How smart tattoos could end up saving lives
(TECH NEWS) MIT and Harvard have teamed up to create smart tattoos as a means of introducing health trackers into lives in a new, innovative way.
Over the last decade or two tattoos have become more commonplace and less taboo. No longer associated strictly with sailors, prisoners, and the weird kids at Hot Topic, it’s almost surprising these days to meet someone who doesn’t have a tattoo.
To be fair, that could be due to the fact that I live in Austin, but case in point: they’re cool (debatable, sure).
So what could make tattoos even more cool? Science.
Harvard and MIT researchers have developed a special kind of “smart tattoo ink,” or better known as “Dermal Abyss Ink,” that changes colors depending on your current body chemistry.
“So for example, if you’re dehydrated or if your blood sugar is on the rise, your tattoo will tell you.”
The researchers had reportedly “paired biosensitive inks (developed at Harvard) with traditional tattoo artistry as a way to overcome some of the limitations of current biomedical monitoring devices,” allowing them to go beyond traditional wearable tech.
Tattoos as a monitoring device has advantages such as a wireless connection and no need for battery power, however, we’re still a ways away from seeing this in full practice. More time is needed to ensure the ink doesn’t diffuse into the surrounding tissue or fade over time, something common even with traditional tattoos.
So far, the inks that have been developed are green to brown, such as in the case glucose concentration increases. There is also a green ink, visible while under a blue light, which grows much more intense when sodium concentration rises, an indication of dehydration.
The traditional inks are replaced with biosensors whose colors change depending on the variations of the intestinal fluid, rendering the body as an interactive display.
So far the tattoos appear pretty light, and a little difficult to make out as being anything special outside of a regular tattoo. Preliminary tests were done on pig skin with several injections of the biosensors in order to see how the functionality and visibility of the tattoos plays out.
So far, no human test trials have been mentioned, but it would seem patients would be the most obvious choice. Ali Yetisen, who is a Tosteson postdoctoral Fellow at HMS and Massachusetts General Hospital, said that astronauts would be likely candidates due to constant health monitoring being a necessity.
It’s also been noted that ethical concerns could be raised over having medical conditions being visible so publicly. However, white collar workers and business professionals have been covering their tattoos for years, so that’s nothing new. I’d be more concerned about picking a “not-so-smart-tattoo” like a person’s name, or a tribal armband.
“Smart tattoos” may sound like a novelty, but if it’s constant health monitoring without all the extra fluff and hassle, sign me up!
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
(TECH NEWS) Apple’s newest iPhone is only a few weeks old and already facing controversy that has been termed “splitgate.”
Apple’s iPhone is no stranger to controversy and the newest release is no exception. The iPhone 4 faced “antennagate” whereby Apple tried to tell users they weren’t holding their phones correctly in order to get an adequate signal; iPhone 5 was plagued by “scratchgate” as the shiny surface was easily scratched – coupled with the now infamous “purplegate” as some users’ photos had a purple flare or cast to them; iPhone 6 was confronted by an alarming design flaw, termed “bendgate,” bending as easily as (some really old) putty.
Now, the newest kid on the iPhone block faces an even larger design flaw called, “splitgate.” Apple is currently investigating several reports of problems surrounding the charging of the iPhone 8 Plus.
According to several users, the iPhone is splitting completely open and/or swelling when charging while being connected to the approved Apple charger. While this flaw is being called “splitgate,” some phones are said to be swelling, bulging, and becoming excessively warm to the touch. This is rather alarming given that other manufacturers have had problems with their devices exploding. Pictures of “splitgate” have been appearing in social media, especially Twitter.
So it seems some people are opening there iPhone8 to find that its split wide open ? #SplitGate pic.twitter.com/gCiPO1HYu4
— Mike donnington (@BBUKMIKE) September 30, 2017
It’s important to note that the iPhone 8 Plus’ battery is made by Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), which is he same company which manufactured the batteries for Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7.
After several issues with their devices, Samsung wound up recalling the Note 7 due to the same lithium ion batteries that Apple has implemented. Apple’s newest iPhone is also having an issues with overall quality, with many users reporting a crackling or static noise when making calls. Apple says that issue will be corrected in a future update, but at this point, they could already be headed down the same road as Samsung.
