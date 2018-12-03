Tech News
How a chatbot can actually change people’s habits
(EDITORIAL) So many brands are creating chatbot functions and say they’re “building” a chatbot, but think of your users as you expand into this universe – define what you’re doing first.
It’s no secret there are a lot of chatbots these days. The latest trend: chatbots wanting to change people’s habits, and not all are created equal. As these types of bots become more prevalent, it poses the question: do they actually work? Answer: sometimes, and it depends.
Do chatbots actually affect behavior?
As a founder of an AI chatbot financial assistant, I know the opportunities and challenges that come from influencing daily behavior. When it comes to habits, you face the difficulties of say, marketing a vitamin versus a painkiller. I want to build software that will enact actual change, but let’s be real – people aren’t as motivated in the mundane, everyday decisions, because they don’t think it matters.
I’ve seen my fair share of chatbots — both impressive and crappy — come and go, and I can confidently say that chatbots/AI assistants will only work if behavioral science is implemented. This must be intentionally created throughout the software — from UX to UI to copywriting.
When there’s not an actual person on the other side of the conversation, the bot needs to use other motivating factors — otherwise, users won’t take it seriously. (Remember SmarterChild on AIM? Case in point.)
Real-life example: Open Habits
Let’s explore this further and look at new startup, Open Habits.
First off, the origin of Open Habits is pretty interesting. Twitter and Product Hunt user Aiden Buis tweeted a fun concept – a self-imposed hackathon where he would build and ship a SaaS product within 100 hours, and document every step.
It’s built as a bot within the app Telegram, so others can track your progress. But with the Open Habits bot, it isn’t geared towards a specific habit or interest. A user can track any habit they want to change. It seems like a good idea for flexibility, but in reality, this typically sets someone up for failure.
Motivations for different habits aren’t one size fits all, but specific tactics need to be used depending on the desired habit to change.
Overall, I’d give it an 7/10. For a quickly shipped software, it’s not all that bad.
But to actually create change, here are some guidelines to keep in mind:
1. Go easy on the notifications.
Let’s look at a software that fails at this, MyFitnessPal. I kind of shiver just thinking about the notifications I used to receive. An everyday notification typically means someone will turn off your notifications or flat-out ignore them. Make the notifications actually helpful, not constant or annoying, and for the love of God, please space out the timing.
2. Show the long-term picture for daily habits.
Show your users what they’re doing does matter and does lead to big change.
For example: If you’re talking about weight loss, show how swapping one dessert for fruit once a week can equate to X or Y calories or pounds lost a year. If it’s financial habits, show how saving even $1 a day can grow your financial future into $X. (Acorns does an excellent job of this.)
3. Do your research on favorable or unfavorable language.
If you’re trying to change someone’s habits, prepare to get to know as many experts as possible in your field. Read all the books, meet all the professors, and get to know all the researchers that study far beyond what you’re doing. Prime example: financial app users hate the term “budgeting” because it’s associated with negative feelings, and we only knew this because of This is why it’s crucial to become best friends with the leaders in your industry.
As always, this is simply a starting point for guidelines to keep in mind whether you’re building or just using a chatbot. Look at the competitors, see what works best for you and what motivates you, then go from there.
With reward comes risk: facial recognition and privacy
(TECH NEWS) Facial recognition and artificial intelligence are awesome rewards from technical innovation but with reward comes risk.
Technology is an omnipresent force in all of our lives. It is the core of innovation, providing us with quick, new ways to research, socialize and entertain ourselves. It seems like everyone is taking advantage of rapidly changing technology.
However what one person thinks as a reward of new systems may actually be a risk to someone else.
Take for instance, facial recognition software. Facebook uses it to identify familiar faces in photos and Apple uses it to unlock phones. It’s everywhere.
Even the porn industry is getting in on it. PornHub, a major online source for adult content, announced their new plan to use AI to help categorize the 10,000 plus videos that are uploaded every day.
Prior to this update, the site used a system of tagging videos to keep them organized. I would go into examples of such categories, but I’ll leave that up to the imagination.
One non-explicit example is organizing content based on the names of the stars of the film. Both the site itself and users had the ability to add tags to videos.
Regardless, this was not fast enough. By integrating AI software, PornHub hopes to expedite this process.
While this may sound like a smart business decision, this seems like high risk beginning to inadvertently diminish privacy rights.
Many people in the porn industry have alternate personas to separate their work and personal lives. Facial recognition software may pull from sources from both sides of that spectrum and end up merging the two.
