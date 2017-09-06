Simple Chrome extension is helping users keep their to-do’s in order

(TECH NEWS) Google is making it easier for you to keep your tasks in order with a new Chrome extension, Todo Tab. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 1

List love

The to-do list is an indispensable tool for average professional, entrepreneur, or serial do-er. In most cases, app’s with to-do lists can be robust, simple, or just plain weird. You’re not short on options either, with up to 24 million results from the Apple App store alone.



One of the biggest challenges, is deciding on what platform do you want to work on – mobile, computer, tablet, paper, pen, etc. And finding a to-do list that works with your workflow.

Just for you

If you regularly work on Google Chrome for your browser (perhaps, even as a chrome book for your primary workstation), then “Todo Tab” (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/todo-tab/ljkjodkdilmmlaiphehiceeblnnndhnd/related) – a new chrome extension that places your to-do list on a new browser tab, might be for you. After a brief trial, these are some strengths of this extension.

Ease of use – if you are using Chrome full-screen on a mac, pc, or chromebook – that content is an easy switch to a different tab. Not having to toggle in-between app’s is nice.

If your workflow is all browser based – it feels natural.

The tool automatically parses your to-do list and color codes activity – it has a standard list of activities that include: send, mail, reply, post, call, meeting, discuss, brainstorm, buy, get, book, order, work, personal, write, draft, and publish. Those to-do items containing those actions have the word color-coded!

This is a simple, beautiful and clean layout. And it takes less than two minutes to install, and start using. This is my favorite piece: get up and go – no account, no login, no cloud set up – just productivity.

Todo tab

This extension is free – and is developed by a team based in India called 27AE60. The developers seem open to feedback – and after the addition of color-coding, new features are possible. If you are in the market for a quick easy to-do lists, this may be a great way to simplify. This particular extension is limited to Chrome, so may be less useful if you work in Safari or Firefox primarily. Among the grocery list style applications, this one is a good choice.

If you are more of a Getting Things Done (you need sublists, coding, time management tools, et.) or like to work Kanban Board apps like Trello, this app will not give you the feature robustness you need.

If you work in Chrome, do most of your tasks in browser, and need a quick, easy, no fuss-no muss solution, then Todo Tab is worth checking out.

