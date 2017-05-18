Co-browsing is about to save online retailers a whole lot of headaches

Customer service issues

One of the biggest drags when it comes to online customer service is the gap between what a customer tells you and what they actually see on the screen. Some things are just easier to visualize than explained verbally. On top of all that, your potential customer is already frustrated because they can’t get something to work on your site, and they’re not in the best frame of mind to be patient while you decode their explanation. What’s an associate to do?



Enter co-browsing technology.

co-browsing

Co-browsing technology, like screen-sharing, lets you see exactly what your live chat user is seeing on their screen. However, unlike screen sharing, your customer service agent can interact with the customer’s screen directly.

Instead, of talking the user through the next steps, the customer service agent can enable a self-controlled pointer that can scroll, highlight and click through a page to decode and explain solutions.

According to a blog post by co-browsing service provider Tagove, there are several benefits to this type of customer service technology. On the business side, you agents can provide better solutions at a faster rate, which means greater efficiency for your customer service department. In receiving a quick solution to their problem, potential customers are more likely to stay engaged with your site, and they will feel a greater sense of loyalty to your brand’s excellent quality of service.

One of the other great features of co-browsing providers like Tagove and Upscope is the ease of integration.

For starters, many of these apps easily integrates with major live chat agents like Intercom, Zopim, and Olark. No need to spend a lot of time configuring the program. There is also no installation required for the online user, and integrating the software on your website is simple. According to Upscope’s website, “all you have to do to enable Upscope is add two lines of Javascript to your website or web app.”

Bottom line

If you sell anything to anyone online, you HAVE to check this out. Upscope in particular is offering a free, 14-day trial so you can experience the difference for yourself.

#cobrowsing