This has already been the case on Facebook via the recommendations the site makes for “people you may know” via your internet practices.
However, it’s not just a matter of protecting the identity for a professional or amateur porn actor, it’s also about the privacy of clients.
Imagine being recommended to friend the star of the last video you streamed. This industry in particular, requires a level of discretion.
To combat some of the fears, PornHub has insists that the AI software only tags from the 10,000 stars in their database. Though as this update has proven, they could expand their database to keep up with the demand in the future.
It’s a technological advantage for their organization, but at what cost to others’ privacy?
Thanks to Google, you’ll need an emergency hashtag plan asap
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Google is playing catch up, which means your brand will need a new strategy for both listening and reacting.
1999 was a solid year. The first non-stop world trip in a balloon occurred, the women’s national soccer team won the world cup, Pokemon took America by storm and the internet saw its first round of internet reviews. Here we are, nearly 20 years later and Google is adapting its reviewing system to match the times — with hashtags.
What started as RateItAll.com, Deja.com, epinions.com has now amassed into thousands of websites, forums and comment sections all enabling John Doe behind to leave a review from the comfort of their screen. Now, Google Maps is enabling John and all of his pals to use hashtags on their reviews.
The goal is to make more restaurants findable. For example, if you find a coffee shop that has the perfect ambiance for a date spot you could hashtag it #datenight. Then it would be added to the other reviews with that tag and anyone using Google Maps who search the tag would see it was labeled as such. Other hashtags could be used for accessibility (#wheelchairfriendly) or dietary restrictions (#glutenfree).
Google suggests that each review has five hashtags at the end of the post that way the post is easy to read and easy to label.
The hashtag feature rolled out globally and quietly just over a week ago. As of writing, it is only available to Android devices and has only been advertised to the members of Google Maps’ Local Guides program — a program that allows members to share reviews, photos and knowledge about businesses and other places they go to.
These tiny hashtags have potentially huge ramifications. While non-specific hashtags like #love or #food won’t help or harm, hashtags like the ones aforementioned or the myriad of other possibilities could tip the scales either way.
There’s no doubt that the hashtags will allow users of Google Maps to discover more businesses and places. While there’s no information on when the hashtag feature will make its way to iOS or the web, businesses should start putting together plans.
Yes, I’m sure everyone has phenomenal social media plans in place. But this is going to be a completely different beast. Whether it is a plan to utilize the hashtag feature, a plan for damage control, or a plan to create a brand specific hashtag specifically for the Google Maps feature, it would behoove everyone have a hashtag plan in place.
Just *one* Android game infected half a million users
(TECH NEWS) Just one lone Android app was able to infect hundreds of thousands before being pulled – will Google improve security?
Are you an Android phone user? If so, you could be one of the more than 560,000 users who recently downloaded a malware-filled Google Play app, according to TechSpot. Yep. You read that correctly. On November 19, a security researcher named Lukas Stefanko announced on Twitter that he had discovered 13 Android game apps that were actually carefully disguised malware and that more than half a million users had already downloaded them.
According to Stefanko, all the apps in this particular security breach were car simulator games with names like “Truck Cargo Simulator.” All 13 were developed by someone going by the name of Luiz O Pinto and averaged decent reviews in the Google Play store, which are now assumed to be paid and/or fake.
What users saw when they tried to play these games was a “Made with Unity” logo, followed by the app immediately crashing and the icon seemingly disappearing, making it harder to delete the app from phones. But these apps turned out to be more than just buggy annoyances. Instead, they were surreptitiously downloading an APK (Android application package) called “Game Center” as well as installing additional malware.
According to TechCrunch, there isn’t a consensus among malware scanners on what the malware actually does at this point. However, it says that the malware will launch every time an Android device starts up, allowing the malware creator to have “full access” to its network traffic, which could easily lead to data theft.
The good news: All 13 apps have since been pulled from the Google Play store due to violation of Google’s policies, according to Google spokesperson Scott Westover.
The bad news: This this isn’t the first time Google has had to deal with issues in its Google Play store. According to TechCrunch, more than 700,000 malicious apps had to be removed from the store in 2017.
In response to these multiple security breaches — including the Google+ user-data fiasco, which led to its demise — Google announced that it began an effort dubbed “Project Strobe” earlier this year. According to the company this so-called “root-and-branch” review looked at third-party developer access to Google accounts and Android device data.
The company says it will roll out additional controls and update policies in the coming months.
