Night Notes solves the simple problem with your midnight Eureka! moment

I can see clearly now

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve jumped up in the middle of the night with an idea that would solve all of mankind’s problems only to find out the next morning that my note-taking ran off the page or even worse resembled Cantonese rather than English (not to mention that I shook my wife out of a deep sleep or spilled coffee from the morning prior all over my pillow).



Or how many times I’ve been trying to take notes at forums or speaker series or any number of other dimly lit venues that results in scribbled gibberish.

Introducing Night Notes

I’m thinking the Night Notes app may solve a lot of my night time (or any time) note taking.

Night notes is a workable app with a red screen and brightness control which makes it ideal for late night notes under less-than-austere conditions.

It has a dark and dimmable interface that I can use in bed at night to jot down whatever’s on my mind.

Some flaws, but overall worth your time

I’m not saying Night Notes is perfect. It’s not.

I’m not crazy about the fact that when I type, the keyboard displays a big version of the key I just hit, which kind of blinds me while I type, which is certainly not cool.

But that withstanding, Night Notes is a step in the write direction (intended pun) and certainly beats the heck out of a flashlight or those ridiculous clip-on reading lights that you can purchase at the Dollar Store.

#NightNotes