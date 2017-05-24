Buffer just made cross publishing social media content easier

Buffer Tailor

Buffer, one of the most prominent social media scheduling platforms around, just gave its browser extension a major upgrade when it comes to customizing content across social media.



In a blog post, the company announced Tailored Posts, a functionality that allows you to share something to multiple platforms while allowing you to tweak the appearance of the message on each platform. Best of all, the functionality is available to all Buffer customers, whether they use the paid or free version of the software.

The extension

This customization of content is pretty comprehensive. In addition to customizing the copy of your post, Buffer’s Tailored Posts functionality lets you choose unique photos and videos for each channel. This is important for several reasons. First, as we know from Twitter, character limits change between each channel. Second, tagging works differently on each channel. Your hashtags will work much better on Twitter than Facebook, and they really won’t work on LinkedIn. Third, feeling and personality matters too. According social media gurus, Facebook users wants storytelling, Twitter users want topical commentary, Pinterest users wants lifestyle expressions, and LinkedIn users want professional discussion and advice.

Efficient and effective

While there’s no shortcut to crafting the message in your head, this plugin drastically cuts down on the number of clicks it takes to organize that custom messaging.

That means for the same investment of time, your content and social influence reaches far more people in a more effective and engaging way.

Because this functionality only exists within the Buffer Browser extension, tailored posts is only available on your desktop. Mobile functionality (and functionality independent of the extension) should arrive sometime in the near future.

Customizing 411

Buffer has also released a comprehensive guide to customizing content to each social media channel to help users take advantage of this new option. You can check it out here.

With this in mind, it is pretty clear that Buffer is doubling down on providing maximum social media management value for very little startup cost to the end user. Those looking for a starting point for social media marketing and management will find Buffer to be a great starting point.

#Buffer