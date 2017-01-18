CES attendees accused of “second agenda,” but it’s an epidemic at most conferences

What happens in Vegas…

Last year, nearly 180,000 people attended the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This year, with the increasing popularity of such conferences, along with the buzz over new gadgets, they are expecting the attendance continue rising. However, even with all of the self-driving cars and exclusive previews into what’s what of the tech industry, most attendees admit that the real conference happens outside of the show room floor.

What really happens

It’s the secondary agenda that truly attracts loads of clients, marketers and businesses to tech conferences. It is the real purpose of attending. It’s the chance to meet as many people as possible in the shortest span of time. This is not exclusive to just the CES conference either.

Though the showroom seems to be where all of the action is taking place, it is not the ideal location to make real connections. The show floor is often too crazy and crowded to start a conversation of substance.

Therefore, much of the true conference exists in private rooms and hotel ballrooms along the Las Vegas Strip. It is the chance to meet a whole team of clients, ranging from the tech programmers to the marketers, and set your agenda for the coming year.

Going with the grain

Luckily, Publicis Media has taken notice of these dealings, and this year has planned to hold an event where in-depth conversations can be had. During the conference, Publicis will hold a four day event complete with panels, presentations and meetings between clients and media partners. While still offering the perks of messing around with new gadgets, they hope this event will help attendees achieve their true goals.

With most of the communication happening outside of the conference, is it still beneficial to attend?

However you spend your time, the truth is that mass events such as CES attract the largest amount of potential clients into one space at one time. Though most meetings will continue to take place in private locations, more time and effort is being made to program the events for the media, along with the clients. The opportunity is unlike many others, so most marketers decide to go just as big as the conference itself.

#CES