Social Media
Easily spot if your social media marketing service provider is a con artist
(BUSINESS) When hiring a professional marketing service, did you know there are actual questions you can ask to spot a con artist?
In this day and age the cult of positive thinking and “the law of attraction” are still very much alive and well in the business services industry. Here are a few simple questions that you can ask prospective business service providers to help you gauge if they are the real deal or just caught up in the fad of “say yes to everything,” or “outsource everything” being populated online by countless “thought leaders” and cult gurus. Classic con artist.
Lots of people will ask, “What’s the harm of people trying to make something of themselves?”
Well, I’m here to tell you there is huge harm in taking risks with a client’s money and manipulating people into trusting their “expertise” when they have none.
Business owners: Due diligence is more important than ever these days.
There are whole communities of people helping to prop each other up as experts in fields they know nothing about while outsourcing their tasks with little or no oversight into the actual work being done on your behalf.
It is nearly impossible for you to tell if this is even going on. Don’t worry. I am here to help you avoid a con artist.
How? By showing you how to weed out the bad actors by asking really simple questions.
This set of questions is perfect for people who need to distinguish if the expert they are talking to is really just an expert in bullshit with a likable personality.
Why do these questions work? Because people who are into this kind of stuff are rarely hesitant to talk about it when you ask them direct questions. They believe that what they are doing is a good thing and so they are more open to sharing this information with you because they think by you asking that you are also into similar things.
It is a fun little trick I picked up while learning to do consumer polling and political surveying.
The Questions:
-
- Who influences you professionally?
-
- Do you follow any “thought leaders” “gurus” or coaches? If so, who?
-
- What “school” of thought do you ascribe to in your profession, and where do you learn what you know?
-
- Are there any industry standards you do not agree with?
-
- How do you apply the services you offer to your own company?
-
- Can you please tell me the background of your support staff and can I see their CVs?
-
- Do you outsource or white label any of the work your company does?
-
- May we audit your process before buying your services?
-
- May we discuss your proposed strategies with others in your industry to ensure quality?
-
- Would you be open to speaking with an independent consultant that is knowledgeable about your industry about your proposals?
-
- Can you show me examples of your past successful jobs?
-
- Do you have any industry-accepted certifications and how many hours of study do you do in a year to keep your knowledge up-to-date and current?
-
- How many clients have you had in the past?
-
- How many clients do you have currently?
-
- How many clients are you able to handle at one time?
-
- How many other clients do you have that are in the same industry as my company?
-
- How long is your onboarding process before we start getting down to actually making changes to help solve the issues my company is facing?
-
- Can you explain to me the steps you will take to identify my company’s needs?
-
- Have you ever taken a course in NLP or any other similar course of study?
-
- Have you ever been a part of a Multi-Level Marketing company?
Fun. Right? Well, we aren’t done.
It is not just enough to ask these questions… you have to pay attention to the answers, as well as the WAY they are answering questions.
And you also have to RESEARCH the company after you get your answers to make sure they ring true.
You cannot keep accepting people at face value, not when the risk is to your business, employees, and clients. There is little to no risk for a person who is being dishonest about their capabilities and skillsets. They will walk away with your money, ready to go find another target for a chance meeting that seems amazingly perfect.
Do not leave your business decisions to chance encounters at networking events. Research before saying yes.
No matter how likable or appealing the person you are speaking with is.
How do you research? Easy. THE INTERNET. Look at the website of the company you are considering working with.
-
- Does it look professional? (do not use your website as a standard for professionals unless you have had it done by a professional)
-
- Can you see a list of their past clients?
-
- Do they effectively tell their story as a company or are they just selling?
-
- What do their social media profiles look like? Do they have many followers? Are they updated regularly?
-
- Do they have any positive reviews on social sites? (Yelp, Facebook, Linkedin, etc)
You can also do some simple things like running SEO Website Checkers on their websites. There are tons of these online for free and they will give you a pretty good indicator of if they are using best practices on their websites – you can even do this research on their clients’ websites.
Also, if you know anything about SpyFu, you can run their website through that to see how they are doing their own online marketing (the same can be said for their clients if they are selling this service).
Facebook also has a cool section that shows you ads that a Page is running. You can find this info connected to their business Page as well as the Pages they manage for their clients as well. None of these things automatically disqualify a potential service provider, but their answers to the question of “why” things are the way there are might be very illuminating to you as a business owner.
This may seem like a lot of work, and it can be if you do not do these things regularly and have them down to a system, but the cost of not doing these things is way too high. A con artist is born every day, thanks to the internet.
You have a right as a business owner considering services from a vendor to ask these questions.
