Google has another video conference tool, but are they too late?
(TECH NEWS) Google is making their Google Meet, available for anyone with a gmail account, leaving us to wonder if it’s a little too little, too late.
Google Is now making its business video meeting tool available for free to everyone with a Gmail account. Wait! What? We already have that, don’t we? We do, kind of. Google has long offered free Google Hangouts, a messaging function that includes chat and video chat features for groups of up to 25 people. Google Duo is a video meeting app that has been available for cell phones and tablets, previously available for up to 8 people, but now for up to 12 people.
Sooooo, why do we care about free Google Meet? Isn’t this taking us back to, say, 2009? The difference is that with Google Meet, you can include up to 100 participants. This service used to be available only to paid G-Suite customers. Video conferencing has never been more popular or necessary, with Zoom leading the pack. Google wants you to blow off the others and give Google Meet a shot.
Why should we care? If you are already using a video meeting tool that works for you, what’s the incentive to switch? If you’re using Skype, you can only have up to 50 participants, while you can have up to 100 participants on Google Meet. On Zoom, you can also include up to 100 people on a video meeting. With a free Zoom account, you can meet for up to 40 minutes, and Google Meet has expanded their free Meet calls to 60 minutes.
Zoom has had serious issues with security and privacy. While Zoom is scrambling to enhance the safety and privacy of users, including ways to prevent illegal Zoombombing. Yet, it will be harder to trust Zoom again, now that the damage has been done. Google Meet already has a robust security system, including end-to-end encryption of all video calls. All calls go through Gmail, which already lives behind a bunch of protections, which has to be a good thing.
Google Meet also offers easy live captioning through their own voice recognition service and other accessibility considerations such as screen readers and magnifiers. People who are already familiar with Google chat/meeting tools will likely try Google Meet right away to see how it compares to Zoom, Skype, and other video conferencing tools. Google is betting on it.
However, if you already have a tool you love, you might be like, “Meh.” If you are the type who loves researching all of the tools to find your perfect match, then this is likely exciting news for you. Options are always good, though. The strangest thing is that Google has had this capability all along. When schools started shuttering during the pandemic, Zoom immediately stepped up and offered educators its professional tools for free–a clutch move that garnered them loads of positive press and help propel them past competitors into the top spot.
Google Meet will have to prove to be at least as clear, fast, easy to use as Zoom. With Google’s collection of launched and abandoned video tools, though, we have to wonder if it will be. At least Meet is already starting out more secure, which is a superb start. With the launch of Zoom 5.0, though, will it be too little, too late for Google Meet to capture a good chunk of the video tool.
Microsoft launches free Python coding language courses easy peasy
(TECH NEWS) Python is a popular coding language for many emerging technologies and Microsoft is now teaching the language on Youtube for free.
Good news for those looking to pick up another skill while stuck inside. Microsoft released two new video series that target beginners interested in learning the Python programming language for machine-learning. Best of all, it’s free.
Python is currently one of the most popular and versatile programming languages. Novice data scientists and AI developers now have readily-accessible tools to begin learning how to build software.
Microsoft’s new Python tutorials are available as two three-hour courses in YouTube. Also included is their 44-part series, “Python for Beginners on Youtube“. The lessons range from three- to four-minutes long.
As of now, the first series has racked up 1.7 million times, a tribute to the large interest and the value of in an online Python class.
Returning to teach the series are Christopher Harrison, a senior program manager at Microsoft, and Susan Ibach, a business development manager in the company’s AI Gaming Unit.
The new series titled “More Python for Beginners” contains 20 videos that range between 2 to 15 minutes each. Topics covered include working with files, object-oriented programming, and lambdas (anonymous functions). Each video includes a demo section for those who like to learn by doing.
Harrison and Ibach have said the intention to help learners build a toolkit to get started in Python. They will also introduced Jupyter Notebooks, a browser-based development environment, along with other popular data-science Python libraries like NumPy and pandas.
Additional course materials include Microsoft links giving instructions on how to Python and its relevant tools in the Azure cloud, the company’s own cloud computing service for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications through Microsoft data centers.
