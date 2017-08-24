Huntr is the tool that all job seekers have been waiting for

Where the jobs at?

I’ve previously written about the trials and tribulations of job hunting, as well as pros and cons of job hunting online. We live in a world where we can find listings at the click of a button, but this can often leave us feeling overwhelmed.



There are many job searching engines to choose from and God only knows how big your competition is. Then after you apply to a few jobs, your email inbox gets flooded with generic, “Thanks for applying!” emails, making it difficult to follow up.

Start the hunt with Huntr

My point is, the whole ordeal has a way of being a huge, jumbled mess. Thankfully, this has been recognized and addressed in the form of Huntr.

Huntr is self-described as “the ground control for your job search.”

The platform is designed to keep your job hunt information all in one place and is perfect for visual organizers.

Simple is satisfying

Much like Trello or Asana, Huntr lets you categorize your cards and tasks in a simplistic way. You can have columns dedicated to a job wish list, jobs you’ve applied to, phone interviews, on-site interviews, etc. Users are also able to keep a to-do list in the platform that allows them to stay on track of tasks like “edit cover letter for job at Twitter.”

Huntr is a Chrome Extension and works in a simple series of steps: organizing your search, collecting jobs from across the web, and sharing your progress. With organizing your search, you can keep track of every detail of your job opportunities; from notes to dates to tasks to job descriptions to salaries to locations to company data and more.

Operates through Chrome

Collecting jobs from across the web works by the Chrome Extension saving jobs from big sites, such as Indeed and LinkedIn, to small career pages. These are then available to be viewed in your dashboard.

Lastly, boards are able to be shared with anyone. This is beneficial if family and friends have job suggestions that meet what you’re looking for.

The tool is free to sign up for and you can test it out on their sample board.

#Huntr