Apple has stated that they are “aware (of the issue) and are looking into it.” They haven’t made it clear as to what might be causing the issue, but many users are speculating it could be due to the battery swelling. Whether this is due to a manufacturer it defect or an overheating/overcharging issue, remains to be decided, as Apple it not making any further comments at this time.
If you think your phone might be swelling, or feels warm, unplug it immediately and turn it off. While these incidents are certainly cause for concern, they are still isolated incidents. Use caution while charging your phone and never leave your phone to charge on your bed, sofa, or any other soft/flammable surface.
Former Equifax CEO blamed entire breach on one person — what?!
(TECH NEWS) We’re all sick of hearing about Equifax, but their former CEO just told congress the hack was one person’s fault for not doing their job — uh, no.
In an update to the on-going investigation into the largest data breach in American History, Equifax is quick to point out what they did wrong – by blaming a single person. In a truly “what the” moment, former CEO Richard Smith offered the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection subcommittee an interesting explanation for how hackers were able to bypass the security team – one person didn’t do their job.
In many ways, this particular pass the blame solution makes clear that Equifax didn’t have a comprehensive security plan to protect the information trove it sits on – hundreds and thousands of pages worth of information on any given individual. Equifax collects social media, salary, and employment records – and over 143 million people were compromised in this last leak.
Yet, with all that data, and an over 200 person IT security staff – it all boiled down to one person. This is a ludicrous assertion, but if it turned out to be true, would indicate a severe deficiency in processes and management for cybersecurity in a department that supposedly had over a quarter of a billion dollars since 2014 to feast on. Smith also cited an issue with a “bad scanner” that failed.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the House subcommittee had little things nice to say to Smith. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore) perhaps summed it up – “I don’t think we can pass a law that can fix stupid.”
What happens next for the data giant Equifax will be contingent on the next several days of interviews and requests for data.
While Equifax continues to deal with the fallout of the breach, consumers and small business owners should keep aware. To protect yourself, set up fraud alerts with the three major credit agencies: Experian, Transunion, and yes – Equifax. Consider a credit freeze so that only companies you currently do business with can have access to your information. Check out your free credit report from all agencies from annualcreditreport.com. And consider adding a credit monitoring service. As a final precaution – next year plan on filing your taxes early – giving thieves a small window to utilize your information.
Sloth Worth is here to tell you just how much your sloth costs #Productivity
(TECH NEWS) Professional advancement, news, and the like aren’t what we’re talking about, but the wastes of time are falling down a meme-hole and the like.
Time is money, as parents around the world remind their children. Want to activate this philosophy in your life? Sloth Worth, a new entry into a long list of Google Chrome productivity extensions, has got your back.
Sloth Worth wants to not just remind you of the constant dangers of the mindless surfing, but translate that waste of time to cold hard cash. You enter in your day rate, or hourly rate, Sloth Worth calculates your time per hour you spend on the web and puts a dollar amount to it. If you’re in the world of freelance, this could come in handy, as you are the driver of the money you make. In a review from LifeHacker, reporter Emily Price stated that while the running clock reminding you how much time you are spending on any website is useful, that there are many design flaws.
Freelancers or salaried individuals who do most of their work in a web-based setting may find little use for it. For starters, a person with the extension cannot flag some websites as “work” or not. This could be troubling if you’re in a field in which you’re doing a lot of web researching, as all internet usage is considered wasted time to Sloth Worth.
However, the principle behind the idea of Sloth Worth is something to consider. A low tech version of its principles could be as simple as setting a timer on your phone every time you get on Facebook, checking the elapsed time, and multiplying it by your hourly rate. Even just setting a timer on as soon as you start browsing could be a low-tech version of staying on top of your productivity. For those who love their tech, there are also other extensions (such as the frequently lauded Stay Focused) that can do similar things to Sloth Worth, without the the clear dollar wasted analogy but with much more functionality.
Regardless of the literal effectiveness of this particular Chrome extension, the philosophy of translating dollar to the time is handy. According to Sloth Worth, I spent $67.48 “writing” this article, after I checked Facebook, email, and the WeRateDogs Twitter account for the twelfth time. The truth hurts sometimes. And if you’re the sort of person who can use Sloth Worth to prevent you from scrolling through a 100 post Tumblr thread of “Greatest Memes in 2017 so far” then you’ve probably found a great Chrome extension match.