They also have the responsibility as a service provider to answer these questions in a professional manner. Sometimes the way in which they answer the questions is far more important than the actual answer.
If all of this seems too overwhelming for you to handle, that is okay.
-
- You can ask one of your staff in your company to take on this role and responsibility.
-
- You can hire someone to come in and help you with these decisions (and you can ask them all the same questions as above before taking their services).
-
- You can reach out to other business owners in your network to see if they have recommendations for someone who could help you with things.
-
- Heck, you can even call up companies that look like they are doing as well as you want to be doing online and ask them who they are using for their services. Try successful companies in other industries as your competitor won’t likely be interested in sharing their secrets with you…
What is important is that you are asking questions, researching, and ultimately making sure that you are doing as much as possible to ensure making the best decision for your company.
Final thoughts:
“But, Jay, what’s wrong with taking a risk on an up-and-comer?”
The answer to that is NOTHING. There is nothing wrong with taking a chance on someone. Someone being green doesn’t make them a con artist.
The issue I am raising is in the honest portrayal of businesses and their capabilities. It is about honesty.
I am a huge fan of working with people who are new and passionate about an industry. But I only work with people who are honest with me about who they are, what they can do, and how their processes work.
I have worked with tons of people who are still learning on the job. It can be quite educational for a business owner as well.
Just make sure they are being honest about everything upfront. You are not obligated to give anyone a chance when it comes to your business’s success, and it’s not right that someone might manipulate you into doing so.
5 Comments
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Social Media
Should you be friends with your boss on social media?
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Are there times when it makes sense to connect with your boss and team on Facebook? Or is LinkedIn enough?
Just as we learn, grow, and change in life, so does our use of social media platforms and technology in general. It makes sense though – when hot new programs come out and “everybody’s doing it” (thinking of you MySpace and Plaxo), it’s easy to create a user profile to see what you think of the platform.
You may be a heavy user at first (looking at you Facebook) and then back off, only to use it for certain functions (Groups and Events for example). In the interim, you may have joined Instagram because for some reason it seemed simpler and light-hearted. And don’t let the new, shiny things coming out pass you by without at least seeing if you like them, or if they help entertain you and connect you to loved ones (looking at you Snapchat and TikTok).
Amongst some doubt of new or potential users in the mid-2000s after Facebook opened up to those outside of universities, we have to admit that Facebook has had a longevity that some of the other platforms have not. It allows you to keep your personal network in one place as well as your photos, significant dates, your career changes, events, and even see what your cousins are up to. It almost feels like once you’re invested, it’s hard to get out.
The thing is, there is definitely a grey area on who you accept as a “friend”. It really is up to each person’s comfort level on who they want to be connected to, and how much sharing they do on the platform. This article isn’t going to address Facebook privacy concerns and data sharing, but we do encourage you to look into those if that is something that is important to you. It’s a similar idea with LinkedIn – some people are happy to connect with anyone and everyone, while others prefer to keep their connections to those they personally know and/or have worked with.
This story is addressing a question as it relates to an article in Inc. about whether or not it’s ok for managers and employees to be “Facebook friends”, and some other tricky professional situations. We have to look at a few things first, including the evolution of our use.
Since Facebook was made available to everyone, we have gone from a simple profile picture, relationship status (oof), and random updates about our breakfast/dentist appointments, to joining interest groups, sharing news articles, promoting brands and memes at a mind-boggling rate. Many people have considered deleting their Facebook profiles due to a high level of negativity, privacy concerns over their data and pictures, and how ultimately, scrolling your newsfeed can be a total time suck.
Many stay on because they are in groups (like super amazing, supportive, and popular ones such as Austin Digital Jobs) that they enjoy, and it’s a way to stay connected with others. This has felt true, especially during the pandemic, where many people lost their social outlets, networking opportunities, and were not able to get back together in person. Social media has also been a useful platform for small business owners and entrepreneurs to run a business page at minimal costs (free unless they run advertising), and reach out to customers. Facebook (owner of Instagram) also seems to have been making strides this year to better support small business owners.
So, should you be Facebook friends with your boss?
That is up to you (we are not here to tell you how to run your life) and while many have said, “Nope” in a super unofficial survey of 30 respondents, there were a couple of interesting perspectives:
“Since I’m my boss, twist on my answer… I don’t yes any professional that asks to be FB friends. That’s what my page is for. I even have a canned response that says this because I get so many asks. My personal FB is for actual friends of mine. I didn’t want to yes my MIL either. I have her on the restricted list.”
“I guess it depends. I’m friends with my boss and most of my coworkers. Creative shop within a corporation … about 45 strong. We are tight.”
