Online meetings – no account required, instant access, AND it’s free?!

Virtual communication needed for remote work

As remote work rises in popularity, the need for virtual communication becomes more crucial. While some things can be resolved with a quick email conversation, sometimes it helps to have that face-to-face interaction.



Because teams can often be spread out around the country and around the world, video conference calls are an important piece of technology. In his book, “In Mixed Company: Communicating in Small Groups,” J. Dan Rothwell notes that face-to-face communication is the richest form of communication, as it is the clearest (especially since you are able to use nonverbal communication, whereas that is impossible over the phone.)

Welcome to TeamTalk

This makes video conference calls the next best alternative to face-to-face communication. One of the latest options in this landscape is TeamTalk, a website created for “productive” video meetings.

“TeamTalk maximizes business meeting efficiency by providing 1-click meetings, audio-video calling, screen sharing, audio recording, meeting notes and more. No Login or Registration Required and it’s Free Forever,” according to TeamTalk developers.

How it works

First, go onto the website to create your meeting. Here, you are able to choose any name for your meeting room. Next, share the link with others involved in the call.

Links can be shared via email, chat, and social media. After the link is shared, viola! Your team is ready to get to chatting.

Current offerings

TeamTalk requires no login and no installation. It gives users the ability to screen share and audio record. It also offers a timer and a checklist.

Right now, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are browsers that support TeamTalk. The website is currently in beta with more information to be released soon.

#TeamTalk