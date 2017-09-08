Friday’s here and you know what that means: 5 faves!

(OPINION EDITORIAL) My weekly round up of five favorite things just for you! Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 8

FRIDAY FAVORITES

In the words of @badgirlriri, cheers to freakin’ weekend I’ll drink to that! Shoutout to Labor Day for making our Monday non-existent and our work week only four days — if I’m being honest, it actually really threw me off but whatevs. It’s Friday which means I’ve rounded up a few of my favorites for you.

1. Favorite Video

Okay, so this is technically music video. I had a different video in mind for this, so I’ll save it for next week because I can’t get enough of this. I legitimately think I’m responsible for at least 100 of the 1,400 views it has accumulated in the past few hours since its release.

This song is already a favorite of mine – I have a deep seeded love for 80s ballads- so when this cover came out it had a head start.

This band added the lyric, “Make the most of freedom and pleasure. All I know is take care of each other. An open door, a seat at the table, there’s enough to go around” to the classic song, which is a message that won’t be lost on many.

2. Favorite Cause

The Refuge for DMST in Austin. Per their site, “Our nation has only recently begun to recognize that we have a severe societal problem in regards to the commercial sexual exploitation of children, also known as domestic minor sex trafficking. As more children are identified and rescued from their exploitive situation, there is a growing need for comprehensive, long-term, trauma-informed services to allow the child to heal and live a life of productivity and hope.”

The Refuge for DMST (Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking) is developing The Refuge Ranch, a long-term, residential, therapeutic ranch for girls, ages 11-17, who have been rescued out of sex trafficking. Located on 50 acres just outside of Austin, TX, The Refuge Ranch will provide trauma-informed, holistic care for the girls on-site, including: a University of Texas Charter School program, a People’s Community Clinic and various therapeutic programs uniquely designed for the development of a child survivor.

3. Favorite News Story

At the AG office we have a bullpen set up which is great for collaboration, especially when I can’t figure out whether or not to use its or it’s — y’all the struggle is real. My co-workers and I all have headphones and when we need to go into super serious mode, we just put them on and it’s effectively a “leave me alone” sign. But also, sometimes a meme is funnier or a question is more important than your headphones. I get it for as much disruption as I get, I give equal disruption. But it can get hard. That’s why I love Taylor’s article so much.

It’s a good reminder that sometimes the best way to keep your office space healthy is to leave.

4. Favorite Tech Toy

This tech toy is no purchase necessary, huzzah! I was super pumped when we wrote about this Chrome extension that automatically parses your to-do list and color codes activity.

It’s not a fancy to do app which is why I like it. It shows me what I need to do and what I’ve done — efficient and effective.

5. Favorite gif

via GIPHY

Uses:

1. When you’re trying to do math to see if how much rent it would cost you to join that cycling class.

2. When your friends invite you out and you have to weigh the cost of putting your pants back on.

3. If you are debating between Papa John’s or Pizza Hut (which isn’t really a hard decision).

C u l8r

Sorry you don’t have another three day weekend lined up… can we make that a thing? But enjoy your two days off. Rest, recharge and gear up to kick Monday in the butt

#FridayFaves