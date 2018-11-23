Tech News
Why Instagram’s latest crackdown could shut down your account
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Long are the days of paying for fame as Instagram cracks down on fake followers and associated interactions.
A friend of mine celebrated a birthday a few months ago. For her birthday, her boyfriend bought her Instagram followers for her dog’s account. Based on some new rules coming in hot, lil’ pup may be on the search for some new followers.
First off, yep. You read that right – my friend’s boyfriend bought her dog’s Instagram some followers. What a time to be alive.
Secondly, Instagram seems to be *actually* fed up with the fake followers scheme. I imagine it has something to do with directly tarnishing the organic-ness of the app’s interactions and the direct violation of the app’s terms and conditions.
Insta’s first step in this clean up is to remove people’s accounts who use “inauthentic follows.”
You know the type – the automated apps that people leave that leave super spammy comments to get people to follow them. Or the ones that #followforfollow and then unfollow you a day later. Instagram is apparently sending notices (effectively cease and desists) to users that use the spam bots saying they need to cuts ties from apps or see their Insta experience impacted – loss of features seem to be included in that impact.
A lot of the spam-bots require Insta users to input their password and username into the app (THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS) in order for the bots to do their bidding. I have no clue why on earth anyone would give a stranger a backdoor key to their phone / literally everything on it, but hey, some people like living life in the danger zone.
It is speculated that a big reason for this crackdown is a trickle down from Insta’s dad, Facebook, and their increasing intolerance for foreign misinformation campaigns that have been plaguing the country for a while now. Apparently, Facebook has removed over 750 million inauthentic accounts in the past quarter alone. Woof.
Insta has been working to remove the fake accounts since 2014 but this is the first time we’ve heard it so publicly and candidly discussed, and rumors are that there is no appeals process (we shall see). With the evolution of the app and the learning tools that accompany it, this is a very logical, iron-fisted, and honestly pretty welcomed policy enforcement.
So. If you’re one of the purchasers, or you happen to be following one, brace yourself for impact as those fake followers begin to be removed and stats plummet.
How Facebook’s new unsend feature complicates your business
(TECHNOLOGY) Facebook now has a nifty unsend feature, but it could put a kink in your business in unforseen ways.
Well, well, well, Facebook’s at it again. The social media giant has been in the news this month due to a scathing New York Times article on the leadership’s mishandling of the campaign interference crisis. While you were probably seething about Zuck and Sandberg, a new feature was quietly released – you now have the ability to unsend a message on Facebook Messenger.
The ugly origins of unsend
At first it may seem innocuous, but its origins are anything but innocent. In April, TechCrunch reported that some of Zuckerberg’s Facebook messages had been deleted; some messages were even to non-Facebook employees, and they were deleted due to “privacy concerns.” Hmm.
Unlike the current unsend feature, there was no “tombstone” message indicating something had been deleted. This was a clear abuse of power — and even worse, the messages could contain important information about ethical wrongdoings (perhaps related to Cambridge Analytica or the Russian election interference?) at Facebook. What was in the messages? The world may never know.
How unsend works
If you’re wondering how this new “unsend” feature works, here’s what you need to know:
- You can unsend any message in Messenger within 10 minutes of sending.
- This applies to text, group chats, photos, videos, and links.
- A “tombstone” message is displayed indicating a message has been deleted.
- You can’t remove a single text bubble (within a message) of something someone’s sent you.
- You have the choice when unsending to remove just for you, or remove for everyone.
What it means for your business
If you’re using Messenger for your business (especially Messenger chatbots), this could mean good and bad things, but the real implications are yet to be seen.
For customers that may tend to act out in anger and angrily message your business, you might see people unsend angry messages. This could be good for the egos of your customer service team, but you’ll also want to reach out and talk your customers down in those moments they’re frustrated.
But for most businesses, the legal effects on this new feature leave more questions than answers.
In short, your digital paper trail to CYA may be compromised with unsend. In a world where legal departments are already leery of Facebook, and rightfully so, this could make things a lot more complicated.
For instance, if you use a Messenger chatbot and someone claims discrimination based off the conversation and they used unsend, you’ll have less information to back up your story.
“But don’t worry!” Facebook tells us. “We’ll keep the messages on our server for a short period of time!”
A short period of time…? Are we talking one week, six weeks, one year? What does that even mean?
Overall, make sure to consider possible scenarios on how this change might affect your business.
Does this mean you might need to up your business insurance in light of more potential legal battles? Maybe. Does this mean you might need to shorten your response time to catch the angry customers or even potential customers before they unsend? Probably.
