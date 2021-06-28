Tech News
The highest paying tech jobs of 2021 show that knowledge rules
(TECH NEWS) This list of the top-seven highest-paying tech jobs for 2021 shows that knowledge of data and technology is king. Here’s a breakdown of the top roles.
As technology continues to evolve, the jobs within that industry evolve with it. The more technology grows, the more tech jobs are developed to fit the needs that everyday reliance on growing technology creates. And those jobs pay good money.
Make Use Of released a rundown of the highest-paying tech jobs in 2021, and many of them boast six figures. The people in these seven roles have put in the time studying and using concepts that make them experts; and their expertise is worth top dollar.
Coming in at the seventh highest-paying tech job is a Database Manager. Curious what their entry-level annual salary is? Somewhere in the neighborhood of $73,000. They earn this money by gathering a company’s data, analyzing it, and applying it in ways to help advance the company. As more and more data is available at our fingertips, there will be a continued need for this position across a variety of industries.
Sixth highest on the list is a Full-Stack Developer, whose average annual salary is just shy of six figures at $98,000. How do they earn this money? They need to understand both the front and backend of tech (such as websites) in order to help a company’s growth.
Fifth is Block Chain Engineer, which averages the same annual salary as a Full-Stack Developer with $98,000, but has been known to grow past that number in recent years. These engineers must have understandings of technologies such as Ripple, R3, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other consensus methodologies.
At number four is a DevOps Engineer, which averages $101,000 per year. This role starts with coding and scripting and then gets even more technical from there. They are essentially the hub of communication and operation between the IT group and the software development group.
Third is a Product Manager, and this salary averages $110,000 per year. This job requires knowledge of product life-cycle management, product management tools, and analytical and time-management skills.
The second highest-paying tech job is Data Scientist, which averages at $115,000 per year. These people are able to make sense of all of the information computers are continuously collecting. However, this average salary is not entry-level, and many Data Scientists have obtained their masters prior to reaching this pay grade.
Finally, the highest-paying tech job of 2021 is a Software Architect, who averages $128,000 per year. These tech geniuses help companies move through the development process. Like any architect, they are in charge of design choices, and the software comes in as they select a tech stack that the company will use.
These are not jobs that everyone can do, and they’re not for the faint of heart, making them higher-paid opportunities. Do you think these are fair wages?
The paradox of CAPTCHAs: Too smart for humans vs AI?
(TECH NEWS) AI is catching up to our cybersecurity technology and often tricking humans too — so what’s next for CAPTCHAs and the internet?
We’ve all encountered it before: The occasional robot test that feels impossible to beat. If you’ve felt like these tests, also known as CAPTCHAs, have gotten harder in the last couple of years, you aren’t wrong—and the reason is as ironic as it is baffling.
Simply put, AI are just as good as—and often better than—humans at completing CAPTCHAs in their classic format. As machine learning and AI become more advanced, the fundamental human attributes that make consistent CAPTCHA formats possible become less impactful, raising the question of how to determine the difference between AI and humans in the future.
The biggest barrier to universal CAPTCHA doctrine is purely cultural. Humans may share experiences across the board, but such experiences are typically basic enough to fall victim to the same machine learning which has rendered lower-level CAPTCHAs moot. Adding a cultural component to CAPTCHAs could prevent AI from bypassing them, but it also might prevent some humans from understanding the objective.
Therein lies the root of the CAPTCHA paradox. Humans are far more diverse than any one test can possibly account for, and what they do have in common is also shared by—you guessed it—AI. To create a truly AI-proof test would be to alienate a notable portion of human users by virtue of lived experience. The irony is palpable, but one can only imagine the sheer frustration developers are going through in attempting to address this problem.
But all isn’t lost. While litmus tests such as determining the number of traffic cones in a plaza or checking off squares with bicycles (but not unicycles, you fool) may be beatable by machines, some experts posit that “human entropy” is almost impossible to mimic—and, thus, a viable solution to the CAPTCHA paradox.
“A real human being doesn’t have very good control over their own motor functions, and so they can’t move the mouse the same way more than once over multiple interactions,” says Shuman Ghosemajumder, a former click fraud expert from Google. While AI could attempt to feign this same level of “entropy”, the odds of a successful attempt appear low.