While everything else is in flux, and a lot of changes are being made in your life, take the wheel and get ahead with a new coding language and possible new career. If you are liking working from home and want to easily see the fruits of your labor, then this is your opportunity.
Cuseum brings masterpieces into your home with AR
(TECH NEWS) Have you ever wondered what the Mona lisa would look like on your wall? Cuseum is the new way to enjoy art in your homes with AR technology.
In the era of COVID-19, art museums and galleries across the country have closed their doors. One startup is helping to bridge that gap for art-lovers and institutions alike with some help from technology and groundbreaking research.
This week, startup Cuseum launched “Museum From Home” an Augmented Reality (AR) experience where users can virtually enjoy famous artworks from museums in the comfort of their own home. Cuseum’s objective is to create a platform to help museum, nonprofits, and public attractions to propel visitor, member, and donor engagement.
With the “Museum From Home” app, users can virtually place paintings and other objects onto walls in their homes that would normally only be viewed in a museum settings. Current museum partners include the Kemper Museum, The White House Historical Association, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and the Center for Creative Photography.
Accompanying the launch, Cuseum has published a pioneering research study on the neuroscience behind the brain’s perception to art in digital mediums like AR and VR as compared to the physical artwork. The study was conducted by neuroscientists and advised by Dr. Pawan Sinha, a world-renown neuroscientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).The study supports the claim that AR and VR can create an neurologically stimulating experience equally immersive to that of viewing the authentic, original artwork in-person.
Cuseum CEO & Founder Brendan Ciecko said “Critics have long debated the role and impact of technology in the display, consumption, and creation of art. Until now, there has never been an empirical study that looks beyond opinion and taps into neurological activity to understand the human brain’s response to art experienced in real-life compared to virtually.” He added “Today marks a new milestone in our understanding of how people perceive and react to art through digital channels, and offers immutable support for continuing to make art accessible in all formats. This research underscores that the ‘aura’ of art is not lost when experienced virtually.”
New AR tech makes putting images into Photoshop a breeze
(TECH NEWS) AR cut-and-paste allows users to cut images of real-world objects to paste directly into Photoshop cutting down on file conversions and editing.
Have you ever needed to insert an image of something in real life into a file online? Duh, what is this, computers for beginners? Well, no longer will that process require taking a cell phone photo, texting or emailing it to myself, converting the file type, and copy-and-pasting or inserting the image. I’m already exhausted by how so very 2019 all that fuss sounds.
A new augmented reality demo going viral on Twitter and GitHub demonstrates an application that can cut-and-paste real life images into a computer program, taking a ton of manual effort out of the process of image editing.
The demo shows a person taking a photo on an Android phone of a household object, like a notebook or a plant, which then creates an isolated image of that object with the background removed. The camera then points to photoshop on a Mac laptop and “pastes” the image into the program. Though there are a few seconds of delay between each action, the result is remarkable.
Cyril Diagne on Twitter
The secret sauce here is BASNet (Qin et al, CVPR 2019) for salient object detection and background removal. The accuracy and range of this model are stunning and there are many nice use cases so I packaged it as a micro-service / docker image: https://t.co/jbAmO89cRy
The app was created by programmer-in-residence at the Google Arts & Culture Lab in Paris Cyril Diagne. The 34-year-old artist and designer created the app for fun and didn’t expect the enthusiastic reaction from the Internet that it got. “It’s part of a series of experiments I’m doing every weekend to explore how machine learning and AI can help create more digital interactions that are more natural. Basically using the algorithm’s ‘intelligence’ to remove the layers of abstractions we had to build in digital interfaces up to now,” Diagne told Cult of Mac.
Diagne explained on Twitter that BASNet is the critical technology that reads the edges of an object and separates it from its surroundings. OpenCV SIFT tracks where the cell phone camera is pointing to find the object for to cut.
Of course, the application is still a prototype and at the moment only works with Photoshop. It also requires creating a local server to link the app to Photoshop.
This is not the first application to cut-and-paste real world images either; Google Lens started offering similar technology to cut-and-paste images of text in 2018. Nonetheless, using AR and computer learning to create and move images in a matter of seconds is a simple and elegant solution to a common technological challenge. Interested users can get started with the demo using the instructions on GitHub.
