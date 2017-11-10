The weekend is here, so are Friday Favorites

FRIDAY FAVORITES

Plot twist — it’s cold here again which means I have my favorite fuzzy socks and hoodie on while I’m writing this. It also means that I’ve burned my tongue on the black cup of coffee that I knew was too hot to drink but I just wanted something warm. Also it gets dark at like five o’clock now which is weird, but I digress. It’s Friday so you know the drill. Here are five of my favorite things to come across my desk this week.

1. Favorite Rip Off

It’s 2017 which means there are very few new things under the sun. And I mean, we’ve seen feature mirroring with with instagram / snapchat and business model shift similarities between Walmart and Amazon but THIS — oh my goodness. Two companies essentially suggested the exact same delivery method but one was shunned while the other praised.

When Walmart suggests you let them into your home to deliver groceries into your fridge it is appalling and sketchy and weird but when Amazon suggests it, it’s innovative and hip and helpful — double standard much?

2. Favorite Gif

via GIPHY

This sums up how I’m feeling about a lot of things… The arrival of colder weather, the Astros winning the World Series, the fact that it’s the weekend.

3. Favorite News Story

Everyone enjoys wearing clothes that are easy to wear. In the case of those with disabilities and other special needs, finding functional clothes can be hard which is why Tommy Hilfiger has just released Hilfiger Adaptive which I am super pumped about.

I have several friends who are volunteers, teachers, parents and siblings of people that need a little more thought put into their clothing and so when I heard about this line I got all sorts of giddy for them. This is a major step in the right direction and it’s exciting to see it as more than a concept or a dream but a real life clothing line.

4. Favorite New Christmas List Item

These ear buds look sooooooooo cool. I legitimately texted Santa (in my house if you don’t believe, you don’t receive) about them the second we published this story. From Nuheara, these wireless audio earbuds that are customizable to your hearing needs. Even though they have the same power as noise cancelling headphones, they can be adjusted to amplify or minimize sound based on each situation.

Also — they’re bluetooth. Dope!

5. Favorite event this week

Y’all. I may be fitting into a really awesome stereotype about Texans and country music but I don’t even care. The CMA’s were a star studded, music packed event that I thoroughly enjoyed.

via GIPHY

Still adjusting

What is it called when you have jet lag not because of flying on a jet but because the clock fell back? I can’t figure out my sleep schedule and it’s ruining me. So this weekend I plan to bundle up, stay warm and try to figure out how to sleep normal hours again. Have a mega rad weekend!

#FridayFaves