“If you love your job and you love your boss then I think it is ok. I work 2 part-time jobs and both of my bosses are amazing! I am friends and Facebook friends with both of them.”
“I’m fine. I don’t post much on Facebook anymore. My bosses are all fairly chill. ”
“I have been Facebook friends with previous bosses while they were my boss. I am not with my current boss, but I’d be fine with it if we were. I don’t post anything too crazy, and I tend to overshare in the office already. I like to be an open book. Tiktok would be different though… ”
For some who are part of a start-up or smaller team where collaboration and getting to know one another are supported (thinking teams of 10 or less, hey AG Staff Writers), this may be more of the ‘norm’ and acceptable. However, the majority of people do not want to be “Facebook friends” with their boss to draw a line between work and personal sharing. Many people also mentioned that it varied if they chose to be Facebook friends with their colleagues, although they seem to be more open to colleagues vs. direct supervisors.
This seems to reflect back on how you use Facebook and if sharing your weekend or family photos is not something you want everyone to see. On the flip side, if you’re not sharing much, maybe you’d be OK with being connected there. A more professional way of connecting with your supervisor and others at work is through LinkedIn and is in fact, highly encouraged.
Social Media
Will this leaked New York Times memo change how journalists use Twitter?
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter is a major resource for journalists. It’s a way to share stories, sources, and stay social. But is that soon to change?
What impact does social media, like Twitter, have on us?
For many active social media users, our relationship with these platforms is complicated. The general sentiment toward social media changed gradually from optimism in the mid-2000s to mounting skepticism over the past few years. Pew Research Center found in 2020 that 64% of Americans believe social media delivers mostly a negative effect. And yet, 82% of Americans — and growing — use social media, according to Statista.
Social media users are caught in a love-hate relationship. On one hand, we find some value in our favorite platforms in the form of entertainment, relationships, education, or business. On the other hand, many people feel addicted to or exploited by social media.
We love keeping up with friends. But we’re tired of doomscrolling.
Many people are finding ways to self-regulate their social media usage through web blockers or social media fasts. Google search trends for the phrase “social media break” match almost perfectly with the growth of social media adoption. Both trended upward until 2017, and then sideways ever since.
But individual users aren’t the only ones wrestling with their relationship to social media. Governments have entered the social media conversation to determine the best way (if any) to regulate platform giants like Facebook.
Organizations, also, are reweighing the pros and cons of social media usage among their teams. On April 7, a leaked memo from inside The New York Times detailed the organization’s changing stance on Twitter usage for journalists. For several years, Twitter was a major resource for The New York Times reporters to connect with sources, share stories, follow growing trends, and generally grow brand awareness for the publication.
But according to the memo, those benefits have also come with a cost.
3 points from The New York Times memo
If maintaining an active presence on Twitter wasn’t required for New York Times reporters, it might as well have been. At least, that’s what we can infer from the contents of the memo, which was written by New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet. As Baquet wrote, “It’s clear we need to reset our stance on Twitter for the newsroom. So we’re making some changes.”
Baquet points to several reasons for The New York Times’ changing stance on Twitter: reporter harassment online, specific requests from journalists to get off (or spend less time on) Twitter, and journalist echo chambers (where reporters write for the social recognition of their colleagues).
To handle these drawbacks, Baquet detailed three changes:
- Twitter is now optional for The New York Times journalists.
- The New York Times will take greater action to protect journalists from online harassment.
- Journalists must follow stricter social media guidelines that adhere to The New York Times brand.
What does this mean under the surface?
Baquet’s memo is brief. Some additional context might surface new insights about this about-face from The New York Times. First, others have already speculated that this memo was sparked by a statement made by former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss.
Weiss wrote in her resignation letter: “Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space.”
Weiss was suggesting that The New York Times reporters are stuck in a Twitter echo chamber, where favorites and retweets matter more than objective journalism. Since Twitter is a popular social media channel for reporters, it’s easy to see why some have been accused of simply writing for the public recognition of their colleagues.
Another point of context to consider is the growth of personal writing brands on Twitter. Great reporting is arguably the most powerful marketing engine for most top-tier magazines. Speaking from my own experience, I have subscribed to both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal simply to read the regular ideas and reporting of my favorite writers. Individual contributors play an enormous role in drawing readership to their publications.
The problem for magazines in the age of Twitter is that readers can now access the ideas of their favorite writers without necessarily subscribing to the publications.
Social media platforms like Twitter have allowed journalists to build personal brands. Think of it this way: When reporters are encouraged by their editors to pour ample time and energy into Twitter, the reporters are essentially being paid to grow their personal reputation and brand. What’s to stop the most popular reporters from simply moving away from magazines altogether to launch one-person media brands?
