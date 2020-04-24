Social Media
Facebook expands Messenger Kids worldwide, and ups safety features
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook’s children video and chat app, Messenger Kids, is launching into new countries and introducing increased security measures to keep them safe.
Facebook is attracting a whole new surge of users, with children attending school online around the world. Facebook use is booming, and people want to keep their children safe. Because of this, Facebook is expanding their Messenger Kids app to more than 70 countries.
They are also trying to make using the app simpler while simultaneously giving increased control over safety measures to the children’s guardians (here referred to as parents/parental controls, as in the app).
Messenger Kids has been around in the U.S. since 2017, and expanded into Canada and Peru in 2018. However, this new rollout makes Messenger Kids available in more than 70 countries, introducing various features in waves. Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand are among the new countries with access to Messenger Kids.
Facebook also appears to be making the platform as safe as possible, adding features to keep children safer. Messenger Kids recently had a flaw that allowed children to start group chats without parental knowledge. Thus, Facebook needed to beef up security measures before expanding their children’s platform.
Here’s a look at the three new safety features on Facebook’s Messenger Kids app.
- Supervised friending: Parents have an option that allows their children to accept, reject, add, or remove friends. The parents are notified, though, so they can review and remove or block any friends they want to. The parents have this control though a Parent Dashboard. Previously, parents had to approve any friend requests themselves directly in their child’s account.
- Another feature geared for online schooling allows a parent or designated adult to start and invite their children into a group chat. Think teacher, coach, or school director or principal. This allows class or team discussions to proceed online without delay.
- The other new feature Messenger Kids is unrolling is allowing the child’s photo and profile name to be visible to a select group within the child and their parents’ network, extending to friends of friends, though only with parental permission and only within North America, Central America, and South America.
When deciding which features to add to the Messenger Kids app, Facebook consulted their Youth Advisors. This group, according to Facebook, is “a team of experts in online safety, child development and media…including Safer Internet Day creator Janice Richardson and Agent of Change Foundation chairman Wayne Chau.”
Most adults who allow their kids to use electronic devices with internet access realize that kids are curious, resourceful, and often better at tech than they are. It’s good to see giant communication entities like Facebook working to enhance safety measures for children. Connecting to friends, teachers, classmates, and educational resources is a beautiful thing.
Yet we’ve learned to be wary of Facebook and their aggressive data collection. They must strive to ensure use of their platform isn’t a free fall for the vulnerable into dangerous waters.
Social Media
The Australian government holds Facebook and Google accountable
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Big tech companies often get their way with governments, but not with the Australian lawmakers who are holding them accountable for news content.
The Australian government announced a mandatory code forcing large tech companies like Facebook and Google to compensate local media for reusing their content, becoming the first country to do so. This move is the result of Alphabet and Facebook failing to uphold a voluntary code to address complaints from domestic media players concerning the companies’ restricted advertising.
The mandatory code will include the sharing of news-generated revenue, and the sharing of data, ranking and display of news content. Additionally, binding dispute resolution and penalty mechanisms are a part of this new code. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the country’s competition watchdog, will be constructing and enforcing these new requirements.
This is all in an effort to ensure tech giants don’t damage the market and competition. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hopes the code will “protect consumers, improve transparency and address the power imbalance between the parties”. He adds “It is only fair that the search engines and social media giants pay for the original news content that they use to drive traffic to their sites.”
The Australian digital advertising market is worth approximately A$9 billion a year. The ACCC reported last June for every $100 spent on advertising in the country, about a third goes to Facebook and Google. Advertising revenue is the main source of income for these tech giants.
The debate surrounding the reuse of others’ content (which results in indirect monetization for the big companies) is not a new one. France’s competition watchdog has made a similar move with Google, requiring them to negotiate pay with French media firms after Google stopped displaying content covered by a national law adopted from a pan-EU copyright reform. Spain made an attempt to pass similar legislation in 2014 which resulted in Google withdrawing its News service from the Spanish market.
Google has responded in an article by TechCrunch by arguing their value to news publishers and providing a broad platform for a larger audience. They also offer a choice to those companies to have their content appear in Google search results. However, Google’s refusal to pay news publishers will affect the content visible on the Internet’s most popular search engine.
Social Media
There’s a subreddit that is literally moving the stock market
(SOCIAL MEDIA) “You can’t change the world on Reddit all day.” Hm. Wanna bet? Some people do bet on whether a stock will rise or fall on Reddit.
I don’t gamble. RIP to Mister Kenny Rogers, but this whole folding, holding, walking, running business is bad for my heart.
So playing the stock market is out for me, but apparently, you don’t even need an accountant to place your bets? The good, if foul mouthed, people of r/WSB aren’t just proving that, their playing and paying outside the traditional trading room is actually moving markets!
