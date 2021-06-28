The highest paying tech jobs of 2021 show that knowledge rules

As technology continues to evolve, the jobs within that industry evolve with it. The more technology grows, the more tech jobs are developed to fit the needs that everyday reliance on growing technology creates. And those jobs pay good money.

Make Use Of released a rundown of the highest-paying tech jobs in 2021, and many of them boast six figures. The people in these seven roles have put in the time studying and using concepts that make them experts; and their expertise is worth top dollar.

Coming in at the seventh highest-paying tech job is a Database Manager. Curious what their entry-level annual salary is? Somewhere in the neighborhood of $73,000. They earn this money by gathering a company’s data, analyzing it, and applying it in ways to help advance the company. As more and more data is available at our fingertips, there will be a continued need for this position across a variety of industries.

Sixth highest on the list is a Full-Stack Developer, whose average annual salary is just shy of six figures at $98,000. How do they earn this money? They need to understand both the front and backend of tech (such as websites) in order to help a company’s growth.

Fifth is Block Chain Engineer, which averages the same annual salary as a Full-Stack Developer with $98,000, but has been known to grow past that number in recent years. These engineers must have understandings of technologies such as Ripple, R3, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other consensus methodologies.

At number four is a DevOps Engineer, which averages $101,000 per year. This role starts with coding and scripting and then gets even more technical from there. They are essentially the hub of communication and operation between the IT group and the software development group.

Third is a Product Manager, and this salary averages $110,000 per year. This job requires knowledge of product life-cycle management, product management tools, and analytical and time-management skills.

The second highest-paying tech job is Data Scientist, which averages at $115,000 per year. These people are able to make sense of all of the information computers are continuously collecting. However, this average salary is not entry-level, and many Data Scientists have obtained their masters prior to reaching this pay grade.

Finally, the highest-paying tech job of 2021 is a Software Architect, who averages $128,000 per year. These tech geniuses help companies move through the development process. Like any architect, they are in charge of design choices, and the software comes in as they select a tech stack that the company will use.

These are not jobs that everyone can do, and they’re not for the faint of heart, making them higher-paid opportunities. Do you think these are fair wages?