The short answer is: nothing.
A growing number of talented writers are leaving popular magazines to start paid newsletters. As the Wall Street Journal reported:
“The current boom in newsletters is creating new opportunities for some high-profile journalists to capitalize on their personal brands, potentially earn more income and get greater editorial autonomy than they typically enjoy. Services like Bulletin and Substack can make it easier for writers with followings to distribute and monetize their own newsletters.”
Could the pursuit of greater exclusivity be another reason The New York Times has suddenly pivoted its stance on Twitter? We can only speculate.
Will this memo change how journalists use Twitter?
Baquet did not outright condemn Twitter usage for journalists. The benefits of Twitter are still clearly present. But in his memo, it’s clear that Baquet sees major drawbacks to the overuse of this platform.
This begs many questions: Will The New York Times journalists maintain their same level of Twitter engagement, or steadily pull back? Will other publications follow in Baquet’s footsteps to discourage Twitter’s over-reliance on reporting?
Today, there are more questions than answers. As Baquet wrote, “This is a complicated topic, and our views [about Twitter usage] have evolved considerably over the last several years. I’m sure they’ll continue to.”
Social Media
Twitter experiments with ‘unmentioning’ feature, allows untagging in tweets
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter is finally experimenting with an ‘unmentioning’ feature where you can remove your @ from unwanted conversations.
Twitter has left the chat. Well, not exactly, but it’s testing out a feature to allow you to leave the chat.
Do you ever find yourself tagged in a tweet and your immediate thought is “this is spam…how the heck do I get rid of this?”
Or even worse, “this is just hateful and I don’t want my name associated with it.”
Well, Twitter announced last week it’s hearing your heavy sighs by experimenting with Unmentioning — an option that will allow you to untag yourself from a tweet.
Finally! The only good thing about Facebook is coming to Twitter. Okay, maybe “the only good thing” is an exaggeration, but it’s not far off.
On April 7, Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) tweeted: “How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”?”
“We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now.”
This is a blessing for anyone in the public eye who is subjected to harassment or constant mentions. Those with the test feature can hit those three little dots near a reply featuring their handle to open the menu and click “leave the conversation.”
From there, the user untagging themselves will see their handle go gray in the thread, removing them from the conversation and further notifications.
This is one of the many ways Twitter Safety is working to keep users happy and, well, safe. To deter spam, it’ll block an account that attempts to tweet too many similar things, tagging too many people, too many times in a row.
But, that type of spam is hardly the biggest troll issue on the internet, and people are continuously looking for ways to limit doomscrolling and reading negative content. If Unmentioning is successful, it should help with that.
There also now are tools to limit who can reply to a tweet, allowing a user to select: A. anyone on Twitter; B. users they follow; or C. just accounts they mention.
There’s no doubt we’ll continue to see more security features and regulations across all social media as this means of communication continues to dominate. What would you like to see change for the better?
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious woman
-
Tech News13 hours ago
How to change your background on Zoom
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious man
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Try out these mantras to help you cope with post-pandemic anxiety
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur or freelancer sane
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
Key factors to consider when choosing the right software for your business
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
How to tell if friends in the business world are true and genuine
Pingback: How to spot if your SEO, PPC, social media marketing service provider is a con-artist - techinsiderinfo
Pingback: How to spot if your SEO, PPC, social media marketing service provider a con-artist – The American GeniusDave Hendricks Blog | Dave Hendricks Blog
Lori Appleman
May 10, 2019 at 10:46 am
Nice article Jay. I agree people should do some research before hiring someone for these services. So many providers are mediocre at best.
However, I’m confused or would like clarification of a few of your points.
What “school” of thought do you ascribe to in your profession, and where do you learn what you know? Should a firm be judged because they don’t like Expert A’s approach? What about the business owner who doesn’t understand the differences between Neal Patel, Marie Haynes or Brian Dean? What if you’re like us and, while you do use everything you’ve learned from both key influencers and experience, your techniques and applications of that learned from others are pretty darn unique?
The CV’s of my team? Our owner CVS are visible on LinkedIn or upon request. Our team? That borders on confidential info though I have no problem with a customer asking to verify Google or other certifications. Ultimately they are under our supervision.
Why does it matter if someone has ever been part of an MLM? I sold Tupperware (well) in the 80’s, how does that impact my current business? Seems like an odd question.
and more –
Do you outsource or white label any of the work your company does? How does what services I sell to others impact my clients? In other words, how is this question relevant?
