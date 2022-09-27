Google Maps’ immersive redesign lets you travel like a local

Google is all around us and we use it consistently every day – to the point we might not even realize there are other options out there. The same goes for Google Maps. You may need to look up how to get to the movie theaters or your in-laws’ house. Or maybe you’re using the nifty little drag-and-drop feature that lets you walk around the world just for fun.

Either way, since 2005 Google Maps has been a prominent part of the search engine giant. According to Fox News, now they are coming out with new features so users can better understand the ‘vibe’ of a particular city or neighborhood.

Instantly my brain goes to why we need to know the ‘vibe’ of a neighborhood. When I think back to all the times I was excited about a trip, only to be severely disappointed, I can’t help but laugh, but I also wish Google had these features back then.

I think I and many others are going to be loving these new updates.

The new features are going to include AI (one of our favorite topics) along with local data like reviews, photos, and videos. Using this combination, Google aims to create immersive views of communities. You will be able to get a better understanding of whether the area is more of a commercial area or more of an art district, whether it is pet friendly or not, etc. You’ll be more informed before you visit it which is what we all want.

When the update rolls out, whenever you search for a location in Google Maps, it will give you more options than the regular few reviews and pictures we typically see. Now you’ll be presented with other options like pronunciation, history, current culture, and local beaches if any. In their release statement of the new updates, Google even posted a couple of short videos showing you how the new features would display.

A standard photo of the location is accompanied by boxes that display important information, such as the weather and immediate directions to the address you’ve searched, along with recent public videos and events.

It puts everything you need in front of your face. I can see how it would look ‘busy’ to some, but I can also see where the ‘vibe’ portion comes in.

Say you look up New York City – A picture of the skyline shows up and below it, you see the temperature and a video of a busker in the subway. Alongside that, you see a post of the next showing of The Phantom of the Opera and a local popular pizza joint. It’s all right there at your fingertips and it screams ‘we are unique and artsy.’ That’s how you’d get the vibe of a place and I am here for it.

There is currently no set date for the update, but stay tuned for more information as it rolls out.