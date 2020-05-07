Social Media
Yelp adds virtual services classification to help during COVID
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Yelp constantly adds new classifications for how to find a business to meet your needs, now because of COVID they have added virtual services.
Yelp is making efforts to accommodate businesses whose operations are adapting in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Several new features will help businesses display updated services.
The company has added an information category titled virtual service offerings. Business can display service option such as classes, virtual consultations, performances, and tours. Yelpers can search for businesses based upon those offerings.
Yelp has already noticed trends where users are incorporating virtual services into their business profiles. In an report by TechCrunch, Yelp’s head of consumer product Akhil Kuduvalli said “With these new product updates, businesses of all types that are adapting and changing the way they operate will be able to better connect with their customers and potentially find new ones.”
Virtual services in categories like fitness, gyms, home services, real estate, and health are already increasing in popularity. Yelp intends to showcase businesses that are providing those services by creating new Collections.
“Once business owners update their virtual service offerings on their Yelp for Business profiles, we will surface those updates to consumers through new call-to-action buttons, by updating the home screen and search results with links to groups of businesses offering these new virtual services, as well as surfacing them in other formats like Collections,” said Kudvalli.
Also in the works is a curbside pickup category for restaurants. Additionally, Yelp introduced a free customized banner for businesses to post updates on their profiles. About 224,000 businesses have used the banner so far.
Yelp hasn’t stopped there. It’s made its Connect feature (which allows businesses to share important updates to all Yelpers on their profile and their email subscribers) free to eligible local businesses as part of the Yelp’s commitment to waive $25 million in fees to support businesses in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
During COVID-19 businesses and consumers need all the help they can get, and thankfully Yelp is there to – help.
The Australian government holds Facebook and Google accountable
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Big tech companies often get their way with governments, but not with the Australian lawmakers who are holding them accountable for news content.
The Australian government announced a mandatory code forcing large tech companies like Facebook and Google to compensate local media for reusing their content, becoming the first country to do so. This move is the result of Alphabet and Facebook failing to uphold a voluntary code to address complaints from domestic media players concerning the companies’ restricted advertising.
The mandatory code will include the sharing of news-generated revenue, and the sharing of data, ranking and display of news content. Additionally, binding dispute resolution and penalty mechanisms are a part of this new code. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the country’s competition watchdog, will be constructing and enforcing these new requirements.
This is all in an effort to ensure tech giants don’t damage the market and competition. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hopes the code will “protect consumers, improve transparency and address the power imbalance between the parties”. He adds “It is only fair that the search engines and social media giants pay for the original news content that they use to drive traffic to their sites.”
The Australian digital advertising market is worth approximately A$9 billion a year. The ACCC reported last June for every $100 spent on advertising in the country, about a third goes to Facebook and Google. Advertising revenue is the main source of income for these tech giants.
The debate surrounding the reuse of others’ content (which results in indirect monetization for the big companies) is not a new one. France’s competition watchdog has made a similar move with Google, requiring them to negotiate pay with French media firms after Google stopped displaying content covered by a national law adopted from a pan-EU copyright reform. Spain made an attempt to pass similar legislation in 2014 which resulted in Google withdrawing its News service from the Spanish market.
Google has responded in an article by TechCrunch by arguing their value to news publishers and providing a broad platform for a larger audience. They also offer a choice to those companies to have their content appear in Google search results. However, Google’s refusal to pay news publishers will affect the content visible on the Internet’s most popular search engine.
Facebook expands Messenger Kids worldwide, and ups safety features
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook’s children video and chat app, Messenger Kids, is launching into new countries and introducing increased security measures to keep them safe.
Facebook is attracting a whole new surge of users, with children attending school online around the world. Facebook use is booming, and people want to keep their children safe. Because of this, Facebook is expanding their Messenger Kids app to more than 70 countries.
They are also trying to make using the app simpler while simultaneously giving increased control over safety measures to the children’s guardians (here referred to as parents/parental controls, as in the app).
Messenger Kids has been around in the U.S. since 2017, and expanded into Canada and Peru in 2018. However, this new rollout makes Messenger Kids available in more than 70 countries, introducing various features in waves. Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand are among the new countries with access to Messenger Kids.
