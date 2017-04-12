Yikes

Do you have trouble keeping track of all of the theirs they’re all talking about over there? It’s really too much, this whole grammar thing – especially because the rules sometime seem arbitrary, designed just to confuse you and yours (you’re pretty tired of this, huh?)

If you’re a member of the spell check generation, or if your brain is too full of other things to think about grammar all the time, there’s a new Chrome extension that could help you spell check your way around the internet and pretend you can write good and stuff.

Here to help

It’s called Grammarly, and it claims to be “the world’s most accurate grammar checker.” That’s right – it’s taking Microsoft Word head on.

So how does it work

You add Grammarly to Chrome and it follows you around the internet cleaning up your mistakes like a friendly grammar Roomba. It politely corrects over 250 different kinds of errors, including the kinds of mistakes that are only mistakes in context.

Are you wearing lose clothing? Discussing cause and affect? Lying down a book? Excepting your award? Complementing someone’s haircut? Eating a delicious desert? Taking a deep breathe?

Microsoft Word only caught one of the mistakes in this paragraph, and none of the words were misspelled.

If you have to think too hard about why any of those sentences are incorrect, you could definitely use Grammarly.

Grammar gurus too

And even if you’re kind of a grammar fanatic, it really wouldn’t hurt to have some extra backup. Sometimes we think faster than we type, or start a thought without finishing it, and we’re left with a Facebook post that our friends, who are tired of our grammar policing ways, will lord over us for years (or at least hours) to come.

Grammarly could be especially useful for businesses who want to maintain credibility; nothing is easier to make fun of than a silly typo or grammar mix-up.

And if you’re magic and never ever make grammar mistakes, there still might be something worth your while in this extension: native “vocabulary enhancement.” That means Grammarly suggests synonyms when the word you’re using isn’t quite right, or could be better. The feature is content-optimized, and designed to improve readability.

Win for eveveryone

Basically, if you’re a human who writes and might like to get better at writing, or at least not be totally miserable at writing, you should check this out before they wise up and make you pay for it – yep, Grammarly is totally free.

