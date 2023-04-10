Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Why you shouldn’t completely trust ChatGPT’s accuracy just yet

ChatGPT has proven it can’t yet be blindly trusted when it comes to citing sources – just ask OpenAI potentially on the hook for over $200k.

Published

A man sits at a desk with two open laptops, a desktop, and a book open as he checks his ChatGPT notes.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve played a lot with ChatGPT since its release. After all, as a writer, it’s essential that I know how good the language-learning model is so that I know exactly what I’m competing with. Mostly, the news hasn’t been promising: ChatGPT is fast and (at least for now) way cheaper than I could ever hope to be. But there’s at least one area where humans are still winning: accuracy.

And being accurate can save businesses a lot of money—at least where the law is concerned. In Australia, OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) may be on the hook for nearly $200,000

The trouble comes (potentially) from Brian Hood, mayor of Australia’s Hepburn Shire. (Tragically, this has no relation to hobbits and is about 75 miles away from Melbourne.) Hood was the whistleblower in an Australian financial scandal. But ChatGPT keeps falsely insisting that Hood went to prison, which could majorly impact his political career. So Hood may sue for defamation. In Australia, that could net him up to AU $400,000 (US $269,369).

Hood’s not the only person that ChatGPT keeps lying about. It also named Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, in a sexual harassment scandal that never happened. This lie was a little more elaborate, complete with a source from the Washington Post. The only problem? The article in question never existed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Confusingly, ChatGPT is inconsistent with its lies. When I asked ChatGPT about Hood, it said, “I’m sorry, but I couldn’t find any notable public figure or celebrity with the name “Brian Hood” in my database.” This isn’t great, given that Hood is both an elected official and in the news…but perhaps it’s better than lying? Asking about Turley did turn up some information—but nothing about any scandals. (Maybe ChatGPT is learning!) 

So what does this mean for all the entrepreneurs using ChatGPT? I selfishly want to tell you never to use it, but I know that’s not realistic. So instead, I’ll tell you what all my high school English teachers used to say: Check your sources! Better yet, hire a human editor to do it for you.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Sasha Graffagna is a trilingual content creator with 7+ years of experience creating written, visual, and audio content. She's passionate about productivity, health, and empowering individuals and businesses effectively convey their message to their desired audience.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A woman in plaid and wearing yellow headphones looks out of the window as multiple computer monitors with coding on the screen await input from chatGPT and others. A woman in plaid and wearing yellow headphones looks out of the window as multiple computer monitors with coding on the screen await input from chatGPT and others.

Tech News

What 10 jobs does ChatGPT say it will eliminate?

ChatGPT itself has its own insights for what jobs it could replace or augment in the future - how can you prepare yourself or...

March 27, 2023
An older white woman and a white man look over a resume for an Olivia Watson while seated on a couch. An older white woman and a white man look over a resume for an Olivia Watson while seated on a couch.

Business Marketing

Is a resume by ChatGPT worth charging for, or too good to be true?

One TikToker is going viral promoting a "nonworkaholic" philosophy and advocating for selling a ChatGPT-written resume or language translation.

March 8, 2023
google building representing chatgpt competition google building representing chatgpt competition

Business News

Could ChatGPT really replace Google in the near future?

Everyone and their mother (well, many not all mothers as AI is a foreign concept still) has heard of ChatGPT. Could it take over...

March 3, 2023
A hand types on a keyboard illuminated in the dark with red and blue colors, typing to an AI chatbot. A hand types on a keyboard illuminated in the dark with red and blue colors, typing to an AI chatbot.

Tech News

How Google’s employees are teaching their AI chatbot, Bard

Even an AI chatbot needs feedback from time to time, and Bard, Google's own version of ChatGPT, gets it direct from Google's own employees.

February 20, 2023

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.