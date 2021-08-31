Social Media
Facebook Messenger modernizes to add new features
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook Messenger may not look very different, but some of the features have been updated – are you in the know?
Facebook Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls, a decision that warrants a “wait, what?” from those of us who assumed the platform was already encrypted. Other Facebook services will be receiving this treatment in the coming months as well, if only on a small scale.
End-to-end encryption essentially means that neither the host company (Facebook) nor external sources (anyone not included in the chat or call) can read (or listen into) your conversation. It’s a feature that WhatsApp, another Facebook product, has used for quite some time – which is one of the reasons that platform has such a huge business following.
But while Facebook Messenger’s chats between two people have always contained end-to-end encryption, video calls, voice calls, group chats, and group calls of any kind don’t have the same protection. After witnessing “more than 150 million video calls a day” during the past year, the company concluded that heightened security for video and audio calls was necessary.
Facebook is also looking into plans to add end-to-end encryption to other aspects of Messenger (specifically group chats and group calls) but for the time being, the default setting of end-to-end encryption will only apply to conversations between two people.
Disappearing messages will similarly receive an upgrade, allowing users to determine the length of a message’s visibility (anywhere from five seconds to 24 hours).
It’s worth noting that Instagram, yet another Facebook company, does not currently have encryption built into its direct messages. Facebook promises to extend the option to encrypt DMs on Instagram to select users who will be able to enable the feature for one-on-one messages, but that change probably won’t roll out to the general public any time soon.
The good news here is that businesses now have a more secure option for communication that may work for a larger pool of employees – at least in some locations. By adding end-to-end encryption for their video and voice calls, Facebook Messenger will allow employers to contact employees with sensitive information at the push of a button, and the option to encrypt group chats will soon be available.
But, on the other hand, WhatsApp has had encryption for a long time, and with over two billion worldwide users, maybe you should just stick to that platform – if you absolutely have to use a Facebook product for your communication.
Social Media
Reddit in hot water for allegedly allowing underage revenge porn
(SOCIAL MEDIA) A lawsuit that alleges Reddit allows underage revenge porn could set a new precedent and even become a class action suit.
Reddit is being sued by a woman who alleges that the social media company permitted her ex-boyfriend to post pornographic images of her – images that were taken when she was 16. The lawsuit references repeated instances of image uploads from multiple accounts, some of which occurred after the original account was banned.
Plaintiff, Jane Doe says that her abusive ex-boyfriend, having taken non-consensual photos of her while she was underage, uploaded the photos to Reddit in 2019. When she reported the photos to Reddit, moderators reportedly waited for “several days” before removing the photos.
The abuser’s account was allowed to remain active while the posts were under review, and he was able to continue posting after the illegal posts were removed. Jane Doe also reports that, after his account was banned, her abuser was able to create a new account and re-upload the photos.
Because her complaints were largely unproductive on Reddit’s end, the lawsuit says that “it fell to Jane Doe to monitor no less than 36 subreddits — that she knows of — which Reddit allowed her ex-boyfriend to repeatedly use to repeatedly post child pornography.”
At the time of this writing, it is unclear whether or not the abuser has been arrested, sued, or otherwise involved in any investigation regarding this lawsuit.
Jane Doe looks to initiate a class action lawsuit for other victims of underage revenge posts, one that accuses the social media platform of distributing child pornography and failing to report CSAM (child sex abuse material).
The lawsuit itself looks to invoke legislation involved in FOSTA-SESTA, a bill that exempts issues of sex trafficking from Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act. This means that, unlike with general forms of free speech, Reddit can be held accountable (and sued) for content posted on their platform.
For their part, Reddit has assured media outlets that they do not tolerate abuse on their platform. “Child sexual abuse material (CSAM) has no place on the Reddit platform. We actively maintain policies and procedures that don’t just follow the law, but go above and beyond it,” a representative from Reddit told The Verge shortly after the lawsuit went public.
