Consumers already becoming complacent about subscription products
(BUSINESS) The subscription model has been a lifesaver for legacy brands, and lifegiver to new startups, but how will consumer fatigue impact the model in the long run?
Odds are, if you’re reading this, you’ve at least subscribed to some sort of retail service in the past or currently have your credit card on auto-pay somewhere. Since the Dollar Shave Club has exploded in popularity using their subscriptions service to deliver grooming products right to your door, other retailers are taking notice of the trend.
With this easy, automatic system, are consumers becoming complacent?
It happens to all of us — your stock of toilet paper is running low. You’re squeezing out the last bit of toothpaste, or your cat is giving you the death glare because you forgot to pick up wet food on the way home.
Automatic subscriptions have become remedy these menial hiccups in your day — why worry when your products will show up in the mail right on time? Forget your need to make a list or an extra run to the store. The convenience of it all is a given, but what will this mean about the way we shop?
Companies like Dollar Shave Club promote their brand as a lifestyle. Thanks to the subscription platform, the wealth of information they have on their consumers helps them tailor both their products and content.
Allowing the subscription to dictate what you use/read/interact with can become more a statement of passivity than interest. However, as these retailers evolve, the topics explored by the company will ultimately, for better or worse, drag in their consumer base.
In the wake of the retailpocalypse, it seems likely the subscription model will dominate shopping trends.
And like with all trends, retail failures will surely follow.
However, consumers do make a point to show what they are genuinely interested in – convenient and eco-friendly ways to improve their lifestyles and make life just a little bit easier. Hard to go wrong with relieving stress from the daily grind.
That’s all the positive, but there are complications with the subscription model – companies are getting addicted to them and thinking it’s their retail savior (“just throw some of our widgets in a box and charge monthly, it’ll be the Uber of widgets!”). We’re seeing subscription startups continue to pop up, and it seems that the market is already becoming overly saturated.
Having a subscription to shaving supplies, a separate subscription to socks, to cat food, to tea, to organic toothbrushes, to monthly outfits and so forth, all provide a curated and custom experience, but we’re already seeing consumer fatigue in over-subscribing.
As the market becomes overly saturated, those that don’t rely on a marketing gimmick, rather offer something that cannot be found elsewhere (especially Amazon) will survive. But it’s not too early to predict that many subscription models will be bunded, or they’ll fail. We’ll see.
Beware: The biohacking obsession is attracting scammers
(NEWS) Biohacking is finding ways to gain a competitive advantage, while excluding the medical world. It’s great to increase your output, but be cautious when picking your poison…
Wanna live better or longer? [Insert biohack here] will solve all those pesky problems. In all fairness, it’s human nature to seek improvement, especially in our jobs or academics — you know, the things that demand a constant, high performance.
Of course our ears will prick up at the slightest mention of attaining that elusive edge. Remember Aderall in college?
Biohacking isn’t a new topic. The term refers to a wide range of activities to affect the body’s biological systems.
The objective is to optimize health, well-being, and focus. If we are able to effectively manage what we put into our body, our output can increase. It’s not inherently evil.
But social media influencers are key in promoting the latest products/diets/supplements/oils, often doing so for money, not to improve others’ lives. And, there’s a darker side of drug use, both prescription and illegal, leading to potentially dangerous and abusive situations.
The misleading aspect of biohacking is that every body is different.
Regardless of social media promises, people should be wary of ingesting additional products.
Despite the fancy names one can give it, biohacking has the same objective of medicine, but product development typically excludes medical practitioners.
Legitimate medical practices take huge amounts of funding and research to figure out and insure safety, and they’re heavily regulated by the federal government.
A random word of mouth promise about some obscure herbal supplement is not the same thing.
There are no shortcuts to improving one’s health.
And biohacking doesn’t necessarily mean making life more complex. It’s important to start with the basics before jumping to elaborate diet regimens, powders, pills, etc. Simple steps like routine exercise, 7-8 hours of sleep, and healthier meal choices may help get you on track.
