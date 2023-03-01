Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Alexa, meet Roomba: This Amazon patent puts Alexa on wheels

This patent from Amazon puts Alexa and Roomba tech together to make Alexa into a roaming robot of the future.

Published

A woman inside a modern home with wooden floors and a leather couch bends over a robot vacuum to press a button on top of it. Amazon Alexa may work with one of these soon.

Haven’t had enough of the robot takeover? Well you’re in luck! Amazon has filed a patent request that would allow it to put a super-powered Alexa on wheels. The patent is for an autonomously motile device that learns your environment and can assist with simple tasks. Much like existing Alexa devices, the roaming robot would activate once it hears a “wakeword.” The device would be comprised of multiple microphones and speakers, as well as a display screen

Photo via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the patent filing, reported on Patent Drop Substack by Reporter Nat Rubio-Licht, Amazon states that, “An autonomously motile device may be capable of moving or performing other actions within an environment. Speech-recognition processing, combined with natural-language understanding processing, may enable speech-based user control and output of the autonomously motile device to perform tasks based on a user’s spoken commands.” 

Amazon goes on to state that the Alexa type device won’t be limited to just the examples it mentions in the patent filing documents, like playing music and telling the weather forecast. Last July, Amazon acquired iRobot, manufacturer of autonomous vacuum device Roomba, for a whopping $1.7B. It seems likely that Amazon would apply this technology in its own home roaming device, however the consumer market may be hesitant to welcome such an advanced home assistant.

After the acquisition went public, privacy advocacy groups raised concern, citing fears that Amazon may sell their personal information. iRobot co-founder and CEO Colin Angle addressed the concern via LinkedIn, stating that iRobot will always protect customer data. Even so, security breaches happen. Systems are hacked. It’s all something to consider before bringing home such an intelligent piece of technology.

While clean floors are neat, we are eager to see what else may come from this development. We wonder if we might see the robot take other commands, such as “check the timer on the oven” or “did I remember to unplug my curling iron?” Though the patent drawings do not seem to show robotic arms, we predict that we may see this device evolving into one that is able to handle mechanical tasks, such as holding small objects and closing doors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A hand reaches over to turn a wooden-cased Alexa device on. It sits on a wooden shelf with metal edges and a succulent pot plant beside it. A hand reaches over to turn a wooden-cased Alexa device on. It sits on a wooden shelf with metal edges and a succulent pot plant beside it.

Tech News

How language processing could help Alexa get to know you better

One thing Alexa has been missing is conversation context - and now Amazon hopes this that new technology will help it evolve further.

February 17, 2023
amazon alexa ai sentiment amazon alexa ai sentiment

Tech News

Amazon to patent Alexa reading *sentiment* in your voice

Amazon quietly applied for a patent that confirms why we've been so nice to AI voice assistants in the event they can someday understand...

February 13, 2023
toyota alexa toyota alexa

Tech News

New Toyotas will come with Alexa built in

(TECH NEWS) Toyota joins in on the AI fun, adding Alexa to their next lineup of vehicles.

January 10, 2018
Woman looking at Apple iPhone representing new iOS 15 beta that will blur nude photos. Woman looking at Apple iPhone representing new iOS 15 beta that will blur nude photos.

Business News

Apple under fire for alleged patent infringement

(BUSINESS NEWS) Apple is again under fire for patent infringement, this one appearing to be less patent-trolly than some other claims.

November 21, 2017

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.