Mia is the voice controlled AI that makes meetings work

Voice controlled AI that makes meetings work

If you think meetings are a drag, it’s probably because you’re doing them wrong.

You might think you’re an expert because you spend most of your life in them: many employees have more than 5 meetings each week, and some managers spend almost half their time in meetings. Why so many meetings? Often because nothing was achieved at the first, so a follow-up was scheduled, and so on.



To get things done, you need to have meetings. But if your meetings suck, you won’t get things done, even if you have a hundred a week.

The calvary

Voice-based technology company 6voices created Mia, the virtual assistant specifically trained to run smooth, efficient business meetings — like Siri with a business degree — with a simple mission:

“Meetings should be productive and fun.”

This sophisticated assistant, powered by artificial intelligence, is designed to keep employees focused and organized so they can get more done in fewer meetings.

Common causes of crappy meetings

According to existing research and a follow-up study by 6voices, common frustrations with meetings include:

Inadequate preparation

Lack of agenda

Unclear objective

Wrong employees participating

Distracted participants

No solid outcome

No follow-up on action items

Not only is time wasted during these meetings, but after them, too. Being stuck in boring, unproductive meetings lowers the morale of the employees involved, causing their motivation throughout the rest of the work day to dwindle.

Running a successful meeting requires a dedicated meeting organizer who oversees every detail from the planning stage to follow-up processes.

In many cases, a human just won’t cut it.

The cool thing about Mia? You can talk to it like it’s a person, but it uses what you say a bazillion times more efficiently than a person would.

To ensure your whole meeting runs smoothly, Mia:

-Provides versatile agenda templates

-Takes notes for you

-Tracks action items from meetings

-Records meetings

-Sums up the meeting when it’s done and shares the overview with all participants

So much more than a secretary

You can even search through all the written notes from your meeting, and even the voice recording — Mia will play back the sequence relevant to the search term you speak.

The diligent virtual assistant responds to basic commands like “Ok Mia, note” or “Ok Mia, add to-do.” Mia connects to your calendar and is always available to help — don’t worry about it calling in sick after the fourth of July like everyone else.

Stop spending your meetings picking at stale pastries while staring at the clock. Try out Mia, and see how great it feels to get sh*t done.