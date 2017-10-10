How to find remote jobs if you’re on the go

Looking to satisfy your wanderlust but need to find a way to pay for those craft beers and lattes?

Maybe you just need a change in scenery but your current job will not allow you to work remotely. With co-working spaces, numerous locations with free Wi-Fi, and your good old-fashioned Starbucks, finding a space for remote work has never been easier.

Finding work to do in these spaces is the hard part. I’m here to help! As it turns out, there are resources to find remote work-no office or dress code necessary.

You may be ready for a new city, but unsure of where to go.

For that, Nomad List is the place to go. At Nomad List you can compare rent prices, weather, safety, Wi-Fi speeds, and even the best nightlife.

Once you’ve got your location nailed down (or a few locations), you’ll need some work. Remote OK is one of numerous sites for that.

If you are looking for work but aren’t sure where to find it, Remote OK provides a collection of 25,000+ jobs on their board with links directly to the employer. With everything from technical writing and front-end design to sales, support and recruiting, this site is sure to have an option for you.

Another similar site is Remotive, where you can see jobs immediately pop up from companies you’ve heard of like GitHub or Upworthy, or you can search through different categories, like marketing, HR, or engineering.

We Work Remotely and RemoteBase are also great spots to find work with easy to navigate interfaces and thorough job descriptions.

For those weary of sifting through a never-ending list of job postings, there are a number of tools you can use to get jobs sent straight to you.

Sign up for a daily email with JobScribe to have an email with remote jobs delivered straight to your inbox. You can also try Working Nomads, a site that allows you to search through jobs or subscribe to an email service that will send you curated emails based on your job preferences.

If you are passionate about hitting the road, or the skies, and finding somewhere new to work, these are some resources to help you achieve it.