It’s amazing to realize what you can change about yourself before joining some random Thought Cult you found on Instagram. And in the case that your health needs a modern, helping hand, do the proper research before falling into the dark internet hole.
Or better yet, consult your doctor.
Which generation is the most unhappy at work?
(BUSINESS) Employee engagement leads to employee productivity, and one generation appears to be more unhappy than any other…
New research shows that technology drives how and where people work. Technology has redefined work over the past two decades.
Employers have focused on retiring Baby Boomers, while creating a workplace that attracts Millennials. The study found that Generation X employees, who account for about one-third of the workforce, have been neglected.
Key study findings:
- Employees name personal finances as the main source of stress across all demographics. But Millennials and Baby Boomers are more confident in their finances than Gen X.
- Nearly half of Gen X workers report living paycheck to paycheck.
- 68 percent of Gen X workers are happy at work, compared to 75 percent of Millennials and 74 percent of Baby Boomers.
- Only 54 percent of Gen X workers feel empowered at work.
- Less than two-thirds of Gen X workers feel respected in the workplace.
- Gen X workers are the most likely generation not to retire. More Gen X workers (18 percent) say that they won’t retire, versus 12 percent of Boomers and 14 percent of Millennials.
- Only 18 percent of employers believe that creating an inclusive environment for all employees is one of their challenges.
Why should employers care that Gen X feels unappreciated?
Gen Xers are going to be in the workplace for the next 20 to 30 years. As Boomers retire, it’s up to Gen X to fill the leadership roles because of experience, education, and longevity in the workplace.
According to the Global Leadership Forecast 2018, Gen X already has over half of leadership roles, making their salaries some of the highest in the nation.
Employee satisfaction is key to employee retention and productivity.
Gen Xers have leadership skills, but there’s a disconnect between what employees want and the priorities of employers.
Employees who don’t feel valued and appreciated will not be as engaged with work as those who do. Turnover costs for upper management are much greater than entry-level employees. For those reasons, it pays to foster engagement with all generations of workers.
Identity-protecting stamps are a must for any office
(BUSINESS NEWS) Your identity is one of the most valuable things, that’s why Guard Your ID has created a stamp for when shredders won’t work.
The widespread hacks of late have nearly everyone feel vulnerable, but the truth is that every day we knowingly engage in activity that puts our privacy at risk.
Just think of how many times you give up your telephone number when signing up for a new magazine subscription. Or the numerous times you thoughtlessly threw away mail containing confidential information.
There are so many opportunities to accidentally reveal private information but luckily, there are an equal number of ways to prevent it. Though you may think that identity theft could never happen to you, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Of the various tools invented to help you protect your identity, one of the newest is actually very simple. The company Guard Your ID has recently introduced privacy protection rollers and stamps. These gadgets are simple, quick and effective to help shield your identity on virtually anything.
The oil-based ink works on both glossy and non-glossy surfaces without smearing or rubbing off. These stamps work by creating an encrypted pattern which makes text unreadable.
Though shredding is another effective way to protect your identity, the rollers and stamps are more environmentally friendly. At some centers, shredded paper cannot be accepted as recyclable material. In addition, you can stamp more things that you can shred.
For example, you may want to cover up a label on a prescription bottle. The protection stamps are more versatile than shredding, and also more cost effective.
An Identity Protection Stamp can be purchased for under $20 and has a shelf life of 2-3 years. A wide format roller is also available for larger surfaces. In addition, refillable ink can be bought for the wide rollers.
It may seem like a nuisance to start stamping every label, bank statement and mail that contains any piece of private information on it, but in the end, it may be worth it. Just think of how much time you will spend freezing your accounts and recovering your identity if it is stolen.
It may seem silly, but today even a simple stamp goes a long way in protecting your identity and your clients’ sensitive information.