I really like the question about how many of my competitors do you actively work with? Past experience in a market is helpful. Current competitors under contract creates a conflict of interest.
May we audit your process before buying your services? Define audit. I am happy to discuss strategies and our processes but I am not letting you see customer data. I will offer up customers and past customers as references?
May we discuss your proposed strategies with others in your industry to ensure quality? Maybe. There are several reputable competitors I trust with that info, but in general? Probably not. I’m not interested in giving away our key differentiators.
Would you be open to speaking with an independent consultant that is knowledgeable about your industry about your proposals? How do I know their credentials to make this assessment?
Measure my website’s SEO and PPC? We actually do pretty well on SEO for our site but as a small company, our customer work takes precedence over our own website. I admit I personally won’t hire a web developer with an awful site, but this isn’t necessarily the best judge of skill for a smaller firm, unless the site is really bad. Plus I find that the overwhelming majority of store owners have no clue how to interpret those tools.
I have heard so many horror stories, and have been personally burned (before starting the company) by people selling these services to me that did not even come close to delivering promised results. I agree people need to know what questions to ask to make a good pre-purchase assessment of any professional they hire for their business.
I also agree that this area has no shortage of weak consultants and for SEO, completely dishonest ones, that caution is merited.
Perhaps your questions are good but I’d love to know how you chose this list, and for clarification on some points above.
Peter Christie
May 13, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Hello Jay, I think these questions are empowering for the buyer. Even if they don’t understand all the answers, anyone going through this list will at least have learned a few things. A competent service provider has probably already answered these questions enough to have some scripts in their imagination, if not ready to go.
The Questions:
Who influences you professionally?
For SEO Matt Cutts. For AdWords Pat East. For Conversion it’s got to be Brian Massey.
Do you follow any “thought leaders” “gurus” or coaches? If so, who?
My space doesn’t attract many coaches. Kim Tidwell is my co-conspirator.
What “school” of thought do you ascribe to in your profession, and where do you learn what you know?
Lean and Agile. Lean because it helps me learn what’s working, it helps me find risky assumptions and test them. Agile because not everything is ready to go all the time and it helps me prioritize what the client wants.
Are there any industry standards you do not agree with?
People don’t seem to have any problems with being paid to edit Wikipedia entries. I think editing Wikipedia for money goes beyond what makes the platform special and leads to less consistent content.
How do you apply the services you offer to your own company?
Well my company does not do well with non-brand ads. But the ads I do run I prune them for negative keywords. Also my site has a complete Technical SEO setup that gives me the presence I need.
Can you please tell me the background of your support staff and can I see their CV’s?
For sure. Two of my people have been with me over a year, and the other four between 1 and 12 months.
Instead of CV’s I offer to show their certifications.
Do you outsource or white label any of the work your company does?
No, I’m not sure we ever have. Other people white label my company.
May we audit your process before buying your services?
My process is transparent. They are unique to the tactic, but really it starts with a good checklist to get your site to a serviceable level, then working on the items most likely to succeed.
May we discuss your proposed strategies with others in your industry to ensure quality?
Fine with me!
Would you be open to speaking with an independent consultant that is knowledgeable about your industry about your proposals?
Fine with me!
Can you show me examples of your past successful jobs?
I can show 100 examples. I’ve been in digital for almost 20 years, and have at least 40 examples from the last year.
Do you have any industry accepted certifications and how many hours of study do you do in a year to keep your knowledge up-to-date and current?
I have 4. I would guess to stay up to date each year I spend 100 hours.
How many clients have you had in the past?
I just looked at the past 12 months 31.
How many clients do you have currently?
Right now I think 15 are paying for service.
How many clients are you able to handle at one time?
Probably 15, more than that I and I add staff.
How many other clients do you have that are in the same industry as my company?
Your company Business Rehab. 3 or 4.
How long is your onboarding process before we start getting down to actually making changes to help solve the issues my company is facing?
We have a form for you so it’s as long as it takes you to complete it. 2 weeks is the goal.
Can you explain to me the steps you will take to identify my company’s needs?
I’m going to look at your web analytics and your advertising spend. Either you are not getting accurate data or you are overspending.
Have you ever taken a course in NLP or any other similar course of study?
No, but I think it’s interesting.
Have you ever been a part of a Multi-Level Marketing company?
I sold cologne at the mall for a couple hours when I was 18.
Andy
August 14, 2019 at 11:59 am
Insightful and candid article. Shines a light on the unscrupulous ‘thought leaders and cult gurus’ you mention, who hide behind mystical notions of the internet (that they themselves propagate) in pursuit of ill-gotten gains.
Great read, thanks.