Microsoft launches free Python coding language courses easy peasy
(TECH NEWS) Python is a popular coding language for many emerging technologies and Microsoft is now teaching the language on Youtube for free.
Good news for those looking to pick up another skill while stuck inside. Microsoft released two new video series that target beginners interested in learning the Python programming language for machine-learning. Best of all, it’s free.
Python is currently one of the most popular and versatile programming languages. Novice data scientists and AI developers now have readily-accessible tools to begin learning how to build software.
Microsoft’s new Python tutorials are available as two three-hour courses in YouTube. Also included is their 44-part series, “Python for Beginners on Youtube“. The lessons range from three- to four-minutes long.
As of now, the first series has racked up 1.7 million times, a tribute to the large interest and the value of in an online Python class.
Returning to teach the series are Christopher Harrison, a senior program manager at Microsoft, and Susan Ibach, a business development manager in the company’s AI Gaming Unit.
The new series titled “More Python for Beginners” contains 20 videos that range between 2 to 15 minutes each. Topics covered include working with files, object-oriented programming, and lambdas (anonymous functions). Each video includes a demo section for those who like to learn by doing.
Harrison and Ibach have said the intention to help learners build a toolkit to get started in Python. They will also introduced Jupyter Notebooks, a browser-based development environment, along with other popular data-science Python libraries like NumPy and pandas.
Additional course materials include Microsoft links giving instructions on how to Python and its relevant tools in the Azure cloud, the company’s own cloud computing service for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications through Microsoft data centers.
While everything else is in flux, and a lot of changes are being made in your life, take the wheel and get ahead with a new coding language and possible new career. If you are liking working from home and want to easily see the fruits of your labor, then this is your opportunity.
Cuseum brings masterpieces into your home with AR
(TECH NEWS) Have you ever wondered what the Mona lisa would look like on your wall? Cuseum is the new way to enjoy art in your homes with AR technology.
In the era of COVID-19, art museums and galleries across the country have closed their doors. One startup is helping to bridge that gap for art-lovers and institutions alike with some help from technology and groundbreaking research.
This week, startup Cuseum launched “Museum From Home” an Augmented Reality (AR) experience where users can virtually enjoy famous artworks from museums in the comfort of their own home. Cuseum’s objective is to create a platform to help museum, nonprofits, and public attractions to propel visitor, member, and donor engagement.
With the “Museum From Home” app, users can virtually place paintings and other objects onto walls in their homes that would normally only be viewed in a museum settings. Current museum partners include the Kemper Museum, The White House Historical Association, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and the Center for Creative Photography.
Accompanying the launch, Cuseum has published a pioneering research study on the neuroscience behind the brain’s perception to art in digital mediums like AR and VR as compared to the physical artwork. The study was conducted by neuroscientists and advised by Dr. Pawan Sinha, a world-renown neuroscientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).The study supports the claim that AR and VR can create an neurologically stimulating experience equally immersive to that of viewing the authentic, original artwork in-person.
Cuseum CEO & Founder Brendan Ciecko said “Critics have long debated the role and impact of technology in the display, consumption, and creation of art. Until now, there has never been an empirical study that looks beyond opinion and taps into neurological activity to understand the human brain’s response to art experienced in real-life compared to virtually.” He added “Today marks a new milestone in our understanding of how people perceive and react to art through digital channels, and offers immutable support for continuing to make art accessible in all formats. This research underscores that the ‘aura’ of art is not lost when experienced virtually.”
New AR tech makes putting images into Photoshop a breeze
(TECH NEWS) AR cut-and-paste allows users to cut images of real-world objects to paste directly into Photoshop cutting down on file conversions and editing.
Have you ever needed to insert an image of something in real life into a file online? Duh, what is this, computers for beginners? Well, no longer will that process require taking a cell phone photo, texting or emailing it to myself, converting the file type, and copy-and-pasting or inserting the image. I’m already exhausted by how so very 2019 all that fuss sounds.
A new augmented reality demo going viral on Twitter and GitHub demonstrates an application that can cut-and-paste real life images into a computer program, taking a ton of manual effort out of the process of image editing.
The demo shows a person taking a photo on an Android phone of a household object, like a notebook or a plant, which then creates an isolated image of that object with the background removed. The camera then points to photoshop on a Mac laptop and “pastes” the image into the program. Though there are a few seconds of delay between each action, the result is remarkable.
Cyril Diagne on Twitter
The secret sauce here is BASNet (Qin et al, CVPR 2019) for salient object detection and background removal. The accuracy and range of this model are stunning and there are many nice use cases so I packaged it as a micro-service / docker image: https://t.co/jbAmO89cRy
The app was created by programmer-in-residence at the Google Arts & Culture Lab in Paris Cyril Diagne. The 34-year-old artist and designer created the app for fun and didn’t expect the enthusiastic reaction from the Internet that it got. “It’s part of a series of experiments I’m doing every weekend to explore how machine learning and AI can help create more digital interactions that are more natural. Basically using the algorithm’s ‘intelligence’ to remove the layers of abstractions we had to build in digital interfaces up to now,” Diagne told Cult of Mac.
Diagne explained on Twitter that BASNet is the critical technology that reads the edges of an object and separates it from its surroundings. OpenCV SIFT tracks where the cell phone camera is pointing to find the object for to cut.
Of course, the application is still a prototype and at the moment only works with Photoshop. It also requires creating a local server to link the app to Photoshop.
This is not the first application to cut-and-paste real world images either; Google Lens started offering similar technology to cut-and-paste images of text in 2018. Nonetheless, using AR and computer learning to create and move images in a matter of seconds is a simple and elegant solution to a common technological challenge. Interested users can get started with the demo using the instructions on GitHub.
‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ is the latest security risk for iOS devices
(TECH NEWS) A new security breach has been found by google in IOS devices. ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ has created an opening for hackers since IOS 6!
Google’s Project Zero research team discovered several vulnerabilities in an imaging parsing code which could impact iPhone and Mac devices. This follows recent news that every iPhone using a version of iOS6 or newer is susceptible to remote attacks as reported on Digital Journal and detected cybersecurity experts at ZecOps (a cybersecurity automation startup). Apple is pushing forward software updates for iOS and Mac OS.
Imaging parsing is where the software can recognize or segment objects in an image. The vulnerability, called ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ (as reported by Forbes) can lead to gaps in security when media files are sent over different messaging platforms. Unfortunately for the public, Google’s Project Zero has a non-disclosure policy so the full nature of the security flaws may never be known. However, Google analysts have informed Apple directly.
Apple has addressed the problems within the latests updates, but consumers will need to make efforts to update their devices to the newest iOS and Mac OS. However, another issue is ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ can cause a serious crash bug, making it impossible for users to download and install the required update.
This all falls on the heels of multiple concerning issues with Apple, its privacy issues, and seemingly random practices. Such as their sexist credit cards, their issues with third party sellers and repairs, the fact they want to genetically test their employees, or that they don’t want your feedback. These actions and situations don’t paint a pretty picture and this new ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ security leak is just the top layer of problems.
Forbes has found that every iPhone running the iOS 13.4.1 software is susceptible to crashing, and can often lock up the device. Anyone can spark a crash by sending a specific combination of characters in the Sindhi language to other’s iPhone in Message or Mail apps. iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs can be affected as well. Apple is making efforts to fast-track iOS 13.5 version with patches to fix the problem.
