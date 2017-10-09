Social Media
Hate Facebook’s mid-roll ads? So does everyone else
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Those pesky ads that pop up in the middle of that Facebook video, aka mid-roll, seem to be grinding everyone’s gears.
In an ongoing effort to monetize content, Facebook recently introduced “mid-roll” ads into videos by certain publishers, and it has now been testing that format for six months. If you aren’t a big fan of those ads interrupting your content consumption experience, you aren’t alone; publishers aren’t crazy about them either.
In a report on the program, five publishers working with Facebook’s new mid-roll ad program were sourced and all five publishers found that the program wasn’t generating the expected revenue.
One program partner made as little as $500 dollars with mid-roll ads while generating tens of millions of views on their content.
Two other partners wouldn’t specify exact revenue number, but they did acknowledge that the ad performance is below expectations. As far as cost goes, certain publishers mentioned CPMs between 15 cents and 75 cents.
That range is large because a lot of the data isn’t clear enough to evaluate their return on investment. According to the Digiday report, publishers receive data on total revenue, along with raw data on things like the number of videos that served an ad to viewers.
The lack of certain data points, along with the confusing structure of the data, makes it difficult to assess the number of monetized views and the revenue by video. For context, YouTube, as arguably the biggest player in video monetization, provides all these metrics.
Another issue is that licensing deals are cutting into margins. Facebook pays publishers, via a licensing fee, to produce and publish a certain number of videos each month. In exchange, Facebook keeps all money until it recoups the fee, after which revenue is split 55/45 between the publisher and Facebook.
While these challenges doesn’t change the fact that revenue is low, it does make it difficult to dissect costs in a meaningful way.
Why is revenue so low to begin with?
For starters, a newsfeed with enough content to feed an infinite scroll probably isn’t the best format for these kinds of ads. As a user, when I’m watching the videos and the ad interrupts the experience, I’ve always scrolled right on through to the next item on my feed. It’s a sentiment echoed by one of the publishers in the Digiday story.
Because of that, Facebook’s new Watch program, which creates a content exclusivity not found on the news feed, might produce better results in the future. Either way, Facebook will need to solve this revenue challenge for publishers, or they might pull out of the programs altogether.
Will Facebook’s Bonfire be a hit or go up in flames?
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook secretly launched a group chat app that they secretly copied from a super small company. Lots of secrets.
As we well know, big social media and social messaging companies have a tendency to rip each other off. We’ve seen Instagram rip off Snapchat, another big player in the space.
However, what happens when a big player copies a young upstart?
Facebook appears to be doing just that. The social media giant announced a standalone group video chat app called Bonfire in July of this year. After testing, that app is now available in the Denmark App Store.
“Bonfire bears a striking resemblance to Houseparty.”
Both apps enable multi-party video chatting, complete with video effect filters (much like Snapchat). Facebook has their app synced with the Messenger feature to let potential participants know when they’ve been added to a chat. Bonfire also lets you capture snapshots of the video chat.
So, why does Facebook want to copy this startup so badly? Because the concept is a hit.
Back in 2016, Houseparty was the 7th highest ranking free app in Apple’s App store. Additionally, the app has been shown averaging a million downloads in the last 6 months. Facebook is in the business of building community, per their mission statement, and this concept is a growing epicenter of social community and interaction.
That also makes Houseparty and Bonfire a great tool for reaching a younger consumer audience more directly.
While a live event on Facebook or Instagram makes for a great general broadcast, these apps could be a great way to offer exclusive experiences to certain customers.
Imagine, if you will, the thrill of 6 fans winning a content to have a private show streamed to them by their favorite artist, followed by a Q+A session? Or, imagine a pop culture brand like The AV Club hosting an interactive discussion with fans dissecting the latest episode of Game of Thrones?
If those examples feel a little too big for you, then imagine a group of restaurant employees hosting a live discussion in several different chat rooms soliciting feedback on all parts of the experience?
The bigger point is, that level of intimacy and exclusivity works well on this platform.
Facebook’s Watch launch wasn’t a total failure- In fact, it’s kinda cool!