Facebook also appears to be making the platform as safe as possible, adding features to keep children safer. Messenger Kids recently had a flaw that allowed children to start group chats without parental knowledge. Thus, Facebook needed to beef up security measures before expanding their children’s platform.
Here’s a look at the three new safety features on Facebook’s Messenger Kids app.
- Supervised friending: Parents have an option that allows their children to accept, reject, add, or remove friends. The parents are notified, though, so they can review and remove or block any friends they want to. The parents have this control though a Parent Dashboard. Previously, parents had to approve any friend requests themselves directly in their child’s account.
- Another feature geared for online schooling allows a parent or designated adult to start and invite their children into a group chat. Think teacher, coach, or school director or principal. This allows class or team discussions to proceed online without delay.
- The other new feature Messenger Kids is unrolling is allowing the child’s photo and profile name to be visible to a select group within the child and their parents’ network, extending to friends of friends, though only with parental permission and only within North America, Central America, and South America.
When deciding which features to add to the Messenger Kids app, Facebook consulted their Youth Advisors. This group, according to Facebook, is “a team of experts in online safety, child development and media…including Safer Internet Day creator Janice Richardson and Agent of Change Foundation chairman Wayne Chau.”
Most adults who allow their kids to use electronic devices with internet access realize that kids are curious, resourceful, and often better at tech than they are. It’s good to see giant communication entities like Facebook working to enhance safety measures for children. Connecting to friends, teachers, classmates, and educational resources is a beautiful thing.
Yet we’ve learned to be wary of Facebook and their aggressive data collection. They must strive to ensure use of their platform isn’t a free fall for the vulnerable into dangerous waters.
There’s a subreddit that is literally moving the stock market
(SOCIAL MEDIA) “You can’t change the world on Reddit all day.” Hm. Wanna bet? Some people do bet on whether a stock will rise or fall on Reddit.
I don’t gamble. RIP to Mister Kenny Rogers, but this whole folding, holding, walking, running business is bad for my heart.
So playing the stock market is out for me, but apparently, you don’t even need an accountant to place your bets? The good, if foul mouthed, people of r/WSB aren’t just proving that, their playing and paying outside the traditional trading room is actually moving markets!
The subreddit, full name r/wallstreetbets, is 900,000 users strong, and boasts members that have been involved for years. They show off their stock market wins, losses, jokes, and opinions with varying levels of insight on all contributions.
Ordinarily, this’d just be an interesting collection of folks talking stock, but some of their threads have been shown to have an effect on share prices!
Users don’t just share what and how they’ve traded, they also gamble on what stock prices will do, without actually purchasing or selling any. Options contracts allow users to cast lots for less cash, while retaining the power to show actual purchases as hotter or colder and literally moving the temperature dial on them by word of mouth (and possibly pure conjecture) alone.
So I could hop in, put a marginal amount of money down, and say ‘Stock in Pressure Valve Company X is going to go up since more people are buying bidets in the wake of the Corona-based toilet paper hoarders, and they’re a key component’, then pepper in some off-color jokes about personal hygiene and everyone’s moms to blend in, and potentially wait to collect!
Neat.
After all, not only are surges of humans looking at these bets, web algorithms and cookie crawlers are staring too. It’s chatrooms of the dotcom boom all over again, except more chaotic, more gif-laden, and more monitored by outside forces.
It’d be sinister if the vibe of the sub wasn’t ‘Take literally nothing seriously’. Try discussing ‘chicken tendies’ in a boardroom sometime and see what I mean…although the tide on that might be shifting as well.
The one forbidden thing here is actually using the forum for insider trading. Directly profiting from the rumors gets users exiled, and gets users interacting with them booted too.
Serious business actually DOES occur, who would have thought? I wouldn’t have. Which is why I don’t gamble.
It’s easy to write Reddit off as just an online echo chamber slash cesspool, but when it comes down to it, the American Psychos of the world are on the same internet as the basement-dwellers, and the gap in financial literacy between the two ends of the spectrum is pulling a reverse Pangea.
We need to start recognizing that.
I’m still staying away from 4Chan though.
