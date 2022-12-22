Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

Twitter auctions off hundreds of items from San Francisco HQ

As if things couldn’t get more twisted at Twitter, they are holding a legitimate auction to get rid of HQ items in 2023.

Published

twitter office with employees looking out of window

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late October, we’ve seen a slew of people being let go or resigning. With a mass exodus of employees, we’ve caught wind that Twitter will hold an auction on January 17, 2023 to sell off surplus equipment.

Among the items up for auction are a slew of standing desks, kegerators, Rock The Bike phone charging station, and a decorative planter that measures well over 6 feet tall. Bids will start at $25, with larger items demanding as much as $1,250 for a starting bid. The auction will begin on January 17th at 7am and close on January 18th at 10am. You can visit BidSpotter’s website to sign up to bid.

We’re curious to see what someone may pay for a large plaque with the famous blue bird or a sofa taken from a coworking space. Could you use a massive statue of the “A” sign that doubles as a planter? Well, January 17th may just be your lucky day!

We don’t yet know if shipping or freight options will be available for those unable to pick up their winnings from San Francisco, but BidSpotter says to check back in January.

While clearing out the excess, we’ve heard that the headquarters has converted some empty offices into bedrooms for employees.

This activity has alarmed the San Francisco Department of Buildings Inspections. As we know, Musk has continually pushed a “hardcore” ultimatum on the entire staff, and we can’t help but wonder if this strange activity will push even more people to walk away.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The liquidation also feeds into rumors that Elon Musk may be planning to move Twitter’s headquarters to Austin, Texas. Logistically, this makes sense, as Musk has already moved Tesla, Boring Company headquarters to central Texas and set up regional offices for SpaceX and Neuralink. Austin has been a booming center for tech and startups, especially over the last 10 years. There is plenty of talent in Austin as well, so Twitter has a deep pool when it comes time to hire.

Is there anything in the auction that catches your eye, or will you sit this one out? We’d love to know!

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Twitter on phone with tweets blurred in the background Twitter on phone with tweets blurred in the background

Social Media

Twitter officially sunsets its acquired newsletter platform, Revue

Twitter acquired the newsletter company, Revue, back in 2021 - we know, it was a crazy year - but now, they are sunsetting the...

3 days ago
People walking at work representing the tech industry People walking at work representing the tech industry

Business News

Tech layoffs are putting H1B visa talent in a tight spot

The massive layoffs spanning the tech industry have far and wide effects, including diminishing the US's top visa talent.

6 days ago
AG Live AG Live

Video

AG Live: Elon Musk, Naughty AI art, Apple lawsuit, new remote work data

This week on AG Live, we talk about the endless Twitter drama (and what establishment media has missed), the Apple lawsuit, AI art, and...

December 13, 2022
Twitter on apple iphone in hand. Twitter on apple iphone in hand.

Social Media

Apple, Amazon return to running ads on Twitter

Brands left and right have been jumping off of the Twitter titanic before it fully sinks, but it looks like Apple and Amazon are...

December 9, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.