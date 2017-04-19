Ghostery Chrome extension helps you go incognito online

WHO YOU GONNA CALL?

Worried about businesses tracking your internet history? Luckily, Ghostery exists.



It’s a browser extension that helps you manage trackers and show which companies are tracking you.

Um, what trackers??

Trackers are all the little bits of code that send information about you to companies.

They’re embedded in ads, comment sections, site analytics, and other elements on a page.

Trackers analyze your behavior, deliver ads, and connect social media. For example, anytime you have the option to connect to one social media via another, that’s a tracker.

TRACKER JACKERS

Trackers can look at your search history, including links you’ve clicked. Some sites have so many trackers their performance is reduced. Pages can also get cluttered with trackers, making for a claustrophobic design.

All these trackers not only slow down sites, they can also make your information less secure.

Ghostery detects trackers, and allows users to select which ones they want to block. This can speed up page load time, declutter, and make your information more secure.

EASY TO USE

Users are offered a variety of tracker options to block and manage. Advertising and site analytics make up the bulk of trackers most people encounter online.

Ghostery allows you to essentially turn off these trackers, and manage custom blocking options.

They have a step-by-step “tour” of basics, explaining different kinds of trackers and how to turn them off. Since its creation in 2008, Ghostery has worked to detect and block tracking technology for a safer internet experience.

FUTURE PLANS

In February, Ghostery was acquired by German company Cliqz, who is owned by Mozilla and Hubert Burda Media. The company stressed they would remain independent, but work with Cliqz to further their work in anti-tracking technology.

Ghostery posted to their blog, Cliqz “is a truly revolutionary solution that uses algorithmic blocking that doesn’t require a blocklist, a feature we will integrate into Ghostery as soon as we possibly can.” The companies hope to collaborate with one another to raise privacy protection standards.

The extension is available for free on all major browsers.

If you’re interested, Ghostery is also accepting beta testers for some of their new ideas.