As this new feature rolls out, we’ll see more and more of the unknown implications coming to light. Regardless, make sure you and your business are prepared.
Amazingly fun tech toys that are secretly educational
(TECHNOLOGY) STEM toys for children are fun *and* educational – here are some that have caught our eye.
There’s a new trend amongst startups – and amongst kids’ toys: educational playthings that teach your little ones STEM skills like programming and coding.
Toys that double as learning tools are nothing new, but digital, connected technology still is, and so is the idea that your toddler can get a leg up in the tech industry by getting an early start.
Parents, universities, and economists seem concerned that acquiring STEM skills will soon be the only way to guarantee a good job, despite reports from the U.S. Census Bureau that 3 out of 4 STEM majors end up in non-STEM fields anyway.
So if your kid is more into, say, baseball or dancing than computers, you might be wasting the pretty pennies these high-powered educational toys will cost you.
Kids, with their alarmingly short attention spans, are as likely to toss these toys back into the toybox as any other. But if your wee one seems to have a knack for all things technical – or if you’d just rather see them learn how to build a device than passively stare at one all day – then check out TC’s guide to STEM toys.
Even though these toys are marketed towards the younger set, I found myself a little envious, wishing I could take a few for a test drive – especially since many of them are modern, high-tech reboots on old standbys from my childhood.
Lego’s Boost Creative Toolbox uses the same classic Lego blocks, but allows you to animate and program your creations.
Several products cross-market with some of my childhood favorites; Dash Robotics has teamed up with Mattel to make Jurassic World robots, and Kano makes a Harry Potter Coding Kit that teaches kids to program a wand that can interact with digital content. There’s even Electro Dough which is basically electrically-conductive Play-Doh that can light up and make sounds. I want!
In fact, a lot of the toys combine arts ‘n’ crafts with STEM lessons. Adafruits makes a marker with electronically conductive ink that can light up circuits and interact with computer programs, and an electronic pencil that synthesizes music. Root Robotic’s little bot can draw pictures and compose songs.
For the more straightforward tech nerds, Makeblock, Evo, Robo Wunderkind, and Wonder Workshop all make programmable robots – a big step up from the “artificially intelligent” Furby’s of my childhood. Sphero’s Bolt is a ball-shaped robot, while Airblock makes a programmable hovercraft.
There’s the Pi-top Modular Laptop that teaching kids coding, and there are even opportunities for kids to build their own electronics; Kano offers a build-it-yourself computer.
The holidays are just around the corner – but whether STEM educational toys will be the next Tickle Me Elmo remains to be seen.
Palm is a tiny phone that pairs with your giant smartphone
(TECHNOLOGY) Nokia’s new Palm mini-phone release encourages endless Honey I Shrunk the Phone jokes.
My current phone is dangerously close to being excluded from regular software updates. However, I have no real intention of purchasing a new one until crucial functions become unusable. There’s so little storage that if I want to install a new app, I have to delete one.
Yet I hold on to my increasingly historical device because I love how tiny it is compared to everything else on the market. Larger screens are no longer a novelty. It’s now the norm to have a five inch screen at a minimum.
But Palm has something different in mind. Yes, Palm as in the same people who brought you the now defunct PalmPilot. Mobility-loving users rejoice, they have risen from the ashes of the technology graveyard to bring you a new miniature innovation.
Palm released a eensy teensy credit card sized “ultra-mobile companion device” creatively called Palm. This cute little pal’s screen measures a mere 3.3 inches and weighs just over two ounces.
It easily fits in your athleisure wear, clutches, wallets, and even bike mounts. Palm is meant to help you out in times when your “big phone” is too gigantic for whatever you’re doing. Hold up, don’t we already have smartwatches for that?
Well, yes. But the tiny device boasts several features absent in smartwatches, including rear and front facing cameras, full keyboard messaging, and an expanded accessory ecosystem. The adorable companion even has facial recognition and customizable notification settings. Plus, if you’re not a watch person, Palm is a non-wearable alternative.
So that’s all neat, but is this all just a gimmick to convince you that your giant smartphone needs a baby smartphone friend? Well, that depends on your lifestyle.
If you’re frequently using your phone on-the-go or simply want a technology detox, this device may be the thing for you. It makes your phone more like a fun toy to check sometimes instead of a huge screen that sucks the life out of your waking hours.
But if you’re constantly on your phone and always prefer the bigger screen, you’ll want to stick with your current device. Or give one to your kids to use as an American Girl Doll accessory.
The device starts at $349 and pairs with your existing phone, but comes with an additional $10 charge since it has its own cellular radio. Palm syncs with Android and iOS and is currently available in the U.S. exclusively through Verizon.
