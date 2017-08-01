The Infinito plane from Airbus and Pagani can be yours for just $100M

Pocket change

If first class isn’t fancy enough for you, and you’ve got $100 million lying around, you could become the proud owner of the world’s fanciest private jet, now with a transparent “sky ceiling.”

Read also: Singapore is getting its very own direct flight from United Airlines



Airbus, French maker of corporate, luxury, and government jets, has teamed up with Pagani of Zonda hypercar fame to create perhaps the poshest, most state-of-the-art jet on the market.

The Infinito

The ACJ319neo Infinito features cream and tan leather upholstery, a lounge, conference room, dining room, a cinema with a large-screen HD TV, and of course, a bar. There’s also a bedroom with a double bed, and adjoining bathroom with a shower, toilet, double sink, and wood floors.

Areas are separated by translucent dividers that also have an option to go opaque for more privacy.

However, the most unique feature of the Infinito is the glass “sky ceiling,” giving passengers breathtaking views of the surrounding sky. The ceiling can also show interactive maps, and can be transformed into a twinkling star-scape when it’s time to go to sleep.

Big money

The Infinito, which was displayed at the recent European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Geneva, can accommodate eight passengers, and can fly nonstop for about 15 hours or 7,800 miles.

There’s no indication of when the Infinito will be available or how much it will cost, but other Airbus luxury jets run about $99 million.

Both Airbus and Pagani designers and executives were pleased with the results of their collaboration. Horacio Pagani, chief designer and founder of Pagani, explained: “We started from a blank piece of paper. We didn’t have any sort of restriction or limitation. Our partner gave us complete freedom of creation. So we developed new concepts of space, light, and materials from scratch.”

Fresh planes

Airbus managing director Benoit Defforge added, “’In bringing together the best of the supercar and business jet worlds, we enable an elegant and seamless link for customers of both, while bringing a fresh approach to cabin design and satisfying very demanding standards.’”

#TheInfinito