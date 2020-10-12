Glowbom allows you to create a website, using just your voice

“Mmhmm” is more than an expression of agreement. Five months ago, it became the new name for a virtual presentation startup. Mmhmm is saying “bye-bye” to boring meetings and presentations and transforming them into a more immersive and showmanship-like experience.

“I’m getting really tired of living all day on video. It’s so easy to feel like an anonymous head in a box, so we made a new app that tries to make this a better experience for everyone,” said Phil Libin, co-founder and CEO of mmhmm. With several cool production features, the video software does help you appear less like Zordon’s floating head in The Power Rangers. Instead, you’re more like an editor in Tony Stark’s lab giving things more dimension.

With Mmhmm, you don’t have to worry about having people choose between looking at you or the slides in your presentation. In the background, you can place a PowerPoint presentation, a live video, and a web browser. So, you can show content “over your shoulder”. You can even use Airplay so you can demo things from your phone.

If you do want to display your presentation in fullscreen, fade transitions allow you to fade out like a Jedi hologram. And, you’re able to fly and shrink your image so you can also get out of the way of the things you are trying to demonstrate. According to Phil, the “dynamic desk” feature is “the best of a movie and a slide deck put together.”

The app can also have more than one presenter. Their Copilot feature lets two people work and present together, even if they aren’t in the same room. All you have to do is send them a link that invites them to be a copilot. The app automatically synchronizes slides for both presenters. So, any edits made by one person will also appear in the copilot’s window. And, while one person is speaking, the other person can advance the slides. This is very helpful when you are in speaker view on Zoom. For instance, as each presenter speaks, they will appear on the slide. From there, they can move on the screen so they can each point at specific pieces of information.

According to Forbes, the startup has already raised $31 million pre-paunch. Series A investment led by Sequoia has brought in $21 million. Phil’s startup studio, All Turtles, raised $5 million, and they have $5 million in debt from the Silicon Valley Bank.

Mmhmm works with any video system like Zoom, Google Meet, and YouTube. “It’s not trying to replace how you normally have meetings or talk about or stream content on video,” said Phil. “It just tries to make it better.”

So, if you’re interested in making your content better, you can sign up on their website. Just don’t hold your breath, Forbes reports there is a waitlist of 100,000. With Mmhmm, “it’s your show”. How do you plan on creating yours?