Find, track, and cancel all of your subscription services

Not reading the fine print can cost you

In our fast-paced lives, it can be easy to overlook the small things, like reading the fine print. Oftentimes we may sign up for a service or subscribe to a website without knowing exactly what it is we are paying for.

Over the course of my life, I’ve heard a number of subscription sob stories. You sign up for a service, provide your credit card information, then decide after a few months that said service is no longer necessary.

And, shockingly, getting out of a subscription never seems to be as easy as getting yourself into it. In many cases, there is a minimum timeline required of payment. Best-case scenario, you have to spend at least 45 minutes on the phone with a customer service representative getting yourself out of the subscription ties.

Read also: Super Logout logs you out of 30 sites instantly with one click

Unsubscribe with ease

Wouldn’t it be great if you could rectify subscriptions in an easy manner? With Truebill, we are getting closer to that reality.

Truebill allows users to find, track, and cancel paid subscriptions with one click. The website claims that an average Truebill user saves $512 per year by canceling unwanted subscriptions.

How does Truebill work?

The system works through three stages. First, find your subscriptions. This is done as Truebill scans your online statements and identifies your subscriptions, giving you a list of who and what is charging you every month.

Second, you cancel unwanted services. Their “one-click” cancellation system cuts out time spent waiting on hold. Finally, Truebill allows you to take control of your finances by continuing to monitor your statements and sending a monthly report. The reports will flag any changes made to the statement.

Security is a factor

The company prides itself on a high-security system. Their platform uses the most up-to-date industry protocols for storing a user’s account data, this includes use of 256-bit SSL encryption. Statements with read only access are also utilized for your protection.

It can be easy to overlook the small things in life, but this may be costing us. Something that initially started as a free trial may now be charging you, a gym membership or streaming service you never use but still pay for, are all things that will add up month after month.

#Truebill