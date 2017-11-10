Opinion Editorials
The weekend is here, so are Friday Favorites
(OPINION EDITORIAL) The end of the week is here which means it’s Friday which means I’ve collected my five favorite things to come across my desk this week.
FRIDAY FAVORITES
Plot twist — it’s cold here again which means I have my favorite fuzzy socks and hoodie on while I’m writing this. It also means that I’ve burned my tongue on the black cup of coffee that I knew was too hot to drink but I just wanted something warm. Also it gets dark at like five o’clock now which is weird, but I digress. It’s Friday so you know the drill. Here are five of my favorite things to come across my desk this week.
1. Favorite Rip Off
It’s 2017 which means there are very few new things under the sun. And I mean, we’ve seen feature mirroring with with instagram / snapchat and business model shift similarities between Walmart and Amazon but THIS — oh my goodness. Two companies essentially suggested the exact same delivery method but one was shunned while the other praised.
When Walmart suggests you let them into your home to deliver groceries into your fridge it is appalling and sketchy and weird but when Amazon suggests it, it’s innovative and hip and helpful — double standard much?
2. Favorite Gif
This sums up how I’m feeling about a lot of things… The arrival of colder weather, the Astros winning the World Series, the fact that it’s the weekend.
3. Favorite News Story
Everyone enjoys wearing clothes that are easy to wear. In the case of those with disabilities and other special needs, finding functional clothes can be hard which is why Tommy Hilfiger has just released Hilfiger Adaptive which I am super pumped about.
I have several friends who are volunteers, teachers, parents and siblings of people that need a little more thought put into their clothing and so when I heard about this line I got all sorts of giddy for them. This is a major step in the right direction and it’s exciting to see it as more than a concept or a dream but a real life clothing line.
4. Favorite New Christmas List Item
These ear buds look sooooooooo cool. I legitimately texted Santa (in my house if you don’t believe, you don’t receive) about them the second we published this story. From Nuheara, these wireless audio earbuds that are customizable to your hearing needs. Even though they have the same power as noise cancelling headphones, they can be adjusted to amplify or minimize sound based on each situation.
Also — they’re bluetooth. Dope!
5. Favorite event this week
Y’all. I may be fitting into a really awesome stereotype about Texans and country music but I don’t even care. The CMA’s were a star studded, music packed event that I thoroughly enjoyed.
Still adjusting
What is it called when you have jet lag not because of flying on a jet but because the clock fell back? I can’t figure out my sleep schedule and it’s ruining me. So this weekend I plan to bundle up, stay warm and try to figure out how to sleep normal hours again. Have a mega rad weekend!
#FridayFaves
Duo Works could represent the next generation of coworking
(OPNION EDITORIAL) Austin has seen mega growth in both population and in job opportunities. That growth has been is coupled with a need of places to work — enter Duo Works.
One of the best things about Austin’s exploding growth is that a lot of interesting people are making rad things happen. There are pop up shops by brands like Vans one minute, and the next, Vera Cruz, a beloved taco truck is getting it’s own brick and mortar to spread their delicious taco gospel.
Tech giants like Facebook, Google, Atlassian, and Apple call Austin home. Amazon might open a second headquarters here, and Willie Nelson has a statue. Austin is killing it right now on many fronts.
For the first time in the Capital City’s history, we’ve evolved into not just a place a lot of people want to live, but a world-class destination for all things tech, music, and culture. But, there are so many stories, so many people doing good work, opening businesses that change the world, or starting non-for-profits that move the needle for no other reason than the social good. Our tech scene is exploding, and there are brilliant minds planting their flag in all corners of central Texas.
Duo Works is one of those inspiring stories to come out of this hyper-growth boon. Founded by Linda Blackmon and Jessica Merrell, Duo Works is a co-working space up in northwestern Austin, a place starved for a location to get work done that’s not Starbucks or their couch.
What’s empowering about Linda and Jessica’s story is that they’ve been in the tech scene for a while. Both women have had strong and successful careers in the Human Resources and Recruiting world, but wanted to take matters into their own hands: they wanted to diversify. They saw a chance to offer a service in an underserved part of town, but do it with more flair than the typical workspace – they wanted a woman’s touch.
Let’s be honest: most co-working spaces suck. Sure, there are some around Austin that offer Google Fiber or are walking distance to a food truck park. But, for the most part, you know what you’re getting. Duo Works is different because it’s a environment that feels more like collegiate lunchroom (without the awkwardness) than your typical huddled co-working spot.
The key ingredient to the vibe of Duo Works is that it’s a comfortable and welcome environment. It doesn’t feel sterile nor does it come across as too self-involved. People talk to one another. More importantly, people who aren’t coworkers are talking to one another.
The mixing of businesses and personalities makes the space feel more like a coffee shop – but without the steam and lack of “the good chairs.” These elements were by design thanks to Linda and Jessica’s vision for their space: People don’t like being lonely when they work.
A sense of community is critical to Austin’s success as a tech hub. There are a lot of transplants here. Cultivating a space where inclusivity is paramount serves the endgame of getting good work done by miles.
