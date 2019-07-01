Tech News
6 cities graced with T-Mobile’s new 5G network
(TECHNOLOGY) As 5G slowly rolls out across America, which cities are already lit up, and what’s on the horizon?
T-Mobile launched its 5G network in six cities this past week. Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City will have access to a millimeter wave (different from the full 600 MHz promised later this year).
Additionally, only certain areas of NYC will be covered such as Lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn. T-Mobile’s 5G offering promises to increase speeds and communication, and the potential to network pretty much anything.
This experimental launch is part of a push for the pending merger between T-Mobile and Sprint which, according to both companies, would use their combined resources to create a “true nationwide 5G network.”
Both companies have publicly agreed to focus on providing better service to the often neglected rural areas.
The proposed $26.5 billion merger is facing opposition by the attorneys general of 10 states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Virginia, and Wisconsin), as such a union may threaten competition in the cellular network industry.
The merger would increase profits for the few remaining carriers. The proposed merger would additionally control the previously acquired Virgin Mobile USA and Metro, heavily influencing prepaid and postpaid markets.
While a 5G network is inevitable from one carrier or another, the 5G phones are still incredibly pricey.
For example, Samsung’s 6.7-inch S10 5G costs $1,299. Meanwhile, Apple isn’t planning to release a 5G iPhone until next year. Further, the current White House’s blocking Huawei in America complicates the 5G movement on our soil.
With the current limited network availability, the wait may be worth it. Let the bugs get worked out an all that.
On the plus side, this is good news to those who are eager to try out the 5G hype (with phones ready and living/visiting in aforementioned cities). The rest of us mortals will be eagerly waiting to hear the pros and cons of this new Godspeed service.
Make it harder for Facebook to track you around the web
(TECH NEWS) Facebook remains in hot water, but you can make a simple choice that puts you in control of your data. Check it out.
Firefox has long been an industry leader in security, which is why it’s no surprise that they’re the first large browser to roll out an anti-tracking add-on geared toward making life difficult for everyone’s favorite social media platform: Facebook.
Facebook Container is a deceptively powerful add-on, allowing you to prevent Facebook from tracking and analyzing your browsing behavior while you navigate around the Internet. After installing it in Firefox like any other add-on, you log into your Facebook account inside of the container; from that point on, any Facebook tracking will be confined to the Container tab in which you’re using FB.
The primary purpose of the add-on is, of course, to limit the amount of information that Facebook can extrapolate from your browsing history. There’s still plenty of information that you can give to Facebook simply by scrolling through your News Feed page, but at least they won’t know what size of underwear you’re buying.
Another obvious ramification of using Facebook Container is its ad-blocking capabilities. Unlike a traditional ad-blocker, it won’t force-hide ads; instead, it will hide your activity, meaning you’ll see fewer targeted ads based on your browsing activity and habits. This is likely to cut down on frustration from users who feel inappropriately targeted or singled out by the social media giant’s often-invasive ads.
In addition to its numerous qualities, it also comes with a few downsides—though for the privacy-minded, they’ll probably not feel like game-changers. The main issue is that sharing buttons and those cute little “Like” buttons you see all over the Internet won’t work when you use the add-on since you’ll be logged out of FB everywhere else in Firefox.
Naturally, using the social media buttons outside of the Firefox add-on kind of defeats the purpose of using the add-on to begin with, so this shouldn’t be a huge problem.
You also won’t be able to log into websites that use your FB login information as a credential automatically, which—as Mozilla puts it on the product page—is “to be expected.”
If you’re the kind of person who says “I’d delete my social media accounts, but I need it to stay in contact with so-and-so,” at least once a week, this add-on for Firefox may be for you—and, even if you aren’t a Firefox user, their browser updates over the past six months make switching worth a try.
Context and why it matters that AI doesn’t have a clue what it is
(TECHNOLOGY NEWS) AI is learning and growing faster than ever. However, one flaw that AI cannot seem to get around is context.
Contextual oops
Let’s start with a story. This might be my favorite story in all the annals of geekdom, which is saying something for someone whose literal job is “purveyor of geeky stories.” On March 1, 1990, in AG’s beloved hometown of Austin, Texas, the United States Secret Service raided a “suspected ring of hackers.”
It was a full-on, TV level bust: armed agents broke locks, tore up files, carted off computers, even did that “simultaneous raid so the masterminds can’t get word to their button men” thing at the home of one of the people involved. Hooray! The cops beat the bad guys! Not so much.
Right reason, wrong time
Three years and a court decision later, the Secret Service had to fess up: they’d raided a game company. A tabletop game company. As in paper and dice, neither noted for being connected to the Internet. They weren’t hackers. At all. They’d written a game about hackers, and in the grim darkness of 1990, the Secret Service was fuzzy on the difference. That poor guy who got his very own private raid? He wrote their cyberpunk setting, and had dared to do research on the subject.