This app takes virtual presentations to a whole new creative level
(TECH NEWS) Goodbye boring slideshows: Mmhmm is a video startup that makes virtual presentations more immersive, collaborative, and entertaining.
“Mmhmm” is more than an expression of agreement. Five months ago, it became the new name for a virtual presentation startup. Mmhmm is saying “bye-bye” to boring meetings and presentations and transforming them into a more immersive and showmanship-like experience.
“I’m getting really tired of living all day on video. It’s so easy to feel like an anonymous head in a box, so we made a new app that tries to make this a better experience for everyone,” said Phil Libin, co-founder and CEO of mmhmm. With several cool production features, the video software does help you appear less like Zordon’s floating head in The Power Rangers. Instead, you’re more like an editor in Tony Stark’s lab giving things more dimension.
With Mmhmm, you don’t have to worry about having people choose between looking at you or the slides in your presentation. In the background, you can place a PowerPoint presentation, a live video, and a web browser. So, you can show content “over your shoulder”. You can even use Airplay so you can demo things from your phone.
If you do want to display your presentation in fullscreen, fade transitions allow you to fade out like a Jedi hologram. And, you’re able to fly and shrink your image so you can also get out of the way of the things you are trying to demonstrate. According to Phil, the “dynamic desk” feature is “the best of a movie and a slide deck put together.”
The app can also have more than one presenter. Their Copilot feature lets two people work and present together, even if they aren’t in the same room. All you have to do is send them a link that invites them to be a copilot. The app automatically synchronizes slides for both presenters. So, any edits made by one person will also appear in the copilot’s window. And, while one person is speaking, the other person can advance the slides. This is very helpful when you are in speaker view on Zoom. For instance, as each presenter speaks, they will appear on the slide. From there, they can move on the screen so they can each point at specific pieces of information.
According to Forbes, the startup has already raised $31 million pre-paunch. Series A investment led by Sequoia has brought in $21 million. Phil’s startup studio, All Turtles, raised $5 million, and they have $5 million in debt from the Silicon Valley Bank.
Mmhmm works with any video system like Zoom, Google Meet, and YouTube. “It’s not trying to replace how you normally have meetings or talk about or stream content on video,” said Phil. “It just tries to make it better.”
So, if you’re interested in making your content better, you can sign up on their website. Just don’t hold your breath, Forbes reports there is a waitlist of 100,000. With Mmhmm, “it’s your show”. How do you plan on creating yours?
This web extension protects your sensitive information while screensharing
(TECH NEWS) If you’ve ever had to share your screen, you know that sometimes, your sensitive information still slips. But this extension helps by blurring your info for you.
In the time of video calls, video gatherings, and video everything, at one point or another, we will eventually need to share our screen and/or record video. When it’s time to present, there is one thing we don’t want to display to others — sensitive information.
While we can all take a good deal of precautions to make sure we don’t overshare, there is no guarantee we won’t miss something. After all, we’re human. The good thing about these modern times is that there is always someone trying to think of how to make our first world video problems go away.
Sanskar Tiwari, a software developer and educator at YouTube, found it time-consuming having to edit videos to blur over things such as API keys, account emails, passwords, etc. Plus, having to wait for videos to render made the process even longer.
To solve his problem, he created a new web extension named Blurweb. According to the website, the extension helps “people doing live screen sharing or recording video to make sure their sensitive information is secure.”
The extension does this by giving you the option to blur out things like inputs, links, email addresses, and images.
So, how does it work?
- Once you have the extension, you can go on any webpage and turn it on by clicking on the extension icon.
- When the extension is on, a tab with a Turn Off/On, Clear All, and Close option tab pops up.
- With the extension on, you can select any element on the page, and the tool will automatically blur it out.
- Once the sensitive information you want saved is blurred, you can record or share your screen without having to worry that you’re accidently displaying that information.
If you want to remove the “blur” from your elements, you can select “Clear All” and everything will go back to normal. You can also quickly toggle the tool on and off and close it once you’re finished.
Since Blurweb.app runs as an extension on the web browser, it can work on any website and even works offline. If you’d like to check it out, you preview it on their website here.
