMusk will allow hackers or something into their accounts is so weak,” said Curtis Houck, managing editor for NewsBlasters. “This is so stupid my head hurts.”

Other theories about why CBS is stepping away from Twitter largely center around divisive political stances, though the news network’s implied rationale seems more directed toward issues of misinformation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Indeed, CBS News’ caution is not without precedent. In the time since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the platform has played host to a variety of instances of mistaken identity, the majority of which resulted from Musk’s hasty push to allow users to purchase benefits that add blue check marks – symbols heretofore associated with some degree of credibility – to their usernames.

Several of these instances have prompted things like stock drops and the spread of inaccurate public health information, leading to Musk’s suspension of the service only a couple of days after its launch.

In this context, CBS’ decision to separate from Twitter until they can be sure that their integrity is secure is perhaps the only way that the news network can ensure that their platform isn’t effectively used for disseminating misinformation. Should CBS remain on Twitter, the risk that they could be impersonated – potentially to deleterious effect – is certainly present.

In the real world, Musk’s takeover of Twitter has proven somewhat rocky. The bulk of former Twitter employees were either laid off or chose to quit after Musk emailed a requirement that remaining employees work “long hours at high intensity” to create a “hardcore culture,” and many former users have categorized his choices for the platform as reckless.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

person typing representing twitter email person typing representing twitter email

Social Media

A look into Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk has been a hoot to follow after beginning his position of Twitter owner. The latest, and first email, was an interesting one.

November 14, 2022

Video

AG Live: Fake tweet sinks stock, tech layoffs abound, Home Depot earnings spike

This week, we talk about fake tweets tanking stocks, layoffs at big firms, home depot earnings beat expectations, and a script job seekers are...

November 12, 2022
Person looking at Mastadon, Twitter competitor in Germany, on laptop Person looking at Mastadon, Twitter competitor in Germany, on laptop

Social Media

1 million Twitter users move to German competitor

With the Elon Musk takeover of Twitter, changes are underway and on the horizon. 1 million users are on the way out...to Germany.

November 10, 2022
man coding representing elon musk changes to twitter man coding representing elon musk changes to twitter

Social Media

Elon Musk brings in Tesla engineers to review Twitter’s code

In the heaping pile of changes Elon Musk is bringing to Twitter, the next one is a hoot: Tesla engineers reviewing Twitter's code.

November 7, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.