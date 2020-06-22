Social Media
Twitter to introduce voice recording feature, be ready for even hotter takes
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter has long held the lofty title of the platform for quickest, worst reactions/announcements/statements, so will adding voice only make it worse?
Twitter launched a voice recording feature this week, and while some have welcomed this addition with open…well, vocal cords, others are skeptical.
The push to include an audio option on the Twitter mobile app seems to be aimed at the increase in number of users who access the platform while wearing headphones–specifically AirPods, as pointed out by Product Hunt. Given the low bandwidth and relative ease with which one can both hear and record voice notes, it makes sense that this feature would come to Twitter–especially since it’s not exactly innovation so much as iteration at this point.
Additionally, Twitter has built its brand to encompass an “off-the-cuff” style of content creation, which is something that a voice feature lends itself to, if not to a fault.
But critics have been quick to point out that Twitter is, first and foremost, a visual platform. If users expect text, images, and egregious amounts of GIFs when opening Twitter, it seems unreasonable to expect that a sudden shift to including audio going forward will have any large impact on the app’s user base–and it may end up being another forgettable feature with countless hours of R&D wasted.
Plenty of social media platforms have launched seemingly useless or redundant features in the past, yet many of those features have persisted long enough to become successful aspects of marketing on their respective platforms (looking at you, Facebook Messenger). Twitter’s voice feature may seem ridiculous for now, but give it a chance–you may find yourself crooning your next real estate ad into your phone sooner than you think.
And, during the current period of social distancing and decreased interaction, people may find themselves more interested in hearing a voice rather than reading yet another 200-plus character box of text–even on Twitter.
It’s worth noting that not everyone has access to the voice feature on Twitter as of now. Like any large-scale feature roll-out, Twitter will most likely add the feature in stages of updates, leaving some of us voiceless for the time being.
If you’re an avid Twitter user and you have access to the voice feature, give it a chance. Like we said, plenty of idiotic inventions have become commonplace, and there’s no reason to think this one is any different.
Social Media
Facebook enters the ecommerce space with launch of Shops
(SOCIAL MEDIA) As if Facebook didn’t already know you well enough to send you to sellers sites, now they have their own designated space for shops on it’s platform.
You can admit it – you find yourself being super annoyed with the fact that any time you look up a product or service online, you receive direct ads within Facebook or Instagram by items in that category. You may even be guilty of ordering some of those random products (customized illustrated book for Father’s Day, moon diffuser lamp, super absorbent hair towel? Oh wait, those were some of my random orders.) Regardless, you probably get a good laugh at some of the ads sent your way, and some are not surprisingly way off base.
Facebook hasn’t built itself into a billion-dollar company by charging the consumer a subscription fee. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth is estimated at more than $84B by Forbes. They have built this company in many strategic ways including charging for advertising (their primary source of revenue) and offering highly targeted data analytics so you can reach a broad audience on a fairly modest budget. As a company, you can also review your ads’ reach and engagement as well as modify your campaigns while they are ongoing.
As of May 2020, Facebook has launched Facebook Shops, where businesses can now turn their Facebook and Instagram stories into online shops. According to Producthunt, “The aim is to help new shop owners and small businesses to leverage their existing audiences to compete with Amazon.” Facebook also partnered with Shopify to include their capabilities of shipping, fulfillment, and inventory management. The initial set up of Facebook Shops is free, and it may live within the activity page or a “shop” page. They will eventually integrate in to Whatsapp, and be ready for consumers to make purchases within chats.
Facebook has integrated into our daily lives in many ways. Examples include:
- Shutterfly to where we post and share our photos
- MeetUp.com to being in individual groups by interest
- Craigslist to Facebook Marketplace
- Birthday Reminder to Friends’ Birthdays Notification
- Eventbrite (still popular for tickets) to Facebook Events
- Donation pages are now able collect our money through Facebook Pay
- Games, Movies, Business Pages, Live Promos, Crisis Response Information
- There’s a Jobs Tab where you can peruse job postings, and a Town Hall tab to follow your local officials
It does appear in the last year they have been making strides to help out small businesses and deliver more localized content. This could be perceived as a group of business owners that receives less attention but offers lots of possibility, and make up a really large part of overall business in the U.S. Per fundera,“There are 30.2 million small businesses in this country.”
“We don’t have a choice on whether we do social media, the question is how well we do it?”
Erik Qualman, author of Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business
Social Media
Facebook failures foster dangerous drug distribution
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook fails to address drug trafficking concerns on their platform–and, in doing so, highlights pivotal issues regarding moderator communication.
Social media giant Facebook is under fire yet again, this time for failing to report widespread illegal drug trafficking.
This is hardly Facebook’s first time coming under fire for the issue of negligence. In years past, Facebook has faced criticism for failing to address adequately issues such as scams, abuse recorded via livestream, and even wildlife trafficking. However, this most recent exposure reveals something more materially sinister than diet Tiger King drama: opioids.