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook has unleashed its new Watch feature to all of its users and it might actually have a leg to stand on.
Facebook Watch
A few weeks ago, we reported that Facebook was planning their mutiny of YouTube with their very own video streaming service called Facebook Watch.
Well. Here we are, watched has launched. It is full of original content and new storytellers and if I’m being 100% honest, I kinda dig it.
They grow up so fast
Last year, facebook created a video tab on the side menu of users screen. That tab is now a full-fledged video service. A service that offers user more than just one-off videos. They’ve adopted a “subscribe” feature YouTube which allows people to actively follow their favorite series.
Bumpy beginnings
So far, the biggest hurdle Facebook Watch has seen is the whole music infringement that 99% of people who have ever tried to upload a video to YouTube or Vimeo have experienced.
News flash: It is illegal to use music in a video that you do not have a license for.
In the music world, it’s akin to borrowing your neighbor’s car without telling them or being allowed to drive. The good news is that because Facebook has more money than Santa, Satan and Saban combined, they’re willing to just pay for it. You heard that right. Facebook is offering to pay millions to labels whose songs have been used in Watch videos to avoid having their content taken down.
Streamlining
As of now, users can search for videos by category (Today’s Spotlight, New This Week, Popular Now, What Friends Are Watching, etc.). I imagine those categories will increase along with search methods once more content gets added.
Most of the videos I have seen on Watch have been shows that don’t require scripts or sets or mass production.
Think reality shows, kitchen shows and storytelling series. For example, Humans of New York, the famous instagram account has been collecting video footage for a while and they have created a series that focuses on the people they meet. Pretty cool if you ask me.
Promise showing
It sounds like the jury is still out on the new Watch feature. I think there’s a whole lot of potential looming in the 1s and 0s of the feature though. If the powers that be can figure out music licensing and grab a little bit more higher produced content I think Watch could give the mindless video watching rabbithole known as YouTube a run for their money.
Facebook is aiming to takeover homes with Aloha
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Meet Aloha, Facebook’s first hardware entry — a video call device that doesn’t do half as much as half of you would like.
Facebook wares
Facebook has long dominated the web as one of the top social media platforms. It’s no surprise, then, that Facebook has decided to branch out into the physical world vis-a-vis its own brand of hardware.
The persuasion of the hardware in question, however, is baffling.
Aloha
Facebook’s first full-on foray into the hardware world comes in the shape of Aloha, a 13- to 15-inch speaker and screen combination that specializes in video calls and web management. Think of it as an Amazon Echo with a screen.
You’ll be able to perform searches and order stuff, all the while having a lovely chat with your grandma.
It will be interesting to see how the Aloha stacks up against similar devices. Consumers may not feel the need to have another device with a screen in their homes, given that there are several notable mobile and desktop apps that allow for video calls and chatting for free.
Facial Recognition
As mentioned, Aloha’s most attractive feature is its touch screen and video-calling capabilities. Rather than simply imitating the Echo’s sound-only presentation and function, Aloha can be used to initiate and sustain high-quality video calls with other Facebook users, allowing you to chat while keeping your phone and computer on their respective chargers.
Aloha can also use facial recognition to turn itself on, meaning that you need only walk into view for the camera and screen to activate. While this may raise some privacy concerns, Facebook has guaranteed that—
Wait, back up. Did I read that correctly?
Aloha’s camera is always on, just waiting for you to appear? Is this real life? The product page recommends placing Aloha in bedrooms—how much more invasive can you get?! Seriously, what the heck.
Trust the Zuck
Ultimately, though, the Aloha is about as stupid-sounding as the Amazon Echo with which it’s meant to compete—and those units are basically selling themselves.
Look at it this way: Mark Zuckerberg built a web empire from the ground up, and while transitions from the digital realm to the physical world are rarely seamless, it’s downright irresponsible to write off the debut hardware entry from one of the largest groups of tech giants in our present time.
If you’re excited about having another screen in your house, be sure to look for the Aloha in stores and online in Spring of 2018.