Social Media
TikTok takes aim at Cameo while helping creators monetize content
(SOCIAL MEDIA) TikTok has a new feature that takes a swipe at Cameo, but also helps content creators to monetize their efforts more meaningfully.
Not too long ago, an app called Cameo launched with the sole intention of connecting “normal” people with celebrities via chats and personalized videos.
These days, TikTok is adopting Cameo’s philosophy with “Shoutouts,” a feature that will allow users to request content from their favorite creators.
The allure of Cameo lies in its simplicity: One need only fill out a request form and spend several hundred to several thousand dollars to receive a custom video from a celebrity of their choosing (should said celebrity accept the request) within a week.
However, Cameo – a relatively new, relatively untested app–possesses a bit of a disadvantage that TikTok doesn’t have: It didn’t have a built-in, pre-existing audience prior to launching its core premise.
TikTok’s Shoutouts feature looks to capitalize on existing users as well as in-app currency, making it much more convenient than its spiritual predecessor.
As with Cameo, the way Shoutouts works is fairly straightforward. Users will be able to select a creator, request a certain style of video from them–the devil is very much in the details here–and then wait for “up to 3 days” to see if the creator accepts the request. Payment will be submitted at this time.
Should the request be accepted, the creator will create the video and pass it off to TikTok for review, a process that–according to the feature’s page–should take around a week to complete. The user who requested the video will then be able to view it in their DMs.
If the creator decides to reject the video, the user will receive a refund. This is a feature that Cameo uses as well, so–in theory–TikTok should be able to leverage the same ideology.
There are a couple of minor benefits to TikTok’s implementation of this feature. Firstly, while some TikTok stars may have celebrity status, it’s reasonable to assume that the majority of creators will be able to use the Shoutouts feature; this means that the aforementioned “normal” people will be able to monetize their platform, something that wasn’t possible on Cameo.
Secondly, the use of in-app currency–something that has traditionally been used for gifting livestreamers–makes the process of hiring a creator a bit more convenient. That convenience will most likely translate directly to the success of Shoutouts as it develops.
Social Media
Twitter experiments with “dislike” button in the lamest way possible
(MEDIA) Not that we would expect innovation from the halls of Twitter, but their dislike button is even less interesting than we could have predicted.
For as long as there have been “Like” buttons on social media, the idea of a “Dislike” button has existed – if only as a concept. Recently, however, Twitter is toying with bringing the fabled “Dislike” button out of the metaphysical realm and into reality, though not for the reasons one might expect.
Twitter will be adding an “I don’t like” button to content in the coming months – but the number of dislikes something receives won’t be publicized as likes are.
In fact, Twitter maintains that the presence of this button is less of a social experience and more of a way to tailor your experience on the app to see what you want to see. This will feasibly help Twitter “??understand the type of responses that you consider relevant in a conversation, in order to work on showing you more of those types of responses.”
The button will reportedly take one of two forms: either a thumbs-down icon (next to a thumbs-up icon for likes) or a downward-facing arrow a la Reddit.
The “I don’t like” feature is currently limited to iOS users, and certainly not all of them–as an avid Twitter user, I have yet to receive the option to voice my dissent outside of the usual reporting channels. As with experiments like Fleets, voice tweets, and increased character limits, Twitter seems to be rolling out this option in small increments.
Interestingly, Twitter already has a similar feature that is available to all users, though it requires a small amount of menu digging. The “Not interested in this Tweet/Ad” option can be used to prevent tweets either from certain creators or on certain topics from appearing as frequently in your feed.
The option to block users or report tweets also still exists in case anyone needed to be reminded of that.
As long as the option to dislike tweets remains private and for optimization only, many of the concerns commonly associated with a dislike button – cyberbullying, declination of mental health, all-out civil war – are relatively moot; but, so it seems is the feature itself, given that the “Not interested” option also exists.
It wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest to see this feature eventually become public after its successful implementation.
