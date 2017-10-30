Tech News
CAPTCHAs aren’t as secure as we thought
(TECH NEWS) CAPTCHA once the lead the way in internet security but now they can be solved by bots, just like everything else.
We’ve all been online, trying to purchase some tickets for a show or log into Facebook when that obnoxious box pops up asking us to prove we’re not a robot by just clicking a checkbox or typing in some letters.
Most commonly we see a CAPTCHA, which is a rough acronym for Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart (yeah, CAPTCHA is easier).
So you roll your eyes, type the letters, occasionally cursing under your breath wondering why you have to do something so trivial just to post on your wall or send out that subtweet you’ve been stewing on.
Well, this may not be so simple anymore. According to research recently published in Science magazine, scientists have now have found a way to build an AI that can actually read the CAPTCHA’s you see in your browser AND break the test, allowing them to access a site despite being, well, a robot.
This is not unprecedented; around a decade ago Ticketmaster sued a company that was able to bypass its CAPTCHA system to buy tickets in bulk. That case, however, appeared to be simply an exploitation of a Ticketmaster’s defenses.
The claim is that this new tech will be able to break down the CAPTCHA by deconstructing the text in a much more complex and thorough way, with less specific instructions.
Scientists have been working with AI to try to give it the ability to think like a human (oh no) and they do this using a technique called deep learning. This process is about teaching the AI to look through layers of information, taking each new finding and applying it to its next layer, learning and remembering each time.
This informs the AI’s next decision, and so on. This all, as we’ve seen in films and on television for years, is just a way to get AI to “think” as much like a human brain as possible.
While this isn’t quite to the interrogating-a-possible-replicant level (see Blade Runner), this could be a huge security concern for web developers moving forward. According to a study done with this new AI, the model “was able to solve reCAPTCHAs at an accuracy rate of 66.6% …, BotDetect at 64.4%, Yahoo at 57.4% and PayPal at 57.1%.”
Time to start paying for things with cash again, am I right?
All this research is not only for learning how to break into websites, but for learning how the human’s think and applying that knowledge to building code that will function as closely as possible to the human brain.
Companies like Google have already moved on from basic CAPTCHA’s and it’s hard to say what impact this new discovery will actually have on information security, but this is just the way technology is moving.
While those CAPTCHA’s may be annoying, I’m willing to put in a couple extra seconds to prove I’m human. If AI continues to get smarter, so will the tests that determine who is human or not.
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
(TECH NEWS) Contrary to popular belief, Google Cloud’s chief scientist believes that the addition of AI and robots in the workplace won’t have the effect everyone believes.
Is AI really the job destroyer it has been pegged to be? Perhaps, but maybe that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
At Startup Grind Global Conference, Google Cloud’s chief AI scientist, Dr. Fei-Fei Li, discussed artificial intelligence as part of a keynote chat. Naturally the discussion of AI as a job destroyer came up, and she shared some of her thoughts based on her experience with the AI world.
In doing so, she makes a strong counterargument to the notion that artificial intelligence will permanently cripple the job market due to decreased demand for human labor.
She starts by pointing out that automation technology can create new jobs in certain cases. For example, she notes that after ATMs were implemented at banks, the number of teller jobs increased.
The reason for this, according to Dr. Li, is that “humans have a tendency to create more, different jobs, to make the service better, to make the product better, to reach deeper into the needs of consumers.”
To use bank tellers as an example she points out their focus on “higher-level” tasks; instead of processing checks, they can turn their attention to creative problem solving and challenges that require empathy and social awareness to overcome.
To follow up on that, Dr. Li uses this rational to challenge the notion that the job market is a zero-sum game. Instead, she says AI will grow the size of the proverbial pie, and that the challenge is to understand where it grows to point people in the direction of their slice.
Still, she does acknowledge that for this to happen, democratization of AI technology is essential. She opens her remarks by noting that her goal in working with Google Cloud was to contribute to that democracy of AI. The cloud, “is one of the biggest computer systems mankind has ever built,” to the point where more and more people can access it.
By creating this level of commonplace access, and by encouraging people to utilize these opportunities, the world can make a significant difference in how to assimilate AI without alienating people from the workforce.
Based on these remarks, Dr. Li touches on a common thread that will determine how AI will impact human society and jobs, and that thread is empathy. Through democratization, education and a focus on valuing the human elements of work, AI’s disruption doesn’t have to be destructive.
VR is a viable business tool, no longer a novelty
(TECH NEWS) VR is no longer just a novelty. Medicine, entertainment, the arts, and yes, even business is now on board as the tech has matured.
