The best way to keep a healthy work environment is to get out of it every now and then

Don’t let the door hit ya…

Do you ever have those moments where a colleague comes into your office and just will not get to the point? With this, you find yourself internally screaming, “Get the hell out of my office!”



While it’s probably an HR snafu to react in that manner, take that idea and use it in a more proactive method. The idea of getting the hell out of an office is a good thing for each person to keep in mind about their workspace.

How to get out while inside

It’s beneficial to get outside during your work breaks (fresh air, Vitamin D, etc.), but when those dreaded winter months roll around, 15 minutes in the snow is not the idea of a good break. But, regardless of the time of year, it is good practice to step out of your office or workspace throughout the day to get the rivers of inspiration flowing.

Assuming you have a few days here and there when you’re not buried under pressing work, take a few moments out of each workday to put yourself in a new environment. This can help to reinvigorate your motivation.

Listen to others

Sit in on a meeting, even if it doesn’t apply to you. Even if it’s a completely different department than yours, listening to methods others use for their work can influence the way that you attack your work.

Obviously you want to refrain from any disturbances, so quietly hang out in the corner and take notes.

With this thought in mind, the seemingly monotonous water cooler chatter can also have the same benefits of sitting in on a meeting. Ask what your colleagues are up to work-wise and pick their brain a bit on how they execute their work.

Don’t let remote (locations) control your work

This is even more important if you work remotely. It can get so boring sitting in your house all day long, that sometimes you need a change of scenery.

Never overlook going somewhere like a local coffee shop or even your library.

Though there may be other people around, the change in environment can help stimulate new ideas.

So, the next time you feel like you’re stuck in a work rut, do yourself a favor and get the hell out of your office.

#GetOutside