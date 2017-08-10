Anchor Videos is upgrading the way we consume audio

Audio awesomeness

Serial, have you ever heard of it? It is a podcast that swept the nation in 2014 and hasn’t really stopped. If you haven’t heard about this gift from the audio gods, I posture a few theories as to why.

Either podcasts/audiobooks aren’t your thing, you live under a rock or you’re a victim of the level of difficulty associated with sharing audio across large platforms. I’m going to go ahead and assume the latter – but fear not, Anchor Videos has your solution.

Anchor transcription

Anchor Videos has created a new tool inside to help make sharing audio to social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube – or really anywhere else videos are watched – incredibly easy.

According to its creator, the tool works by either recording audio directly into the Anchor app, or upload existing audio (perhaps- a clip from your own podcast?) to your Anchor account. Once uploaded, you audio will then be magically transcribed. After it is transcribed, you have the opportunity to inspect it and can quickly fix any minor transcription issues.

Finally, when it is picture perfect, Anchor Videos overlays your words synced perfectly with your audio in a beautiful, shareable video.

The best part of the process is that you can export your video at whatever size you need: square (Instagram), wide (for site like Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube), and tall (which is great for making your Instagram Stories view worthy).

Make way for audio

As it stands, most social platforms aren’t built or really outfitted for a purely audio consumption. Heck, there are even pictures and memes being uploaded as videos right now and even though it bugs me, they’re cashing in on the newest social media trend.

I know too many people who spend exorbitant amounts of time stuck in the auto-play video rabbit hole.

The videos with the mute-friendly captions are absolutely killing it and are proving to be quite the effective way to grab people’s attention.

In its current state, sharing the URL to an hour-long podcast on social media will get you nowhere fast.

Revolutionizing the game

Photo sharers were given instagram, video creators were given YouTube. Writers got WordPress (and a million other blog sites) and now Audio has Anchor Videos.

Each have revolutionized the way their respective mediums are shared just as Anchor will do to audio.

