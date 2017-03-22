Samsung launches Bixby, Alexa’s younger, hotter brother

Samsung’s digital helper

Are Alexa, Cortana and Siri not making your life easy enough? Fear not.

With Bixby, the new assistant from Samsung, you won’t even have to finish your own sentences.

Galactic Bixby

Within the Galaxy S8 smartphone they’re about to release, Samsung will launch a voice-activated artificially intelligent assistant of its own: Bixby, perhaps the most the obedient, fast-learning, and thoughtful little bot yet.

More that just an answering machine

The company states that Bixby is more than just a voice answering questions.

This new assistant is more like a friendly guide for the Galaxy S8, able to support almost every action performed through Bixby-enabled apps.

The new device will come with several of these apps already installed.

One-button easy

Activating the virtual assistant is incredibly easy.

No commands, codes or apps–the new smartphones will have a special Bixby button on the side.

Just press it and boom–you have a new friend.

Take your laziness to a new level

This new friend does all the tedious little things you didn’t even know you hated to do.

Bixby can help you with turning on your phone, opening an app, searching for a contact, and even pressing dial.

Instead, just say a few words and you’ll hear that dial tone.

What if you’re in an app when the struggle strikes?

Just summon your new pal B, and it will understand exactly where you are, what you’re doing, and how to help you with it.

According to Samsung, over time, Bixby will even be able to understand and respond to commands with incomplete information, so users don’t have to memorize anything to ask for what they want.

If Bixby needs any clarification, it will just ask you, the way two real people would have a conversation.

As the company explains, “instead of humans learning how the machine interacts with the world, it is the machine that needs to learn and adapt to us.”

AI across the brand

This new assistant is a momentous step in Samsung’s software and services evolution, and their “bold vision of revolutionizing the human-to-machine interface”.

Eventually, Bixby will be available in the company’s other appliances like televisions and air conditioners, becoming what the company calls “an interface for your life.” Click To Tweet

Just imagine sitting on your couch and commanding your entire house to do as you say. This seems like the direction AI is headed. Here’s to hoping that one day soon your virtual assistant can get you coffee in the morning and respond to your emails while showering you with motivational advice.

