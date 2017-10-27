Our 5 favorites for Friday: Halloween edition

FRIDAY FAVORITES

Hey-oo! I don’t know about y’all but it is *finally* starting to feel like fall here in Central Texas and it’s making me experience so many different feelings. Mostly just cold toes but if I’m being honest, I love a good pair of socks so I don’t mind. Another week has come and gone which means it’s Friday so I’ve rounded up five of my favorites for you.

(PSA: there’s a good chance that this roundup will be laced with all things fall / halloween because there’s only FOUR DAYS TIL HALLOWEEN)

1. Favorite Movie

I was meandering around Target (for things I absolutely did not need when I walked in but couldn’t leave without) and I came across this classic.

That’s right — Hocus Pocus. It was a childhood favorite of mine and I’m 94% sure I’ve wathced it everyyear around Halloween because ABC Family, who is now named Freeform(?), always had their lil’ Halloween countdown and this never failed to make the cut. Also worth noting, it was only $4 — how could I pass up nostalgia thicker than the caramel on a candy apple when it was ONLY FOUR DOLLARS?!

2. Favorite Cause

This isn’t so much of a cause but a charge. I encourage you, that in these final days before Halloween (and even beyond) to forget the trick and go straight for the treat. I don’t know what that looks like for you but maybe it is raking leaves for a neighbor, making hand-drawn Halloween cards for kids in the hospital who won’t get to go trick-or-treating, baking a loaf of pumpkin bread for a favorite teacher/ friend/ mentor, or maybe even grabbing a warm drink for someone on a cold day.

One thing I did last fall/winter I went to Academy and bought a dozen fleece blankets and drove around areas I knew to be populated with homeless people and passed them out. I don’t share that story to brag or boast — in fact y’all are the first people I’ve told I did it. I tell you that story because kindness and generosity and caring doesn’t have to be holiday-centric.

3. Favorite News Story

My favorite story from this week has to be that Tesla is using what it has to help a country in need.

Hurricane Maria devastated the Island of Puerto Rico about a month ago and since then they have been without most bare necessities. So, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, decided to outfit the island with power facilities that could be used to provide the island with electricity when the existing grid is not available. Not only is there already a power station up and running, but they’ve been able to restore power to a children’s hospital.

I straight up clapped when I read this and I’m still clapping. It’s fun to see what could happen to this world if the best of humanity put their best foot forward

4. Favorite Lie

Someone literally took a photo and video of a new Apple Titan car strolling about and Apple’s quick and *very* believable response was “NOTHING TO SEE HERE, NO AUTONOMOUS CARS HERE.” Oh, well that settles it.

Pshhhh.

5. Favorite meme

Not a meme, just a sad truth :'(

It’s fall, y’all (for like 2 days)

This weekend I have absolutely zero plans and I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited. I hope you get a chance to catch up on sleeps or errands or whatever else you need to get done.

Get outside, stay inside; go for a run, go for a donut run; whatever you do, have a great weekend!

#FridayFaves