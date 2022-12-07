Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

New TikTok trend supposedly spreads malware

We all know what happens to curious cats, and the same principle applies to this new TikTok trend. One click, and you could be a target.

Published

tiktok on phone

TikTok trends come and go, but there’s one trend that’s creating quite a security concern. The trend is dubbed the “Invisible Body” challenge. Users use a filter that makes their body look invisible, filling their silhouette with AI-generated graphics to blend in with the background. While most people use the filter to make their clothes appear to dance, some users have taken it a step further to make suggestive content.

While the majority of videos nested under the hashtag are fun and wholesome, attackers are taking advantage of those that are a bit more suggestive and using them to spread WASP malware.

How does it go down?

The hacker finds a video of someone using the filter who appears as though they may be nude. They repost the video, claiming that they have removed the filter using special software, exposing the creator’s nude body. They offer this non-existent software to users via a link. That link leads to a Discord server titled “Space Unfilter.” Once they join the server, a bot sends the user a link to download the software, but it’s really a repository that hosts WASP malware, hidden within a Python package.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Just like that, someone’s curiosity may land them in a mess of trouble.

The hacker is targeting many points of data from users who fall into their pit. They’re after credit card details, login credentials, and even cryptocurrency wallets. Hackers are becoming more clever with the ways they hide these packages, making it increasingly more difficult for hosts to remove them. This specific package of Malware has already taken on a few different names and faced removal, but the demand for this phony filter remover software has the hacker playing the long game.

Since TikTok is popular with a younger demographic, there’s a concern that younger users may not be properly educated on the risks of dealing with hackers and avoiding suspicious links.

The moral of the story? Be extra cautious when clicking a link that directs you away from TikTok and stay away from “software downloads,” especially!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Glasses in front of computer representing the hacking of Google Drive. Glasses in front of computer representing the hacking of Google Drive.

Business News

Russian hackers are at it again, this time on Google Drive

The hackers behind the infamous SolarWinds breach of 2020 appear to be at it again, this time using Google Drive to both hide and...

August 12, 2022
Woman checking phone as spammer acquires information. Woman checking phone as spammer acquires information.

Business Entrepreneur

Take control of how your information is shared, and get paid for it with TIKI

(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Overloaded with spam calls after they got a hold of your personal information? This startup wants you to take control of your...

April 28, 2021
re:scam spam chatbot re:scam spam chatbot

Business News

This chatbot was designed to scam the scammers #beautiful

(NEWS) This AI chatbot has been designed to waste spammers' time intelligently, and it is just oh so beautiful!

May 14, 2018
person on laptop typing an email person on laptop typing an email

Business Finance

Fake crypto scam sends ransomware, then malware once you pay

(FINANCE) Buying unheard of ICOs just got much riskier as scammers find new ways to scam people out of their crypto investments while stealing...

February 6, 2018

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.