That’s as close as anyone there got to l33t h4x0r doings, and it turned out to be close enough for armed cops in a private citizen’s living room without an invitation.
There’s a halfway happy ending to that story, involving money paid to the company, an epic tonguelashing from a circuit court judge, and the founding of the leading advocacy organization for digital privacy rights, but the point is the Secret Service. Their actions weren’t malicious. Stupid, yes. Hilarious in hindsight, absolutely. Catastrophic to a small business innocent of any wrongdoing, big time. But they thought they were doing the right thing. They just Did It Wrong.
Doing It Wrong
As AI saturates our lives, I reflect, as I often do, on Doing It Wrong. Fundamentally, that ridiculous case came down to a misunderstanding of context. The Secret Service didn’t have the background or expertise to differentiate between hacking and a game about hacking. That’s absurd, that’s their job, but they didn’t.
Hacking, at least most hacking, is still a bad thing.
As simultaneously hilarious and horrible as it is to pull the equivalent of yanking a guy off his couch and charging him with murder for shooting someone in “Call of Duty,” shooting people is generally undesirable outside a fictional context.
Does AI know that?
Can AI make the distinction between “die, [expletive here]” in your favorite combat simulator and “die, [expletive here]” when an unpleasant person attempts to end the pizza guy with a fork? Because the Secret Service couldn’t, and they were human. Humans are pre-built for context. Computers have to be made that way, and it’s usually really hard. That’s a shade worrisome, what with AI growing like kudzu and the data it collects being used for everything from market analysis to, yes, murder investigations.
So consider this a gentle reminder that even the smartest computer is still fundamentally a box of switches.
Zero and one, off and on, puts certain limitations on a binary system’s ability to comprehend the complex, subjective, frankly weird human condition. Getting AI to understand context is a top priority for some of the best minds in computer science, but while they’re working we h. sapiens will have to double down on patience and nuance, because one of our most pervasive tools won’t be very good at either. They may never be as good at it as we are, though three years ago I’d have said that about go.
Mind your audience
For at least the next few years, everyone from multinational corporations and national governments down to the data junkies and media consumers reading this article will need to exercise some extra caution when it comes to AI and its assessment of people and their doings.AI doesn’t understand us quite yet.It is, if not blind, at least a little nearsighted when it comes to context, which is basically the most important human thing.Click To Tweet
We’re going to have to keep doing that part ourselves. Fail in this, and you risk becoming your own hilarious Doing It Wrong cautionary tale. Nobody wants that.
This story originally ran on July 26, 2017.
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
(TECH NEWS) Contrary to popular belief, Google Cloud’s chief scientist believes that the addition of AI and robots in the workplace won’t have the effect everyone believes.
Is AI really the job destroyer it has been pegged to be? Perhaps, but maybe that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
At Startup Grind Global Conference, Google Cloud’s chief AI scientist, Dr. Fei-Fei Li, discussed artificial intelligence as part of a keynote chat. Naturally the discussion of AI as a job destroyer came up, and she shared some of her thoughts based on her experience with the AI world.
In doing so, she makes a strong counterargument to the notion that artificial intelligence will permanently cripple the job market due to decreased demand for human labor.
She starts by pointing out that automation technology can create new jobs in certain cases. For example, she notes that after ATMs were implemented at banks, the number of teller jobs increased.
The reason for this, according to Dr. Li, is that “humans have a tendency to create more, different jobs, to make the service better, to make the product better, to reach deeper into the needs of consumers.”
To use bank tellers as an example she points out their focus on “higher-level” tasks; instead of processing checks, they can turn their attention to creative problem solving and challenges that require empathy and social awareness to overcome.
To follow up on that, Dr. Li uses this rational to challenge the notion that the job market is a zero-sum game. Instead, she says AI will grow the size of the proverbial pie, and that the challenge is to understand where it grows to point people in the direction of their slice.
Still, she does acknowledge that for this to happen, democratization of AI technology is essential. She opens her remarks by noting that her goal in working with Google Cloud was to contribute to that democracy of AI. The cloud, “is one of the biggest computer systems mankind has ever built,” to the point where more and more people can access it.
By creating this level of commonplace access, and by encouraging people to utilize these opportunities, the world can make a significant difference in how to assimilate AI without alienating people from the workforce.
Based on these remarks, Dr. Li touches on a common thread that will determine how AI will impact human society and jobs, and that thread is empathy. Through democratization, education and a focus on valuing the human elements of work, AI’s disruption doesn’t have to be destructive.
This story was first published in October of 2017.