Despite what you may have heard from naysayers, Virtual Reality (VR) is not dead.
VR is probably best known as an enhancement to our entertainment experience with gaming, but it’s also been available at the enterprise level for military combat training for quite some time now.
VR has found its place in medicine, training, education, and now businesses are champing at the bit to get on board. So how would VR make sense for business?
I’m glad you asked.
For starters, millions could be saved on building full-scale working prototypes. In manufacturing and production-driven businesses, VR allows every characteristic of a part, process, or mechanism to be simulated and tested.
This same idea can be applied for on-the-job training purposes as well. KFC has already begun training their employees in some locations how to properly cook chicken, allowing the company to save time and money on materials that would be tossed otherwise due to burning or contamination.
We’ve also recently covered how retailers such as Wal-Mart are utilizing the VR tech for real-life scenario situational training. Angry customer, spill in aisle four, and a line of customers on register five?
Much less stress on an employee for having to deal with this type of on the job demand in a real life situation in which actual customers are also being affected, and much more effective than awkward role-playing with your manager and co-workers what could potentially happen.
I mean, can we say Black Friday? That beast is still alive and well.
This type of situational training also opens the floodgates for a wealth of data on customer interaction and behavior when acting out simulations in a digital world.
Aside from training, the “try before you buy” method is becoming increasingly more prevalent, especially considering a broader range of audiences can be met if they’re able to try something out without having to leave to a different state, different city, or even the convenience of their own home.
Airlines, car manufacturers, travel markets are looking into the ability to give customers a sneak peek at their offerings, immersing someone more than say, looking at a picture of a tricked out car or watching a commercial.
Lowes and IKEA have also begun showcasing digital showrooms to allow customers to customize a kitchen or to conceptualize a home renovation. Imagine being able to tap cabinets in a virtual world to change the color or the style, swap out a sink, or to even take the mockups home? This gives customers a much better idea of what they want and encourages them to further explore their options.
For real estate, companies like Altoura are already developing immersive apps to give potential buyers a stronger first impression in order to generate more leads and sales. In some locations, The Marriott offers a “VRoom Service” allowing guests a virtual experience in their hotels in other parts of the country.
Are we really traveling when inside a virtual world if it looks and feels like we’re in Chile? Does it matter if we’re not really there or not, and is there a market for it? I’m sure some people would love to see the world without ever stepping foot on a plane, like my dad, for instance.
VR is still in its infancy in regards to development and we’ve got a long way to go before it feels like we’re totally immersed in another world via Ready Player One style, but businesses are already recognizing the benefits that come with investing in VR beyond publicity stunts. Luckily, VR tech is evolving and the consumer market for the tech is becoming more commonplace and less of a gimmick.
Saudi Arabia gave a robot named Sophia full citizenship
(TECH NEWS) Saudi Arabia awarded full citizenship to a robot named Sophia and there are so many questions.
The future is here, complete with robots and all. Saudi Arabia just became the first country to grant citizenship to a robot. Some people are already worried about machines taking over large sectors of industrial jobs. Now we have to figure out what rights should be afforded to technology.
The beloved robot, named Sophia, does not look like the average Saudi woman. Sophia made her debut at the Future Investment Initiative summit and was introduced as the most recent development from Hanson Robotics.
At her debut appearance, Sophia did not dress in an abaya, the traditional head covering and cloak, worn by Saudi women. Many refer to her as an Audrey Hepburn look alike with soft features, a slender nose and porcelain skin.
They call her “the most beautiful and celebrated robot,” though of course, we can assume they are somewhat biased.
Sophia now has Saudi Arabian citizenship, though no one is sure exactly what that means. It seems to be more of a publicity stunt rather than a giant leap forward for technological progression.
Does Sophia have the same rights as humans? Does she have the same rights as other Saudi women? It has been noted by others that Sophia’s citizenship in Saudi Arabia seems ironic considering the basic rights that are denied to a lot of women living in the country.
Saudi Arabia still faces much criticism in regards to their slow progression. Not until recently were women granted the right to drive. Will a robot be denied the same rights or treated differently because she is one-of-a-kind?
Technological influencers like Elon Musk are unaffected by the robotic innovations coming out of Saudi Arabia for the time being. Musk referenced Sophia in his recent tweet joking to “just feed it The Godfather movies as input.
What’s the worst that can happen?” Other people consider Sophia’s citizenship to be just another PR stunt. Granting a life-like robot citizenship has brought publicity to Saudi Arabia and Hanson Robotics.
Here’s to hoping that Saudi Arabia will take this act as a step in the right direction to granting equal rights to all citizens of their country.
The