The subreddit, full name r/wallstreetbets, is 900,000 users strong, and boasts members that have been involved for years. They show off their stock market wins, losses, jokes, and opinions with varying levels of insight on all contributions.
Ordinarily, this’d just be an interesting collection of folks talking stock, but some of their threads have been shown to have an effect on share prices!
Users don’t just share what and how they’ve traded, they also gamble on what stock prices will do, without actually purchasing or selling any. Options contracts allow users to cast lots for less cash, while retaining the power to show actual purchases as hotter or colder and literally moving the temperature dial on them by word of mouth (and possibly pure conjecture) alone.
So I could hop in, put a marginal amount of money down, and say ‘Stock in Pressure Valve Company X is going to go up since more people are buying bidets in the wake of the Corona-based toilet paper hoarders, and they’re a key component’, then pepper in some off-color jokes about personal hygiene and everyone’s moms to blend in, and potentially wait to collect!
Neat.
After all, not only are surges of humans looking at these bets, web algorithms and cookie crawlers are staring too. It’s chatrooms of the dotcom boom all over again, except more chaotic, more gif-laden, and more monitored by outside forces.
It’d be sinister if the vibe of the sub wasn’t ‘Take literally nothing seriously’. Try discussing ‘chicken tendies’ in a boardroom sometime and see what I mean…although the tide on that might be shifting as well.
The one forbidden thing here is actually using the forum for insider trading. Directly profiting from the rumors gets users exiled, and gets users interacting with them booted too.
Serious business actually DOES occur, who would have thought? I wouldn’t have. Which is why I don’t gamble.
It’s easy to write Reddit off as just an online echo chamber slash cesspool, but when it comes down to it, the American Psychos of the world are on the same internet as the basement-dwellers, and the gap in financial literacy between the two ends of the spectrum is pulling a reverse Pangea.
We need to start recognizing that.
I’m still staying away from 4Chan though.
Social Media
Facebook messenger gets a major facelift for speed
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook messenger has been around a loooooong time and has started to suffer from build bloat. So the new project lightspeed has redesigned it.
If you’ve ever spent time in an old-school, family-built home, then you have an idea of what the inner workings of the Facebook Messenger app look like. It began with just a few rooms, but as the needs of the family grew, they kept adding on rooms wherever they fit until the layout no longer made sense and the home became a bloated maze.
Facebook Messenger has been suffering growing pains ever since it branched off into its own app in 2011. As the app became more popular developers worked to make it more engaging by adding new features like stickers, GIFS, and video calls.
At some point, they realized that the app had gotten away from them. The Facebook Messenger currently on your device has move 1.7 million lines of code. An app that big is slow and takes up a ton of valuable space on users devices, so the team knew it was time for a change. The project became internally as Project LightSpeed.
Facebook Messenger is a valuable app for connecting with friends, family, and business connections across the globe. You don’t even need to be Facebook friends with someone to message them making it an invaluable tool for long-distance teams or new business connections. In recent years, the app has begun to slow down making it vulnerable to competitors like WhatsApp.
The development team’s goal for the new app was to make it small, fast, and simple. In order to achieve this Facebook’s team of engineers has reduced the core code by 84%, taking the original 1.7 million lines of code down to 360,000. The new app will be about a quarter of the size of the current app.
A smaller app will load quicker and be more responsive, even if you’re using an older device or you’re in an area with lower connectivity. Current tests put the new app as being twice as fast as the current version, while keeping all the features that users have come to expect. Don’t worry, you will still be able to send your friends stickers, pictures, and obnoxious amounts of GIFs.
The Australian government holds Facebook and Google accountable
Facebook expands Messenger Kids worldwide, and ups safety features
If you had an SBA loan prior to COVID-19, there are debt relief options
Facebook faults free follower data for dark web distribution
NY AG investigating cable giant as hundreds of staff tested positive for COVID-19
Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event (or podcast)
I just got furloughed. Now what?
The cringe inducing and lesson learning tale of Poor Jennifer
Will COVID-19 break the internet?
The neuroscience of respectful leadership – preventing professional disrespect
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News2 weeks ago
‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Creative ways to improve your cash flow despite a global pandemic (we’re serious)
-
Business News3 days ago
PPP: Who’s screwing small businesses most – SBA, politicians, or banks?
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Learning to love COVID-19-induced involuntary simplicity
-
Business News1 week ago
Giant corporations and a gig economy do not mix
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Verizon abandons paying customers over COVID-19 fears
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
The strongest business leaders in the COVID-19 era might be startup companies
-
Business Finance1 week ago
VC firms must take a critical look at founder data to better understand funding disparities