According to the Washington Post, a large group of moderators-turned-whistleblowers first reported this problem when it became clear that the tech giant’s focus was on “graphic content”–not illicit drug sales. Worse, employees who sought to report drug sales to Facebook Pay operators found themselves lacking any efficient channel through which to do so.
This highlights a serious disconnect between Facebook’s moderation team and the inner workings of Facebook’s infrastructure–a disconnect that, left unchecked, could spell disaster for countless victims of online crime.
Interestingly enough, this isn’t even Facebook’s first blunder in the narcotics department. In 2013, several tech firms–Google, eBay, and Craigslist among them–pledged to crack down on the sale of OxyContin and accompanying rip-offs on their platforms. Facebook, despite confirmation that OxyContin sales were rampant on their site, declined to partake in this initiative.
Anyone who has spent any substantial amount of time on Facebook knows that, sooner or later, you’re bound to stumble across an illicit deal of some sort, be it drugs or counterfeit Furbies (it’s a thing). The widespread nature of this trade, coupled with Facebook’s deliberately blind eye, is what makes it so concerning.
If tech giants are able to be complicit in large-scale drug trafficking–arguably one of the less disturbing forms of trafficking found on social media–who can hope to hold them accountable for their actions?
Fortunately, the answer to that question is mercifully simple: the SEC. Should the SEC find sufficient evidence that Facebook ignored drug trafficking on their platform, the company would face hefty fines.
The crux of this issue–that Facebook moderators have neither the time nor the venue through which to communicate these infractions–is likely to be swept under the rug in favor of the big, flashing, “Facebook Becomes De Facto Cartel” headlines you’ll see in the coming weeks, so let’s just address that here.
Employees who moderate Facebook content, in addition to needing access to immediate counseling on demand, require the resources necessary to communicate ALL misconduct discovered on Facebook in a timely manner. Affording them anything less is a humanitarian disservice, and to hold Facebook to any lower standard is to admit compliance with this disservice.
Social Media
Facebook must follow European rules, or else regulation retribution comes
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook faces European “regulation” if Zuckerberg doesn’t follow European laws and values. When will Zuck learn to not over reach.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg may be used to playing by his own rules, but a recent conversation between the social media giant and digital policy commissioner Thierry Breton suggests he’ll have to get used to playing by Europe’s as well.
As Tech Crunch so succinctly reported, the message from Breton is crystal-clear: Should Zuckerberg choose to attempt to maneuver around European laws regarding technology and data use rather than obeying them, he will be met with severe consequences.
Facebook is a social media platform embroiled in controversy (just look at the last few stories we’ve run regarding it), but perhaps the largest continuing issue that Facebook encounters involves data–and, more specifically, how convenience is touted to circumvent users’ suspicion. This is a principally corrupt practice that, according to Breton, does not align with European values–or laws.
“I think it’s extremely important to anticipate what could create some ‘bad reaction’ which will force us to regulate,” Breton warned in the livestreamed dialogue between the two.
The kinds of “bad reactions” to which Breton alludes don’t require an active imagination. In 2018, Cambridge Analytica used Facebook to nonconsensually utilize millions of users’ account details for political advertisement purposes–a scandal for which the repercussions are still not fully understood.
Commissioner Breton’s strong wish to avoid similar scandals in Europe is not unreasonable, yet Facebook’s CEO was quick to point out that regulating social media runs the risk of reducing any country that does so to the level of censorship commonly associated with China–an argument that somehow both misses the point of regulation and conveys a severely xenophobic tone to boot.
After all, a middle ground–something toward which European lawmakers have been working for years–is attainable via collaboration, and certainly should be preferable to legal repercussions.
In any event, regulating social media’s ability to take user data certainly isn’t censorship, and with data being both monetized and weaponized more with each passing day, Breton’s concerns and proposition of working with Facebook rather than forcing them to kowtow via regulation both seem in line.
Zuckerberg and other social media CEOs would do well to remember Breton’s overarching point–that just “because something is not prohibited it doesn’t mean that it’s authorized”–and start asking permission before implementing risky practices rather than doing damage control after the fact.
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
Apple doesn’t push product placement. What can you learn from them?
No longer a gimmick, VR enters the recruiting space
The White House pushes for $450 per week return to work bonus
LinkedIn: New retargeting options expand your marketing efforts
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
Who will get to work from home once COVID-19 stay-home orders are over?
Restaurant chains are using COVID to masquerade as indie food pop ups
The secret to crafting consistently high-converting emails?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Politics1 week ago
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
-
Tech Gadgets2 weeks ago
The Apple Watch isn’t just a way to ignore calls, it could save your life
-
Business Finance6 days ago
A closer look at the HEROES act, and who stands to benefit the most
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Apple stores reopen – how your shopping experience will change
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
The Hydra that beheads itself. Reddit has a self-consuming existence
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
This new keyboard makes copying and pasting as easy as snapping a pic
-
Social Media1 week ago
Facebook Avatars. Please, 2020–let’s not make this a thing
-
Tech Gadgets4 days ago
Google Glass didn’t succeed, but Apple’s AR glasses might