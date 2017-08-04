Samsung just released a pretty dope router, but does it work?

Samsung horizontal

In this day and age in the tech industry, you have to be more than just a one trick pony.



Samsung’s first entry in the router market recently debuted, and—perhaps surprisingly—it’s a fairly solid entry for a reasonable smart-device price.

Samsung’s First Router

Samsung’s router, aptly named the “Connect Home”, comes in at just under $170 for a single unit (or $250 for the “Pro” version), making it a solid mid-range option for intermediate users. Setup is purportedly quick and painless, and handled via a mobile app that even tells you where you should or should not place your router unit(s).

One of the cooler aspects of the Connect Home is that it can seamlessly connect to the Samsung Smart Hub, which in turn interfaces with other smart devices in your home.

This isn’t exactly a new concept, but it’s nice that Samsung approached their first router model with this level of connectivity in mind.

Another minor (but nice) aspect of Samsung’s router is its design. Samsung design tends to be a bit hit-or-miss on a per-product basis, but they seem to have nailed the subtle, minimalist look toward which the industry tends these days.

Models

As of the time of this writing, there are three router packages you can order from Samsung via Amazon:

Connect Home – Provides up to 866 Mbps (5.0 GHz channel) and up to 400 Mbps (2.4 GHz channel). Covers up to 1500 square feet.

Connect Home Pro – Provides up to 1733 Mbps (5.0 GHz channel) and up to 800 Mbps (2.4 GHz channel). Covers up to 1500 square feet.

Connect Home 3-pack – Three Connect Home units to ensure even coverage throughout an entire home (up to 4500 square feet).

You can also purchase these packages from Samsung’s website.

Can it hang?

As with any new product, time will be the true test of whether or not Samsung’s router can keep up with more traditional companies’ models; however, the Connect Home does look to be a decent and well-rounded product with a variety of feasible applications and the potential to grow with your home.

