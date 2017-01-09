Gmail lovers finally get the desktop app they deserve

Supercharge your G-suite

If you depend on Google Mail, Drive, or Calendar for your business life, personal communications, or both, you should probably try Shift.



The downloadable app has two selling points – seamlessly switching between multiple Gmail accounts, and switching between navigating between Mail, Calendar and Drive accounts. Essentially, it is a supercharged version of the G-Suite, with all the features you wished the online version has.

A big Shift

There is a free and a premium version of the app, with the biggest difference being the number of accounts that can be added. The premium version, priced at just $19.99 a year, allows for unlimited accounts, while the free version caps you at two. A monthly plan may be coming soon, according to the Shift website.

One customer review on the Shift website compares it to Slack because of the seamless desktop application that allows for bouncing between multiple channels at once. Shift also offers native desktop notifications, so you can see exactly what’s going on in your inbox and not miss any new messages.

Benefits galore

The benefits of Shift are obvious. Maybe you have a professional Google calendar, as well as a personal one, and want an easier way to bounce between the two. Maybe you run a small business with different Gmail accounts for customer support, new orders, and communication with contractors, and like to see notifications for all three at once. Maybe you’re a student who has access to the G-Suite for school and wants easier access to a school Google Drive and a personal one.

Currently, I bounce between a handful of Gmail accounts using Apple Mail, but switching between several different Drive accounts can be complicated. I previously used Mailbox, although it had limited features outside of just sending email and unfortunately shut down in February of this year.

For a Google-lover, Shift is an exceptional solution. The design is clean, the functions are intuitive, and most importantly for me, it is an improvement from the glitchy and clunky Apple Mail.

