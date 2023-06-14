Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Google Meet adds an ‘on-the-go’ mode for easier mobile meetings

Mobile meetings may have gotten a lot easier with this battery saving, simplified version of Google Meet that you can take on on your commute.

Published

Various screenshots of Google Meet mobile. Shows an option for real time captions, raising your hand without interrupting, and controlling who joins your meetings (with a popup).

Google is reportedly updating the Google Meet Android app to include something called “On-the-Go”, which is a feature designed to make the Meet app more practical and less distracting while walking. 

Android Police reports that the feature, which offers a simplified UI and a decrease in battery-draining services, already has the “underlying code” and necessary interface graphics prepared, making it only a matter of time before Android owners can use On-the-Go mode in their meetings. 

No word regarding whether or not On-the-Go will be available for other platforms in the future is available at this time.

Principally, On-the-Go serves as an alternative to the standard Android Meet app interface. The concept is that when Meet senses that a user is moving, it prompts them to switch to On-the-Go. If the user accepts the prompt, both the camera and the microphone are automatically turned off, and other Meet participants’ feeds are hidden as well.

On-the-Go also restricts users’ screens to four options: unmute, raise your hand, and audio output as large buttons, and a smaller button to end the call. In theory, this will make it easier for users who are walking (or otherwise commuting) to focus on what’s in front of them as opposed to juggling a smaller interface and multiple screens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Users can simply exit out of On-the-Go mode at any time by tapping an X in the corner of the screen.

It’s worth noting that users can also select On-the-Go manually from the options menu if they want to enable it without needing to take a hike first. This could be useful in situations in which battery conservation is necessary, but it seems like a fringe benefit more than anything else; the true value of On-the-Go does lie in compacting the Meet experience while literally moving from one space to another.

Android Police notes that Google is still committed to rolling out new features for Google Meet, having added both a picture-in-picture feature for desktop users and a 1080p resolution option for Workspace members. On-the-Go represents another welcome quality of life change, albeit one that–for the time being–will be restricted to Android users. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A woman in kitchen with laptop smiling at the screen during a Google Meet video meeting. A woman in kitchen with laptop smiling at the screen during a Google Meet video meeting.

Tech News

Use AI to automatically transcribe your Google Meet meetings

(TECH NEWS) This Google Chrome extension uses artificial intelligence to automatically transcribe and log notes from your Google Meet and video meetings.

January 27, 2021
Google Meet Series One is a new meeting kit that puts people first. Google Meet Series One is a new meeting kit that puts people first.

Tech News

Google set to release new AI-operated meeting room kit… and it’s pretty baller

(TECH NEWS) Google's newest toy is designed to "put people first" by alleviating video and audio issues for conference room meetings.

September 16, 2020
Google meet Google meet

Tech News

Google has another video conference tool, but are they too late?

(TECH NEWS) Google is making their Google Meet, available for anyone with a gmail account, leaving us to wonder if it’s a little too...

May 14, 2020
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.