One of the biggest perks about the co-working thing is the brutal honesty of need. Austin’s traffic gets worse by the day. Having somewhere to dodge that commute is critical. No one needs to go into the office in the tech world. The Duo Works space is formerly home to Tech Ranch.
Whatever way you wanna slice it, Austin’s portrait of what diversity looks like is at a crucial tipping point. We need more leaders that come in every shape, size, sexuality, and color. That’s how you create a city culture that’s electric and innovative. Duo Works could be a stakeholder in helping that vision happen. Plus, they have free donuts.
How to navigate those tough job interview questions
(OPINION EDITORIALS) Prepping for a job interview can be equally frustrating and nerve racking. Look at the big picture then work your way in.
We all know how challenging job interviews can be. Even in a low-pressure situation, it can still feel like you’re getting the third degree.
Doing your research on the company is extremely important, as is doing research on yourself. What I mean by that is, know how to draw upon your strengths of selling yourself before walking into the interrogation room.
First of all, those conducting the interview are going to want to know one important thing: why should they hire you? Throwing out adjectives that make yourself sound great and hardworking aren’t enough to prove your qualifications.
Come to the interview prepared by having a copy of your resume in front of you, where you can point out past experiences and give examples of what you think you did well and why. Also having a portfolio is a huge asset when it comes to this question.
This could potentially kill two birds with one stone as you can answer the question of how you’ve shown initiative in the past. This is where your problem solving skills come into (dis)play as you can give real experiences from the past.
In an interview, your past and your future are both important. Seemingly difficult questions that may come up regarding the past could be in the form of “have you ever experienced a difficult employer?”
How you answer this question will give insight to your character. While I personally would have to bite my tongue in making some sort of joke, doing this (or attacking the employer) can easily have a negative impact on the interviewer’s perception of you. Instead, explain what may have been difficult and how you combatted any challenges in a positive way.
Now, despite popular opinion, it may be best to ask questions throughout the interview rather than wait until the end. I would suggest that, as soon as you get a chance, ask what your day-to-day role would be like.
This is important for you to know but it will also help you answer the popular question: “Why do you think you’d be successful here?” Knowing the day-to-day, plus your at-home research, plus observing the company culture will be key information required to answer this question.
At the end of the day, it’s impossible to fully prepare for an interview because you never know what will happen. The most important thing to keep in mind is that you are selling yourself as a viable employer, so knowledge and presentation are not to be overlooked.
A few of my favorite things for Friday
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Friday is here so I’ve rounded up five of my favorite stories / things from this week for your enjoyment.
FRIDAY FAVORITES
Surprise, surprise — it’s a balmy 85 degrees here in Texas, I knew Fall wouldn’t last too long here. Also worth noting is that Halloween was rainy and like 60 degrees and all the kids that came to my door looked rather miserable.
1. Favorite Tech Betrayl
You know those super annoying CAPTCHAs you have to fillout to prove that you’re not a robot? Yeah, well it seems AI has gotten smart enough to solve those so the things that prove you aren’t a robot don’t prove anything anymore. Awesome.
As the author wrote, time to start paying for things with cash again!
2. Favorite Lawsuit
Y’all. The amount of LuLaRoe Facebook groups I get added to is actually stupid. One that there are that many people that believe in pyramid schemes and two that they didn’t actually realize it’s a pyramid scheme. That’s why there’s a $1B class-action lawsuit — yikes.
The lawsuit, filed by three plaintiffs, seeks damages for incurring at least $20,000 dollars of debt upon its sales consultants. 80,000 of those consultants paid up front for their inventory. LuLaRoe denies all charges.
3. Favorite News Story
This week we wrote about Silicon Valley and how they’re losing their monopoly on the tech industry. The billionaire Peter Thiel, who launched PayPal, was an early investor in AirBnB and Facebook, and launched software company Palantir Technologies, spoke at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week and shared some of his opinions on the future of the tech world, specifically its future outside the small pocket of California we know as Silicon Valley.
4. Favorite Video
I’m going to start this with a DO NOT WATCH THIS IN FRONT OF YOUR BOSS — unless they like Jurassic Park and F-bombs. When my brother was a wee lad he lovedddddddd dinosaurs and when he got married a few months a string quartet played the Jurassic Park song and it was absolutely gorgeous. However, this video slightly ruined the moment when it came to mind mid song.
5. Favorite meme
Not a meme, just a friendly reminder that my boys are the World Series Champs. Did you stay up to watch game five? Oh my gosh, I could barely function the next day, I was so tired!
Welcome to November
Here’s to hoping the weather goes back to fall! Also, friendly reminder to remember set your clocks to Fall Back on the 5th! Also, if you have any tips on what to do with all of those leftover pumpkins, leave a note in the comments section!
#FridayFaves
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep you all sorts of secure
This big acquisition puts cannabis drinks in arms reach
Heard of the Paradise Papers? Think Panama Papers but jucier
Amazon’s AR now lets you try before you buy
The top 10 startup cities in America
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
LuLaRoe in $1B lawsuit for shady business model
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
